Patriots Re-Sign S Je'rod Cherry; S Omare Lowe Re-Joins Practice Squad

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - The New England Patriots re-signed safety Je'Rod Cherry to the 53-man roster today. The team subsequently announced that safety Omare Lowe cleared waivers last night and was re-signed to the Patriots practice squad today.
Cherry, 31, has played primarily on special teams in 53 games for the Patriots after joining the team as an unrestricted free agent on July 25, 2001. The 6-foot-1-inch, 210-pounder is in his ninth NFL season and has played in 126 career games, recording 63 defensive tackles, three sacks and 118 special team tackles with the Patriots (2001-04), Philadelphia Eagles (2000) and New Orleans Saints (1996-99). In 2004, Cherry has played in 10 games for the Patriots and recorded 13 special teams tackles, his highest single-season total since notching 17 special teams stops for the Eagles in 2000. Including this season, Cherry has recorded double-digit special teams tackle totals for eight consecutive NFL seasons. The University of California alumnus was originally drafted by the New Orleans Saints in the second round (40th overall) of the 1996 NFL Draft. He spent four seasons with the Saints before joining the Eagles during the 2000 season. The Berkeley, Calif. native signed with the Patriots prior to the 2001 season, then re-signed with the team as a free agent prior to the 2003 season. He was released by New England in the final preseason roster cutdown on Sept. 5, 2004 and was later re-signed on Oct. 6 before being released again on Dec. 24.
Lowe, 26, re-joins the practice squad after having spent three stints on the Patriots' active roster this season. He was recently signed from the practice squad to the active roster (Dec. 25) and participated in the Patriots' 23-7 victory over the Jets last Sunday before being waived the following day. The 6-foot-1-inch, 195-pounder has played in a total of six NFL games in his career and recorded one special teams tackle. He has played in three games for New England in 2004, participating against Baltimore on Nov. 28, at Miami on Dec. 20 and at the New York Jets on Dec. 26. The University of Washington product was originally drafted by the Miami Dolphins in the fifth round (161st overall) of the 2002 NFL Draft. Lowe has also spent time on the active rosters of the Miami Dolphins (2002) and the New York Jets (2003), while also seeing time with the practice squads of the Tennessee Titans (2003) and Minnesota Vikings (2004). He played in two games for the Jets last season and saw time in one game with Miami as a rookie in 2002.