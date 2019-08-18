Patriots road comeback a Wynn-Win situation 

Rookie Chase Winovich had a couple tackle-for-loss and QB pressure in mid-second quarter action. He followed that up with a run-down of backup QB Ryan Tannehill that led to Tannehill throwing the ball away for an incompletion. Just before the two-minute warning of the first half, Winovich registered a sack of Tannehill.

He found himself in the Titans backfield numerous times during the second quarter as he continually beat his opponent off the line of scrimmage. This marks the second straight week that Winovich has shown up in a positive way. He finished with five tackles (four solo).

What's more, he was inserted into the lineup earlier in the game, which could be an indication of the progress he's making in practices.

On the opposite end of the spectrum, Derek Rivers injured his right knee during the first quarter and was immediately taken for further evaluation inside the pop-up blue medical tent behind the team's bench. A short time later, he walked to the locker room under his own power, but with a pronounced limp. He did not reappear on the field.

This is obviously a potential concern for Rivers, the third-year player who lost his entire rookie season due to a knee injury.