Patriots set 2023 captains

Ja'Whaun Bentley : A rising leader on the defense, Bentley was named captain for the third time in his career. Bentley entered the league as a fifth-round pick in 2018 draft and has become one of the team's most important defenders as an off-the-ball linebacker. Bentley recorded career highs in sacks and tackles in 2022.

"He's been great on and off the field," said Bill Belichick last December of Bentley. "Leadership on the field. Communication, very good communicator which is important in the role that he plays... Very unselfish player. Does what's best for the defense, what's best for the team, not what's best for him. So, that makes it a lot easier to have somebody who always thinks what's the best thing for the defense to be in, not what's easiest for me.