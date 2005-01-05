Patriots Pledge Support To Renovate Mt. Pleasant High School Athletic Field

PROVIDENCE - Mayor David N. Cicilline and New England Patriots Chairman and Owner Robert Kraft will announce a major partnership between the City of Providence and the New England Patriots at a press conference on Wednesday, January 5, 2004 at 1:00 p.m. at the Conley Athletic Fields at Mt. Pleasant High School in Providence.

Last year, during the first New England Patriots Rhode Island Day of Service, Mr. Kraft pledged $100,000 to support youth development programs in Rhode Island. This announcement with Mayor Cicilline is part of the Patriots commitment to supporting community, youth and family programs throughout Rhode Island.

Mayor Cicilline and Mr. Kraft will be joined by Providence City Council members Patrick Butler and Kevin Jackson along with student athletes from Mt. Pleasant High School.

The Boston Patriots made their New England debut at Conley Field and Stadium on Aug. 5, 1960 when they hosted the Denver Broncos in the inaugural season of the American Football League. The Patriots won the game, 43-6, in their preseason "home" opener.