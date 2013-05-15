Patriots Release DL Kyle Love

Official website of the New England Patriots

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced that they have released defensive lineman Kyle Love.

Love, 26, is a veteran of three NFL seasons with the Patriots after originally joining the team as a rookie free agent out of Mississippi State. The 6-foot-1, 315-pounder has played in 41 NFL games with 25 starts and registered 109 total tackles, 5 1/2 sacks, and one fumble recovery. He also played in six postseason games with four starts and added 10 total tackles.

Last season, Love started in 11 of 16 games and finished with 40 total tackles and 1 1/2 sack in the regular season and started in one of the two postseason games with one solo tackle.

