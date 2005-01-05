Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered and Patriots Playbook Wed Nov 24 - 04:00 PM | Sun Nov 28 - 10:40 AM

How to Watch/Listen: Titans at Patriots

Expert Predictions: Week 12 picks for Patriots vs. Titans

NFL Week 12: Patriots - Titans Injury Report

Game Preview: Titans at Patriots

One-on-One with Mac Jones

Players to Watch: Patriots vs. Titans

What They're Saying: Tennessee Titans

Rapid Fire with Mac Jones

Seymour, Wilfork named Pro Football Hall of Fame semifinalists

Mac Jones 11/24: "The goal is to go 1-0 each week"

Notebook: Henry, Patriots offense will keep chipping away

Three Patriots lead early Pro Bowl voting

Bill Belichick 11/24: "They are a physical team in all three phases of the game"

WBZ's Game Day Forecast for Patriots vs. Titans

How the Patriots gave back this Thanksgiving

Carrying On: Through good times or bad, family keeps Harris on track

Patriots sign punter Corliss Waitman to the practice squad

Red sleeves, red hot take: Matthew Judon hates macaroni and cheese

Notebook: Pats defense hopes for post-Thanksgiving peak

Pats-Colts primed for Saturday night slot

Patriots Pledge Support To Renovate Mt. Pleasant High School Athletic Field

Jan 05, 2005 at 01:00 AM

PROVIDENCE - Mayor David N. Cicilline and New England Patriots Chairman and Owner Robert Kraft will announce a major partnership between the City of Providence and the New England Patriots at a press conference on Wednesday, January 5, 2004 at 1:00 p.m. at the Conley Athletic Fields at Mt. Pleasant High School in Providence.

Last year, during the first New England Patriots Rhode Island Day of Service, Mr. Kraft pledged $100,000 to support youth development programs in Rhode Island. This announcement with Mayor Cicilline is part of the Patriots commitment to supporting community, youth and family programs throughout Rhode Island.

Mayor Cicilline and Mr. Kraft will be joined by Providence City Council members Patrick Butler and Kevin Jackson along with student athletes from Mt. Pleasant High School.

The Boston Patriots made their New England debut at Conley Field and Stadium on Aug. 5, 1960 when they hosted the Denver Broncos in the inaugural season of the American Football League. The Patriots won the game, 43-6, in their preseason "home" opener.

The news conference will take place at 1:00 p.m. at Conley Field (if heavy weather, announcement will be held indoors at Mt. Pleasant High School in the front entrance.)

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Statement from Robert Kraft on Bill Parcells' election into the Pro Football Hall of Fame

The following is a statement from New England Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft on Bill Parcells' election into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
news

Patriots.com News Blitz - 2/1/2013

The Patriots.com News Blitz gets you up to date with the latest news from local and national media.
news

Samsonite Make Your Case: Super Bowl Sunday

Even though the Patriots aren't involved, Super Bowl Sunday is the biggest day of the sports year with virtually everyone interested in some way. Let us know who you'll be rooting for with a vote in this week's Samsonite Make Your Case poll.
news

Inside the Numbers: 2012 Season

Go inside the numbers for a look at the achievements of the 2012 New England Patriots team.
news

Patriots Sign DL Armond Armstead

Armstead, 22, played last season for the Toronto Argonauts of the Canadian Football League.
news

NFL Calendar

The following is an updated NFL calendar with important dates throughout the offseason and the 2013 NFL regular season.
news

Patriots.com News Blitz - 1/31/2013

The Patriots.com News Blitz gets you up to date with the latest news from local and national media.
news

Penn State Head Coach Bill O'Brien To Deliver Keynote at 2013 New England Football Coaches Clinic

Clinic scheduled for March 8-9 at Gillette Stadium
news

Patriots.com News Blitz - 1/30/2013

The Patriots.com News Blitz gets you up to date with the latest news from local and national media.
news

Inside the Helmet... Ryan Wendell

Get to know Patriots center Ryan Wendell in this week's edition of Inside the Helmet.
news

Ask PFW: Early offseason grumblings

Though the Super Bowl isn't even in the books yet, Patriots fans have already turned the page to the many issues New England faces this offseason. A variety of those topics fill out this winter freeze edition of Ask PFW!
news

Patriots.com News Blitz - 1/29/2013

The Patriots.com News Blitz gets you up to date with the latest news from local and national media.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Expert Predictions: Week 12 picks for Patriots vs. Titans

Game Preview: Titans at Patriots

How to Watch/Listen: Titans at Patriots

What They're Saying: Tennessee Titans

Players to Watch: Patriots vs. Titans

NFL Week 12: Patriots - Titans Injury Report

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Belestrator: Breaking down the Titans offense

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and Scott Zolak break down the Titan's running game and pass rushers on this edition of the Belestrator. For more Patriots All Access, tune in this Friday, November 26th at 7:00pm on WBZ-TV. The full show will also be available on Patriots.com shortly following the broadcast.

Patriots Unfiltered on TV: Titans Preview, Kendrick Bourne 1-on-1

Paul Perillo, Erik Scalavino, Tamara Brown, and Mike Dussault discuss the Patriots defense and preview the matchup against the Titans. Tamara Brown also goes one-on-one with Kendrick Bourne.

Patriots This Week: Titans Preview

On this edition of Patriots This Week, Bob Socci, Scott Zolak and Levan Reid discuss the Patriots defensive playmakers and preview what's to come facing the Titans on Sunday.

Patriots All Access: Titans Preview, Mac Jones 1-on-1, David Andrews Mic'd Up

On a special Thanksgiving edition of Patriots All Access presented by GEICO, Steve Burton goes one on one with quarterback Mac Jones, Bill Belichick highlights a dominant Patriots defensive performance in Belichick Breakdown, and listen in to an animated Dave Andrews in Mic'd Up. All that and more on this episode of Patriots All Access.

Nick Folk 11/26: "Gotta take it day by day, kick by kick"

Patriots kicker Nick Folk addresses the media on Friday, November 26, 2021.

Chase Winovich 11/26: "It's been a constant process of growth"

Patriots defensive lineman Chase Winovich addresses the media on Friday, November 26, 2021.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

The Patriots announced their full 2021 season schedule tonight, in a 17-game regular season format for the first time. 

A Gentleman and an Officer: King cherishes his Army spouse

Patriots special teams star Brandon King couldn't be prouder of his wife, a U.S. Army officer, for her service to him and our country.

Fateful, Yet Grateful: Jonnu Smith's Extraordinary Journey 

Patriots tight end Jonnu Smith credits the many painful sacrifices made by some of his closest family and friends for the success he's now enjoying.

Oh, Henry! Patriots TE taking on greater roles

In his first season with New England, tight end Hunter Henry is becoming a valuable addition to the Patriots offense. How his Arkansas roots and strong religious faith have helped him get here, and where he hopes to go next.

Judon's Journey: From overlooked to overjoyed

Tracing Patriots outside linebacker Matt Judon's path from Division II prospect to Pro Bowler, while overcoming personal heartache along the way.

Patriots Cheerleaders: Making The Squad

Watch how the New England Patriots Cheerleaders are selected. From the first auditions all the way to Week 1 of the NFL season.
Advertising