Patriots Release WR Jonathan Smith; Release QB J.T O'Sullivan from Practice Squad

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - The New England Patriots released third-year wide receiver Jonathan Smith today. Additionally, the team released quarterback J.T. O'Sullivan from the practice squad. The Patriots practice squad now stands at six members following O'Sullivan's release and the signing of former practice squad cornerback Antwain Spann to the active roster on Saturday, Sept. 30.

Smith, 24, was claimed off of waivers by the Patriots on Sept. 3, 2006 from the Buffalo Bills. He was released by the Patriots on Sept. 9 and later re-signed on Sept. 12. The 5-foot-10-inch, 194-pound wide receiver has played in 18 career games with Buffalo (2004-05) and New England (2006). This season with the Patriots, he played in two games (against Denver on Sept. 24 and at Cincinnati on Oct. 1) but did not record any statistics. His NFL totals include eight receptions for 77 yards (9.6 avg.) and a touchdown, six kickoff returns for 152 yards (25.3 avg.), 15 punt returns for 198 yards (13.2 avg.) and a touchdown, and three rushes for 12 yards. Smith was originally drafted by the Buffalo Bills in the seventh round (214th overall) of the 2004 NFL Draft.