Patriots Place RB Rhamondre Stevenson on Injured Reserve; Sign TE La'Michael Pettway to the Practice Squad

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced today that RB Rhamondre Stevenson has been placed on injured reserve. In addition, TE La'Michael Pettway has been signed to the practice squad.

Pettway, 26, was signed by Indianapolis on Aug. 2, 2023 and was released by the Colts on Aug. 17. The 6-foot-2, 223-pounder, played collegiately at Arkansas (2016-18) and Iowa State (2019). Pettway played with the Aviators of The Spring League in 2021 and then played in the USFL with the Michigan Panthers in 2022 and the Birmingham Stallions in 2023, where he was a part of the Stallions run to the USFL Championship.