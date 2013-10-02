Patriots re-sign S Kanorris Davis to the practice squad

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced that they have re-signed rookie S Kanorris Davis to the practice squad. Davis was signed to the 53-man roster from the practice squad on Saturday, Sept. 28, and played on special teams in the victory over Atlanta on Sunday. He was released by the Patriots on Monday.
Davis, 23, originally joined the Patriots as a rookie free agent out of Troy on May 3, 2013. The 5-foot-10, 207-pounder was released on Aug. 31 and was signed to the practice squad on Sept. 1. Davis played as a linebacker in college, where he helped Troy win the Sun Belt Conference Championship in 2011 and 2012.