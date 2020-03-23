Patriots Release K Stephen Gostkowski

Gostkowski, 36, is a veteran of 14 NFL seasons with New England after joining the team as a fourth-round draft pick (118th overall) in the 2006 NFL Draft out of Memphis. The 6-foot-1, 215-pounder is the Patriots all-time leading scorer and sits 12th in NFL annals with 1,775 career points and 374 field goals. His 87.4 percent field goal accuracy rate is the highest in Patriots history and fifth in NFL history. Gostkowski has played in 204 regular-season games and 28 postseason games. Only Tom Brady (41), Adam Vinatieri (32) and Jerry Rice (29) have played in more playoff games. His 205 postseason points are second all-time to the 238 points by Vinatieri.