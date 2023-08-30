Official website of the New England Patriots

Patriots sign 15 players to the practice squad

The New England Patriots announced today that they have signed fifteen players to the practice squad.

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots signed 15 players to the practice squad today. The following 15 players were signed to the practice squad: S Joshuah Bledsoe, TE Pharaoh Brown, QB Malik Cunningham, OL James Ferentz, LB Joe Giles-Harris, RB Kevin Harris, RB Ty Montgomery II, LB Calvin Munson, LB Ronnie Perkins, WR Thyrick Pitts, OL Kody Russey, TE Matt Sokol, OL Andrew Stueber, P Corliss Waitman and QB Bailey Zappe. All of those players, except Brown, went to training camp this past summer with the Patriots.

Brown, 29, has spent time with the Oakland Raiders (2017), Cleveland Browns (2018-19, 2022), Houston Texans (2020-22) and Indianapolis Colts (2023). The 6-foot-5, 246-pounder, originally signed with Oakland as a rookie free agent on May 5, 2017 out of Oregon. Brown was signed by Indianapolis as an unrestricted free agent on April 4, 2023 and was released on Aug. 29, 2023. He has played in 55 regular season games with 36 starts and has 51 receptions for 478 yards and two touchdowns.

Last season, Brown began the season with Houston but was released on Oct. 4 after playing in the first three games. He was then signed by Cleveland on Oct. 5 and played in 13 games with five starts for the Browns, finishing with 5 receptions for 45 yards.

