Patriots routed in 2nd half, Chiefs win 42-27

There were big plays all over the field. The Chiefs, not the Patriots, were making them.

Sep 07, 2017 at 05:49 PM
Associated Press

Chiefs vs. Patriots: Week 1

The New England Patriots take on the Kansas City Chiefs in a regular season game at Gillette Stadium on Thursday, September 7, 2017.

nep10768-watermarked.jpg
1 / 99
nep10763-watermarked.jpg
2 / 99
dsp22491-watermarked.jpg
3 / 99
dsp22493-watermarked.jpg
4 / 99
dsp22500-watermarked.jpg
5 / 99
dsp22502-watermarked.jpg
6 / 99
dsp22506-watermarked.jpg
7 / 99
dsp22529-watermarked.jpg
8 / 99
dsp22541-watermarked.jpg
9 / 99
dsp22562-watermarked.jpg
10 / 99
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady looks for a receiver against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
11 / 99

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady looks for a receiver against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Steven Senne/AP Images
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) passes under pressure from Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Dee Ford (55) during the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
12 / 99

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) passes under pressure from Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Dee Ford (55) during the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

Michael Dwyer/AP Images
New England Patriots running back Mike Gillislee (35) dives over the goal line for a touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
13 / 99

New England Patriots running back Mike Gillislee (35) dives over the goal line for a touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Steven Senne/AP Images
New England Patriots running back Mike Gillislee, center, celebrates his touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
14 / 99

New England Patriots running back Mike Gillislee, center, celebrates his touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Steven Senne/AP Images
New England Patriots running back Mike Gillislee, left, celebrates his touchdown with quarterback Tom Brady during the first half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
15 / 99

New England Patriots running back Mike Gillislee, left, celebrates his touchdown with quarterback Tom Brady during the first half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

Michael Dwyer/AP Images
New England Patriots running back Mike Gillislee (35) leaps with Brandon Bolden, center, and others as they celebrate Gillislee's touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
16 / 99

New England Patriots running back Mike Gillislee (35) leaps with Brandon Bolden, center, and others as they celebrate Gillislee's touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

Michael Dwyer/AP Images
New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) bobbles a catch as the ball hits the ground in the end zone during the first half of an NFL football game , Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. The pass was ruled incomplete (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
17 / 99

New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) bobbles a catch as the ball hits the ground in the end zone during the first half of an NFL football game , Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. The pass was ruled incomplete (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

Michael Dwyer/AP Images
Kansas City Chiefs safety Ron Parker, bottom left, trips up New England Patriots running back James White (28) as he carries the ball during the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
18 / 99

Kansas City Chiefs safety Ron Parker, bottom left, trips up New England Patriots running back James White (28) as he carries the ball during the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Steven Senne/AP Images
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith (11) rolls out under pressure from New England Patriots linebacker Dont'a Hightower (54) during the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
19 / 99

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith (11) rolls out under pressure from New England Patriots linebacker Dont'a Hightower (54) during the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

Michael Dwyer/AP Images
kn2_8627-watermarked.jpg
20 / 99
kn2_8711-watermarked.jpg
21 / 99
kn2_8714-watermarked.jpg
22 / 99
kn2_8721-watermarked.jpg
23 / 99
kn2_8751-watermarked.jpg
24 / 99
kn2_8787-watermarked.jpg
25 / 99
kn2_8796-watermarked.jpg
26 / 99
kn2_8829-watermarked.jpg
27 / 99
kn2_9170-watermarked.jpg
28 / 99
kn2_9192-watermarked.jpg
29 / 99
kn2_9202-watermarked.jpg
30 / 99
kn2_9219-watermarked.jpg
31 / 99
kn2_9291-watermarked.jpg
32 / 99
kn2_9310-watermarked.jpg
33 / 99
kn2_9316-watermarked.jpg
34 / 99
kn2_9375-watermarked.jpg
35 / 99
kn2_9394-watermarked.jpg
36 / 99
kn2_9437-watermarked.jpg
37 / 99
kn2_9508-watermarked.jpg
38 / 99
kn2_9772-watermarked.jpg
39 / 99
kn3_6697-watermarked.jpg
40 / 99
kn3_6705-watermarked.jpg
41 / 99
kn3_6841-watermarked.jpg
42 / 99
kn3_6860-watermarked.jpg
43 / 99
kn3_6907-watermarked.jpg
44 / 99
kn3_6933-watermarked.jpg
45 / 99
kn3_7093-watermarked.jpg
46 / 99
kn3_7110-watermarked.jpg
47 / 99
kn3_7129-watermarked.jpg
48 / 99
kn3_7207-watermarked.jpg
49 / 99
kn3_7288-watermarked.jpg
50 / 99
kn3_7299-watermarked.jpg
51 / 99
kn3_7311-watermarked.jpg
52 / 99
kn3_7324-watermarked.jpg
53 / 99
kn3_7380-watermarked.jpg
54 / 99
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith (11) passes under pressure by New England Patriots linebacker Dont'a Hightower (54) during the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
55 / 99

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith (11) passes under pressure by New England Patriots linebacker Dont'a Hightower (54) during the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Steven Senne/AP Images
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick makes notes on the sideline during the first half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
56 / 99

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick makes notes on the sideline during the first half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

Michael Dwyer/AP Images
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady watches play from the sideline during the first half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
57 / 99

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady watches play from the sideline during the first half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

Michael Dwyer/AP Images
New England Patriots backup quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo watches play from the sideline during the first half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
58 / 99

New England Patriots backup quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo watches play from the sideline during the first half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

Michael Dwyer/AP Images
New England Patriots wide receiver Chris Hogan (15) runs after catching a pass against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
59 / 99

New England Patriots wide receiver Chris Hogan (15) runs after catching a pass against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

Michael Dwyer/AP Images
New England Patriots running back Rex Burkhead (34) can't catch a pass as Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Derrick Johnson (56) defends during the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
60 / 99

New England Patriots running back Rex Burkhead (34) can't catch a pass as Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Derrick Johnson (56) defends during the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Steven Senne/AP Images
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady tightens his chin strap on the sideline during the first half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
61 / 99

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady tightens his chin strap on the sideline during the first half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

Michael Dwyer/AP Images
New England Patriots running back Mike Gillislee, center, celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
62 / 99

New England Patriots running back Mike Gillislee, center, celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

Michael Dwyer/AP Images
Members of the New England Patriots End Zone Militia fire their rifles during the first half of an NFL football game between the Patriots and the Kansas City Chiefs, Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
63 / 99

Members of the New England Patriots End Zone Militia fire their rifles during the first half of an NFL football game between the Patriots and the Kansas City Chiefs, Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

Michael Dwyer/AP Images
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady passes against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
64 / 99

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady passes against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

Michael Dwyer/AP Images
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick instructs players on the sideline during the second half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
65 / 99

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick instructs players on the sideline during the second half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

Michael Dwyer/AP Images
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith (11) prepares to throw a touchdown pass to Tyreek Hill while under pressure from New England Patriots cornerback Eric Rowe (25) during the second half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
66 / 99

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith (11) prepares to throw a touchdown pass to Tyreek Hill while under pressure from New England Patriots cornerback Eric Rowe (25) during the second half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Steven Senne/AP Images
New England Patriots running back Mike Gillislee, center, celebrates with Shaq Mason (69) and Rob Gronkowski (87) after scoring a touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
67 / 99

New England Patriots running back Mike Gillislee, center, celebrates with Shaq Mason (69) and Rob Gronkowski (87) after scoring a touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Steven Senne/AP Images
New England Patriots running back Mike Gillislee, right, celebrates with Shaq Mason, left, after scoring a touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
68 / 99

New England Patriots running back Mike Gillislee, right, celebrates with Shaq Mason, left, after scoring a touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

Michael Dwyer/AP Images
Kansas City Chiefs defensive back Terrance Mitchell, left, keeps New England Patriots wide receiver Brandin Cooks (14) from catching a pass at the goal line during the second half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
69 / 99

Kansas City Chiefs defensive back Terrance Mitchell, left, keeps New England Patriots wide receiver Brandin Cooks (14) from catching a pass at the goal line during the second half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

Michael Dwyer/AP Images
New England Patriots wide receiver Brandin Cooks (14) catches a pass as Kansas City Chiefs defensive back Terrance Mitchell (39) defends during the second half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
70 / 99

New England Patriots wide receiver Brandin Cooks (14) catches a pass as Kansas City Chiefs defensive back Terrance Mitchell (39) defends during the second half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Steven Senne/AP Images
New England Patriots wide receiver Brandin Cooks (14) catches a pass as Kansas City Chiefs defensive backs Eric Murray (21) and Terrance Mitchell (39) defend during the second half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
71 / 99

New England Patriots wide receiver Brandin Cooks (14) catches a pass as Kansas City Chiefs defensive backs Eric Murray (21) and Terrance Mitchell (39) defend during the second half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

Michael Dwyer/AP Images
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick watches play from the sideline during the second half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
72 / 99

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick watches play from the sideline during the second half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

Michael Dwyer/AP Images
New England Patriots wide receiver Brandin Cooks watches play from the sideline during the second half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
73 / 99

New England Patriots wide receiver Brandin Cooks watches play from the sideline during the second half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

Michael Dwyer/AP Images
New England Patriots safety Devin McCourty (32) upends Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) after Kelce caught a pass during the second half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
74 / 99

New England Patriots safety Devin McCourty (32) upends Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) after Kelce caught a pass during the second half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Steven Senne/AP Images
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, left and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith, right, speak at midfield after an NFL football game, early Friday, Sept. 8, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
75 / 99

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, left and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith, right, speak at midfield after an NFL football game, early Friday, Sept. 8, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Steven Senne/AP Images
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, left, and Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, right, speak at midfield after an NFL football game, early Friday, Sept. 8, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
76 / 99

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, left, and Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, right, speak at midfield after an NFL football game, early Friday, Sept. 8, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

Michael Dwyer/AP Images
New England Patriots and Kansas City Chiefs players kneel together in prayer at midfield after an NFL football game, Friday, Sept. 8, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
77 / 99

New England Patriots and Kansas City Chiefs players kneel together in prayer at midfield after an NFL football game, Friday, Sept. 8, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

Michael Dwyer/AP Images
New England Patriots and Kansas City Chiefs players kneel together in prayer at midfield after an NFL football game, Friday, Sept. 8, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
78 / 99

New England Patriots and Kansas City Chiefs players kneel together in prayer at midfield after an NFL football game, Friday, Sept. 8, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

Michael Dwyer/AP Images
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady arrives to speak to the media following an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, early Friday, Sept. 8, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
79 / 99

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady arrives to speak to the media following an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, early Friday, Sept. 8, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

Michael Dwyer/AP Images
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady arrives to speak to the media following an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, early Friday, Sept. 8, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
80 / 99

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady arrives to speak to the media following an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, early Friday, Sept. 8, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

Michael Dwyer/AP Images
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady speaks to the media following an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, early Friday, Sept. 8, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
81 / 99

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady speaks to the media following an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, early Friday, Sept. 8, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

Michael Dwyer/AP Images
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady speaks to the media following an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, early Friday, Sept. 8, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
82 / 99

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady speaks to the media following an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, early Friday, Sept. 8, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

Michael Dwyer/AP Images
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady departs after speaking to speak to the media following an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, early Friday, Sept. 8, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
83 / 99

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady departs after speaking to speak to the media following an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, early Friday, Sept. 8, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

Michael Dwyer/AP Images
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick speaks to the media following an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, early Friday, Sept. 8, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
84 / 99

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick speaks to the media following an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, early Friday, Sept. 8, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

Michael Dwyer/AP Images
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick arrives to speak to the media following an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, early Friday, Sept. 8, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
85 / 99

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick arrives to speak to the media following an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, early Friday, Sept. 8, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

Michael Dwyer/AP Images
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick arrives to speak to the media following an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, early Friday, Sept. 8, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
86 / 99

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick arrives to speak to the media following an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, early Friday, Sept. 8, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

Michael Dwyer/AP Images
kc090717_eja073-watermarked.jpg
87 / 99
kc090717_eja076-watermarked.jpg
88 / 99
kc090717_eja113-watermarked.jpg
89 / 99
kc090717_eja086-watermarked.jpg
90 / 99
kc090717_eja089-watermarked.jpg
91 / 99
kc090717_eja101-watermarked.jpg
92 / 99
kc090717_eja112-watermarked.jpg
93 / 99
kc090717_eja115-watermarked.jpg
94 / 99
kc090717_eja117-watermarked.jpg
95 / 99
kc090717_eja121-watermarked.jpg
96 / 99
kc090717_eja122-watermarked.jpg
97 / 99
kc090717_eja123-watermarked.jpg
98 / 99
kc090717_eja133-watermarked.jpg
99 / 99
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) --There were big plays all over the field. The Chiefs, not the Patriots, were making them.

Alex Smith threw two long touchdown passes and rookie Kareem Hunt, after fumbling on his first NFL carry, scored three times to help Kansas City stun New England 42-27 on Thursday night in the season opener.

Hunt set an NFL record for a pro debut since the 1970 merger with 239 total yards.

Coming off their sensational Super Bowl rally to a fifth Lombardi Trophy, the Patriots faded badly in the second half. A raucous sold-out crowd of 65,878 celebrated the unveiling of yet another championship banner, and there was plenty of talk about Tom Brady leading them to a 19-0 record.

After Week 1, though, they are winless.

"Just a very poor effort and we'll have to do a lot better," Brady said. "Didn't make a lot of plays tonight."

It was the first time the Patriots lost at Gillette Stadium when leading at halftime, a span of 82 games. The 42 points were the most they have allowed in coach Bill Belichick's 17-plus seasons.

They were no match for the Chiefs in the last two periods.

Tyreek Hill scored on a 75-yarder and Hunt put the Chiefs in front with a 78-yarder to punctuate Kansas City's charge after trailing 17-14 at halftime. Hunt also had a 58-yard scamper and finished with 141 yards rushing and 98 receiving. Hill had 133 yards through the air, and Smith went 28 for 35 for 368 yards and four touchdowns and no interceptions. He's the first quarterback with 300-plus yards, four TDs and no interceptions against Belichick.

Brady, the 13th quarterback to start an NFL game at age 40, didn't look too spry. He struggled mightily in the second half and didn't throw for a touchdown, finishing 16 for 36 for 267 yards.

Patriots newcomer Mike Gillislee scored on three short runs, becoming the first player since Terrell Owens of Philadelphia in 2004 to score three touchdowns in his debut with a new team.

And Kansas City aided the Patriots' cause with 15 penalties for 139 yards. Yet, in the end, the Chiefs looked like world-beaters.

At the beginning, it seemed like an extension of February's Super Bowl. Riled up, Brady and the Patriots tore through the opposing defense as if it belonged to, well, the Falcons, scoring in nine plays, with Gillislee surging in from the 2.

One play later, they were at it again as Hunt fumbled. The Patriots took over at the Kansas City 32 and appeared to go up 14-0 on Rob Gronkowski's diving catch. Then a replay review overturned the score, with NFL headquarters - which now makes final decisions on such reviews - determining the ball hit the ground as Gronk came down in the end zone.

Gillislee was stopped on fourth-and-inches at the KC 10 and the Chiefs, looking very much like the host team, marched 90 yards in 12 plays. Hunt made up for his early gaffe by gaining 25 yards on the tying drive, which Smith capped with a sharp 8-yard pass to Demetrius Harris.

The teams traded long touchdown drives, New England going 82 yards to Gillislee's second TD, the Chiefs covering 92 yards at the end of the half before Hunt ran in with a 3-yard swing pass.

Stephen Gostkowski's 25-yard field goal was the margin for New England's halftime edge.

But the crowd's fervor was silenced with Hill's long touchdown on which prized free agent addition cornerback Stephon Gilmore was torched. Hunt sped down the middle behind linebacker Kyle Van Noy and DE/LB Cassius Marsh to put Kansas City in front for good.

SHORT YARDAGE

New England failed twice in the first quarter on short-yardage runs, by Gillislee and Super Bowl hero James White, and again in the fourth period, by Gillislee. If anyone proclaimed the Patriots were missing RB LeGarrette Blount, who scored 18 TDs last season and was a beast in such situations, well, Gillislee, who came from Buffalo as a restricted free agent, ran in for a pair of 2-yard touchdowns and a 1-yarder.

ROGER, ROGER

Not only did the crowd revel in the video highlights from the Super Bowl, the fans booed vigorously when Commissioner Roger Goodell was shown talking on the sideline Chiefs owner Clark Hunt during warmups. A website distributed thousands of towels featuring Goodell's face adorned with a clown nose, and many fans also had T-shirts with the caricature. Goodell watched the game from a suite, but not with Patriots owner Robert Kraft.

INJURIES

Kansas City's star safety Eric Berry was carted off with 4:56 remaining with an undisclosed injury.

The Patriots lost perhaps their best defensive player, linebacker Dont'a Hightower, in the third quarter with a knee injury. His absence showed on Hunt's long TD reception. ... WR Danny Amendola left in the fourth quarter with a head injury. He's projected as New England's slot receiver with Julian Edelman out for the season.

UP NEXT

Chiefs: Host Philadelphia on Sept. 17.

Patriots: Visit New Orleans on Sept. 17.

Watch Games with NFL Game Pass

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

