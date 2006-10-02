Official website of the New England Patriots

Patriots Release WR Jonathan Smith; Release QB J.T O'Sullivan from Practice Squad

The New England Patriots released third-year wide receiver Jonathan Smith today. Additionally, the team released quarterback J.T.

Oct 02, 2006 at 12:00 PM

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - The New England Patriots released third-year wide receiver Jonathan Smith today. Additionally, the team released quarterback J.T. O'Sullivan from the practice squad. The Patriots practice squad now stands at six members following O'Sullivan's release and the signing of former practice squad cornerback Antwain Spann to the active roster on Saturday, Sept. 30.

Smith, 24, was claimed off of waivers by the Patriots on Sept. 3, 2006 from the Buffalo Bills. He was released by the Patriots on Sept. 9 and later re-signed on Sept. 12. The 5-foot-10-inch, 194-pound wide receiver has played in 18 career games with Buffalo (2004-05) and New England (2006). This season with the Patriots, he played in two games (against Denver on Sept. 24 and at Cincinnati on Oct. 1) but did not record any statistics. His NFL totals include eight receptions for 77 yards (9.6 avg.) and a touchdown, six kickoff returns for 152 yards (25.3 avg.), 15 punt returns for 198 yards (13.2 avg.) and a touchdown, and three rushes for 12 yards. Smith was originally drafted by the Buffalo Bills in the seventh round (214th overall) of the 2004 NFL Draft.

O'Sullivan, 27, was signed to the Patriots practice squad on Sept. 5, 2006. He was originally selected by the New Orleans Saints in the sixth round (186th overall) of the 2002 NFL Draft out of California-Davis. The 6-foot-2-inch, 227-pound signal caller has played in one career NFL game (for the Green Bay Packers on Jan. 2, 2005), but did not record any statistics. He has been on the rosters of the Saints (2002-04), Green Bay Packers (2004) and Minnesota Vikings (2005). O'Sullivan has also spent time on the Chicago Bears' practice squad (2005).

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

