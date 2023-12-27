Official website of the New England Patriots

Patriots Place RB Rhamondre Stevenson on Injured Reserve; Sign TE La'Michael Pettway to the Practice Squad

The Patriots announced today that RB Rhamondre Stevenson has been placed on injured reserve. In addition, TE La'Michael Pettway has been signed to the practice squad.

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced today that RB Rhamondre Stevenson has been placed on injured reserve. In addition, TE La'Michael Pettway has been signed to the practice squad.

Pettway, 26, was signed by Indianapolis on Aug. 2, 2023 and was released by the Colts on Aug. 17. The 6-foot-2, 223-pounder, played collegiately at Arkansas (2016-18) and Iowa State (2019). Pettway played with the Aviators of The Spring League in 2021 and then played in the USFL with the Michigan Panthers in 2022 and the Birmingham Stallions in 2023, where he was a part of the Stallions run to the USFL Championship.

Rodney Harrison named finalist for 2024 Hall of Fame class 'Gold Jacket Finalists'

Former safety Rodney Harrison named a finalist for 2024 Hall of Fame class.

Previewing the Key Matchups Against the Buffalo Bills

Tamara Brown and Evan Lazar sit down to discuss the key matchups and keys to victory heading into the Patriots game against the Buffalo Bills.

Sights and Sounds: Week 16 vs. Denver Broncos

Go behind the scenes of the Patriots 26-23 win against the Denver Broncos on this edition of Sights and Sounds.

David Andrews on Buffalo: "It's a great place to play"

Patriots center David Andrews addresses the media on Wednesday, December 27, 2023.

Jahlani Tavai 12/27: "We've got to finish strong"

Patriots linebacker Jahlani Tavai addresses the media on Wednesday, December 27, 2023.

Bailey Zappe 12/27: "It's going to be fun to get out there and play against that great team"

Patriots quarterback Bailey Zappe addresses the media on Wednesday, December 27, 2023.
Vrabel, Scarnecchia take their places at The Hall

Patriots greats Mike Vrabel and Dante Scarnecchia received their red jackets as they were inducted into the team's Hall of Fame.

Robert Kraft Expedites Process to Place Tom Brady in Patriots Hall of Fame

Kraft waives the four-year wait period, announces a hall of fame induction ceremony to be held inside Gillette Stadium for the first time on 6/12/24

Behind The Scenes of Tom Brady's Return To Foxborough

Go behind the scenes as former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady returns to Gillette Stadium ahead of the special retirement ceremony at halftime during the 2023 home opener.

Extended Cut: Tom Brady Halftime Ceremony

For the halftime ceremony from this year's season opener against the Eagles, legendary former quarterback Tom Brady is honored by friends, family and fans. Watch this extended cut with new footage.

Key dates on the 2023/24 NFL and Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2023 and 2024.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2023 Schedule

The New England Patriots announced their full 2023 season schedule. The slate features five nationally-televised games, including their Week 10 regular season home game in Frankfurt, Germany on Nov. 12 against the Indianapolis Colts. 
