Patriots Place WR Tyquan Thornton on Injured Reserve

Thornton, 23, was selected by the Patriots in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft with the 50th overall pick out of Baylor. The 6-foot-2, 182-pounder played in 13 games with nine starts in 2022 and recorded 11 receptions for 247 yards and 2 touchdowns. He also registered 3 carries for 16 rushing yards and 1 touchdown. He was placed on injured reserve prior to the 2022 season due to an injury suffered in the preseason and missed the first four games.