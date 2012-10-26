Patriots Quotes - 10/26/2012

(On the focus of this trip being business)

"It's a business trip, absolutely. We're coming over here to win, but at the same time we're in a different country. This place has a lot of history. So, the little time you do have, if you can get out, you just do a little touring, that's fine. You just can't lock yourself up. I'm not like that. Get your fresh legs, walk around, see the city a little bit… and still be ready to go on Sunday."

(On facing Harvey Dahl, who said he was not intimidated to face Wilfork)

"I'm going to play my game. I can't control anyone else. I do what I've been doing for nine years: play good technique trust my guys around me , trust my technique and that's basically it. I don't care how you feel towards me. It is what it is when it comes to that. I don't get riled up. I don't get dramatic. It is what it is."

(On introducing the NFL to Europe)

"It's always [good] to be able to come out and show another country what we do. NFL football, one of the best sports there is. And I know everyone likes soccer over here, but it gives a chance to learn a little bit about where we're at and give them a little feedback about what we do. It was a great adventure the first time around, so I'm looking forward to it this time around."

(On how long it takes him to adjust)

"I'll tell you what I don't know. Right now I'm pretty tired. It will probably take a day or so, but we just need to get some rest. That's probably the biggest thing right now – to be able come in and get settled, get our meetings over with and actually get a chance to get off our feet and rest a little bit. With the travelling and practicing yesterday, I'm pretty sure a lot of people are tired. But it's Friday, so we basically have two days to recoup, and we're looking forward to those two days. Those two days are big days for us just to get our bodies back and get a little bit adjusted for Sunday."

P ZOLTAN MESKO

(On the mental side of the football)

"I think it's important to focus on the mental aspect of the game, but at the same time, you can't over think things. There are times in the day where you can kind of focus on your craft and break down your technique. I think it's a big part of it. But as far as physical ability, everyone at this level has maxed out their physical abilities, although it doesn't mean you don't keep striving to become better. But I think the mental aspect of the game as far as the cerebral part of becoming more knowledgeable of the game itself, not just the psychological part is important. It's a three-legged monster there."

(On football in Israel and his interest in travelling there)

"I actually am considering that. I want to see Jerusalem one of these days. I know Mr. [Robert] Kraft donated a stadium there and I actually know someone whose nephew plays tackle football on that field. It's pretty cool to have such a small degree of separation with such a vastly different part of the world."

(On if he was excited to see this game on the schedule)

"I think every game is important, but on a personal level I think it was important so I could see my family from Europe. I mentioned earlier that it was kind of icing on the cake in that it's very cool to be here at such an amazing place to play."

(On whether there's an appetite for the game among British fans)

"Yeah, I think across Europe teams are coming about in American Football. It's rising across the globe and we hope to keep it going."

(On if he'll get to do any sightseeing in London)

"Yeah, as long as I get to take a guided tour bus or something that will be enough for me. I was here back in March and I walked the whole place."

(On whether people in Romania are aware of his success)