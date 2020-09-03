Official website of the New England Patriots

Belichick: 'Players have worked hard and improved a lot'

Unfiltered Notebook 9/1: Wise up to the challenge

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Pass rush, WR, LB depth and roster decisions

Roster Projection 1.0: Tracking our first 53

Do Your Life: Brian Hoyer

Unfiltered Notebook 8/31: J.C. Jackson just keeps improving

Depth Perception: Wide Receivers

How Patriots are preparing to play during COVID-19

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 8/31

Training camp blogservations 8/30: Folk continues strong summer

Unfiltered Notebook 8/30: Troy Brown guiding young returners

Patriots All Access: Getting Ready for Football

Unfiltered Notebook 8/28: 5 training camp takeaways, Michel's fast debut

Training camp blogservations 8/28: Pats head inside to close things out

Coffee with the Coach: Belichick and Zo talk Training Camp

Training Camp Today: First In-Stadium Practice

James White, Devin and Jason McCourty share thoughts in wake Kenosha shootings  

Unfiltered Notebook 8/27: BC's Burt living the dream with Patriots

Transcripts: Devin McCourty, Jason McCourty and James White 8/27

Training camp blogservations 8/27: Defense continues to set the pace

Camp-Cast 8/27: Day 14 Recap, Offense Makes Progress, Defense Wins the Day

Cam Newton, Shaq Mason address shooting of Jacob Blake during media availability 

Newton: 'Every day is a new challenge'

Training camp blogservations 8/26: Offense still finding its way

Unfiltered Notebook 8/26: Simon stepping up, Newton's playbook catch-up

Patriots Release Three Players

Sep 03, 2020 at 06:07 PM
New England Patriots

Staff

Transaction Thumb  Transactions 2020

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced that they have released rookie DL Michael Barnett, CB Michael Jackson and WR Mohamed Sanu Sr.

Barnett, 23, was signed by New England on Aug. 24. The 6-foot-4, 304-pounder played in 46 games over four seasons at Georgia from 2015-19 and registered 47 tackles and two passes defensed. Barnett played in 13-of-14 games with six starts for the Bulldogs in 2019 and posted a career-high 23 tackles and broke up one pass.

Jackson, 23, was traded to New England from Detroit on Aug. 9. The 6-foot-1, 210-pounder originally entered the NFL as a fifth-round draft pick (158th overall) by the Dallas Cowboys out of Miami in the 2019 NFL Draft. Jackson began his rookie season on the Dallas practice squad before being signed by the Detroit 53-man roster off the Dallas practice squad. He saw action in one game last season and did not register any statistics.

Sanu, 31, is a veteran of nine NFL seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals (2012-15), Atlanta Falcons (2016-2019) and the Patriots (2019). The 6-foot-2, 210-pounder was acquired by the Patriots in a trade with Atlanta on Oct. 23, 2019. Last season with the Patriots, Sanu played in eight games with six starts and finished with 26 receptions for 207 yards and one rushing attempt for 8 yards. He also started in one postseason game and caught one pass for 11 yards. Sanu originally entered the NFL as a third-round draft pick (83rd overall) by Cincinnati out of Rutgers in the 2012 NFL Draft. He signed with Atlanta in 2016 as an unrestricted free agent. Overall, he has played in 118 games with 92 starts and has registered 403 receptions for 4,507 yards with 26 touchdowns and has 41 rushing attempts for 223 yards with two touchdowns. Sanu has also tallied 26 receptions for 318 yards in nine postseason contests.

Patriots Release Three Players

Unfiltered Notebook 9/3: White vital to Patriots offense

Patriots announce 2020 captains

Report: Cam Newton named Patriots starter

Patriots News Blitz 9/3: Roster begins to take shape

Kraft Family, Patriots Foundation to Host Virtual Patriots Premiere Presented by Optum on September 3

Unfiltered Notebook 9/2: Pats coaches balance evaluation and preparation

Analysis: Kicking competition a close call

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 9/2

After serving five years in Marine Corps, Paul Quessenberry chases NFL dream

Patriots News Blitz 9/2: Cutdown day fast approaching

Unfiltered Notebook 9/1: Wise up to the challenge

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Pass rush, WR, LB depth and roster decisions

Patriots News Blitz 9/1: Pats camp takeaway round-up

Matthew Slater, Brian Hoyer speak to on-going conversations about racism

Unfiltered Notebook 8/31: J.C. Jackson just keeps improving

Roster Projection 1.0: Tracking our first 53

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 8/31

Depth Perception: Wide Receivers

Patriots News Blitz 8/31: Pats wrap training camp practices

Unfiltered Notebook 8/30: Troy Brown guiding young returners

Training camp blogservations 8/30: Folk continues strong summer

Patriots Sign WR Andre Baccellia 

Brandon Copeland poses challenge to media: hold each other accountable

Unfiltered Notebook 8/28: 5 training camp takeaways, Michel's fast debut

