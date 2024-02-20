Patriots Release DT Lawrence Guy Sr. and S Adrian Phillips

Guy, 34, is a veteran of 13 NFL seasons, including seven seasons (2017-23) with the Patriots. The 6-foot-4, 315-pounder, was selected to the Patriots 2010s All-Decade Team and was a part of the 2018 Super Bowl championship team. He has also spent time with the Green Bay Packers (2011), Indianapolis Colts (2012-13), San Diego Chargers (2013-14) and Baltimore Ravens (2014-16). Guy originally entered the NFL as a seventh-round draft pick (233rd overall) out of Arizona State in the 2011 NFL Draft. He was signed by New England as an unrestricted free agent from Baltimore on March 13, 2017. Guy has played in 177 regular season games with 122 starts and has 507 total tackles, 17 sacks, 1 interception, 2 forced fumbles and 6 fumble recoveries. In addition, he has played in 13 postseason games with nine starts and registered 33 total tackles. Last season, Guy played in 17 games with 12 starts for the Patriots and finished with 38 total tackles.