Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Patriots Replay Wed Jun 09 | 12:00 AM - 11:59 PM

Patriots release TE O.J. Santiago; Sign TE Matt Kranchick to practice squad

Dec 15, 2006 at 07:00 AM

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - The New England Patriots released tight end O.J. Santiago, signed tight end Matt Kranchick to the practice squad and placed tight end Rod Trafford on the practice squad reserve/injured list today.

Santiago, 32, was signed by the Patriots on Dec. 13 and is in his seventh NFL season. He has played in 78 career games with 60 starts for the Atlanta Falcons (1997-99), Dallas Cowboys (2000), Cleveland Browns (2001) and Oakland Raiders (2003). The 6-foot-7-inch, 265-pound tight end has recorded 81 career receptions for 1,041 yards and nine touchdowns. He was originally drafted by the Falcons in the third round (70th overall) of the 1997 NFL Draft. Santiago was Atlanta's primary starting tight end for three seasons from 1997-99, starting all 41 games in which he appeared over that span.

Kranchick, 27, has played in eight career games with two starts for the Pittsburgh Steelers (2004-2005) and the New York Giants (2005). The 6-foot-7-inch, 260-pound tight end was originally drafted out of Penn State by the Steelers in the sixth round (194th overall) of the 2004 NFL draft. The Carlisle, Pa. native was signed by the Giants off of the Steelers' practice squad in December of 2005 and played in the final two regular season games and one playoff game for the Giants. After being released by the Giants in June 2006, Kranchick spent the 2006 preseason with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before being released in the final preseason roster cutdown.

Trafford, 28, was signed to the Patriots practice squad on Dec. 13 and has played in four career games, all with the Buffalo Bills in 2004. He was originally signed by the Patriots as a rookie free agent on Jan. 17, 2003. The 6-foot-3-inch, 250-pound tight end was with the Patriots for their 2003 training camp, but was released on Aug. 28, 2003. He spent time on the practice squads of the Buffalo Bills (2003) and Philadelphia Eagles (2004) and played in the final four games of the 2004 season for the Buffalo Bills, recording three receptions for 25 yards.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Statement from Robert Kraft on Bill Parcells' election into the Pro Football Hall of Fame

The following is a statement from New England Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft on Bill Parcells' election into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
news

Patriots.com News Blitz - 2/1/2013

The Patriots.com News Blitz gets you up to date with the latest news from local and national media.
news

Samsonite Make Your Case: Super Bowl Sunday

Even though the Patriots aren't involved, Super Bowl Sunday is the biggest day of the sports year with virtually everyone interested in some way. Let us know who you'll be rooting for with a vote in this week's Samsonite Make Your Case poll.
news

Inside the Numbers: 2012 Season

Go inside the numbers for a look at the achievements of the 2012 New England Patriots team.
news

Patriots Sign DL Armond Armstead

Armstead, 22, played last season for the Toronto Argonauts of the Canadian Football League.
news

NFL Calendar

The following is an updated NFL calendar with important dates throughout the offseason and the 2013 NFL regular season.
news

Patriots.com News Blitz - 1/31/2013

The Patriots.com News Blitz gets you up to date with the latest news from local and national media.
news

Penn State Head Coach Bill O'Brien To Deliver Keynote at 2013 New England Football Coaches Clinic

Clinic scheduled for March 8-9 at Gillette Stadium
news

Patriots.com News Blitz - 1/30/2013

The Patriots.com News Blitz gets you up to date with the latest news from local and national media.
news

Inside the Helmet... Ryan Wendell

Get to know Patriots center Ryan Wendell in this week's edition of Inside the Helmet.
news

Ask PFW: Early offseason grumblings

Though the Super Bowl isn't even in the books yet, Patriots fans have already turned the page to the many issues New England faces this offseason. A variety of those topics fill out this winter freeze edition of Ask PFW!
news

Patriots.com News Blitz - 1/29/2013

The Patriots.com News Blitz gets you up to date with the latest news from local and national media.
Advertising

Latest News

Free agents that could still make sense for Patriots

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Julio remorse, linebacker intrigue and a surprising position battle

NFL Notes: Belichick shows no signs of slowing

Patriots News Blitz 6/8: Kendrick Bourne primed for a big 2021 season

Kyle Van Noy 'hungry' to do more with foster care families in second New England stint

Patriots cheerleaders honor Tracy Sormanti with squad necklaces gifted by Ravens cheerleaders

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Key Takeaways from Friday's OTA

Paul Perillo and Mike Dussault offer their main takeaways from Friday's practice as part of organized team activities.

Press Pass: Patriots coaches talk QBs and new faces

Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels on Cam Newton's unique situation in 2020 and scouting Mac Jones, wide receivers coach Mick Lombardi talks new additions Nelson Agholor and Kendrick Bourne as well as Julian Edelman's retirement and Inside Linebackers Coach discusses Dont'a Hightower's impact.

Nelson Agholor 6/4: 'This is where you grow as a player'

Patriots wide receiver Nelson Agholor addresses the media via video conference call on Friday, June 4, 2021.

David Andrews 6/4: 'Always good to work on your fundamentals'

Patriots center David Andrews addresses the media during his video conference call on Friday, June 4, 2021.

Chase Winovich 6/4: 'It's awesome to be around my teammates'

Patriots defensive lineman Chase Winovich addresses the media during his video conference call on Friday, June 4, 2021.

Ravens cheerleaders surprise Patriots cheerleaders with gift to honor Tracy Sormanti

After the Patriots lost their beloved cheer director Tracy Sormanti last season, the Ravens cheerleading squad raised money for a gift for the 2020 squad. This May, Alexandria Walker and Jennifer Sullivan presented the the team with a necklace honoring Tracy.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

Trending Articles

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Julio remorse, linebacker intrigue and a surprising position battle

Free agents that could still make sense for Patriots

Kyle Van Noy 'hungry' to do more with foster care families in second New England stint

Agholor enjoying the grind

OTA Blogservations 6/4: Defense brings the energy

Patriots cheerleaders honor Tracy Sormanti with squad necklaces gifted by Ravens cheerleaders

Bill Belichick 6/4: 'We have a long way to go'

Kendrick Bourne is wasting no time diving into philanthropic work, mentoring in New England

Jerod Mayo 6/3: 'Being back on the field with the guys has definitely been good'

McDaniels getting new offensive pieces up to speed

Chris Hogan's Homecoming: The former Patriot reflects on return to Gillette Stadium with the PLL

Bill Belichick 5/27: 'Impressed with the way that the guys are working'

'21 Patriots start the process again

Robert Kraft and Bill Belichick Issue Statements on Retirement of Adam Vinatieri

Former Patriots, Colts teammates celebrate Adam Vinatieri's legendary career after retirement announcement 

Adam Vinatieri announces retirement on 'Pat McAfee Show'

Patriots Announce Veteran Jersey Numbers

Onwenu setting offseason groundwork

Meyers striving for consistency

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Julio Jones trade, breaking down the QBs and more

Photos: Patriots Kick Off 2021 OTAs

NFL Notes: Patrick Chung still part of the action

High-energy Barmore has the tools to dominate

Former Patriot Eugene Chung opens up about experience as an Asian-American athlete, coach on 'Boston Globe' panel

O-line rookie Sherman's flexibility could prove his strength

Advertising