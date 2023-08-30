Patriots sign 15 players to the practice squad

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots signed 15 players to the practice squad today. The following 15 players were signed to the practice squad: S Joshuah Bledsoe, TE Pharaoh Brown, QB Malik Cunningham, OL James Ferentz, LB Joe Giles-Harris, RB Kevin Harris, RB Ty Montgomery II, LB Calvin Munson, LB Ronnie Perkins, WR Thyrick Pitts, OL Kody Russey, TE Matt Sokol, OL Andrew Stueber, P Corliss Waitman and QB Bailey Zappe. All of those players, except Brown, went to training camp this past summer with the Patriots.

Brown, 29, has spent time with the Oakland Raiders (2017), Cleveland Browns (2018-19, 2022), Houston Texans (2020-22) and Indianapolis Colts (2023). The 6-foot-5, 246-pounder, originally signed with Oakland as a rookie free agent on May 5, 2017 out of Oregon. Brown was signed by Indianapolis as an unrestricted free agent on April 4, 2023 and was released on Aug. 29, 2023. He has played in 55 regular season games with 36 starts and has 51 receptions for 478 yards and two touchdowns.