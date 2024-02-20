Patriots Release DT Lawrence Guy Sr. and S Adrian Phillips

 Skip to main content
The Patriots announced today that they have released DT Lawrence Guys Sr. and S Adrian Phillips. 

Feb 20, 2024 at 05:09 PM
medium_icon
New England Patriots
2023-Transactions (multiple)

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced today that they have released DT Lawrence Guys Sr. and S Adrian Phillips.

Guy, 34, is a veteran of 13 NFL seasons, including seven seasons (2017-23) with the Patriots. The 6-foot-4, 315-pounder, was selected to the Patriots 2010s All-Decade Team and was a part of the 2018 Super Bowl championship team. He has also spent time with the Green Bay Packers (2011), Indianapolis Colts (2012-13), San Diego Chargers (2013-14) and Baltimore Ravens (2014-16). Guy originally entered the NFL as a seventh-round draft pick (233rd overall) out of Arizona State in the 2011 NFL Draft. He was signed by New England as an unrestricted free agent from Baltimore on March 13, 2017. Guy has played in 177 regular season games with 122 starts and has 507 total tackles, 17 sacks, 1 interception, 2 forced fumbles and 6 fumble recoveries. In addition, he has played in 13 postseason games with nine starts and registered 33 total tackles. Last season, Guy played in 17 games with 12 starts for the Patriots and finished with 38 total tackles.

Phillips, 32, is a veteran of 10 NFL seasons, including four seasons (2020-23) with the Patriots. The 5-foot-10, 208-pounder, was signed by New England as an unrestricted free agent from the Los Angeles Chargers on March 21, 2020. He originally entered the NFL as a rookie free agent with the Chargers out of Texas on June 16, 2014. Overall, he has played in 131 regular season games with 62 starts and has accumulated 490 total tackles, 1 sack, 11 interceptions with one returned for a touchdown, 34 passes defensed, and 45 special teams tackles. In addition, he played in three postseason games with 18 total tackles. Last season, Phillips played in 17 games with one start for New England and finished with 13 total tackles and 4 special teams tackles.

