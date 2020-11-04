Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Patriots Replay Wed Nov 04 | 02:00 PM - 11:59 PM

Patriots Acquire WR Isaiah Ford in a Trade with Miami; Announce Additional Roster Moves

Analysis: Patriots trade for receiver Isaiah Ford

Unfiltered Notebook 11/3: McDaniels finds pieces to build on

Game Preview: Patriots at Jets

Broadcast Information: Patriots at Jets

Week 9 NFL Notes: Flores makes the right move

Unfiltered Notebook 11/2: Pats will keep fighting

After Further Review: Young guns stand out despite disappointing loss

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 11/2

Cam Newton on WEEI 11/2: 'We can turn this thing around'

Patriots fans get creative with pumpkins, Halloween costumes

Game Observations: Patriots fumble chance to knock off Bills

Top Bill-ing: New England battles, ultimately succumbs to East-leading Buffalo

What Went Wrong: Ball Security & Run Defense

Cam Newton 11/1: 'It's unacceptable - I have to protect the ball better'

Belichick 11/1: 'We just came up a little bit short'

Game Notes: Damien Harris scores first NFL touchdown

Patriots at Bills Highlights | NFL Week 8

Patriots Make a Series of Roster Transactions

Game-Day Roster Update: Gilmore won't play in Buffalo

Cam Newton: 'Losing is not acceptable in this locker room'

Unfiltered Notebook 10/29: Opportunity arrives for Jakobi Meyers

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Time to pick up the pieces

Week 8 NFL Notes: Is it time to change?

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 10/27

Patriots Sign DL Ryan Glasgow and WR Donte Moncrief to the Practice Squad

Nov 04, 2020 at 04:45 PM
medium_icon
New England Patriots

Staff

Transaction Thumb  Transactions 2020

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced that they have signed DL Ryan Glasgow (GLASS-go) and WR Donte Moncrief (MON-creef) to the practice squad.

Glasgow, 27, originally entered the NFL as a fourth-round draft pick (138th overall) by Cincinnati out of Michigan in the 2017 NFL Draft. The 6-foot-3, 300-pounder has played in 24 career games with three starts and registered 41 tackles. Last season, Glasgow appeared in five games with two starts for the Bengals and made seven tackles. He was released by the Bengals on July 30, 2020, signed by Houston to the practice squad on Sept. 28, and released on Oct. 20.

Moncrief, 27, was drafted by Indianapolis in the third round (90th overall) of the 2014 NFL Draft out of Mississippi. The 6-foot-2, 216-pounder played four seasons with the Colts before signing with Jacksonville as an unrestricted free agent on March 16, 2018. Moncrief played the 2019 season for Carolina and Pittsburgh, appearing in eight games and registering four receptions for 18 yards. He was signed by the New York Jets on Aug. 31, 2020, and spent time on the Jets practice squad earlier this season. Overall, Moncrief has played in 77 regular-season games with 43 starts and totaled 204 receptions for 2,561 yards and 21 touchdowns. He has also appeared in three postseason contests with one start and posted five receptions for 86 yards and one touchdown.

Related Content

news

Patriots Acquire WR Isaiah Ford in a Trade with Miami; Announce Additional Roster Moves

The Patriots announced that they have acquired WR Isaiah Ford in a trade with the Miami Dolphins and claimed DT Isaiah Mack off waivers from the Tennessee Titans. In addition, the Patriots placed rookie TE Devin Asiasi on injured reserve. 
news

Patriots Make a Series of Roster Transactions

The New England Patriots announced a series of roster transactions.
news

Patriots place LB Brandon Copeland on injured reserve and TE Jake Burt on practice squad injured reserve

The New England Patriots announced that they have placed LB Brandon Copeland on injured reserve and TE Jake Burt on practice squad injured reserve.
news

Patriots sign OL Jordan Steckler to the practice squad; release OL Jordan Roos from the practice squad

The New England Patriots announced that they have signed OL Jordan Steckler to the practice squad.
news

Patriots Activate C David Andrews; Announce Additional Roster Moves

The New England Patriots announced that they have activated C David Andrews to the 53-man roster from Injured Reserve and elevated DL Tashawn Bower (Standard Elevation) and DL Nick Thurman (COVID-19 Replacement) to the 53-man roster from the practice squad.
news

Patriots place OL Jermaine Eluemunor on injured reserve

The New England Patriots announced that that they have placed OL Jermaine Eluemunor on injured reserve.
news

Patriots Re-Sign WR Mason Kinsey to the Practice Squad; Release WR Devin Ross from the Practice Squad.

The Patriots announced that they have re-signed WR Mason Kinsey to the practice squad and released WR Devin Ross from the practice squad.
news

Patriots make a series of roster transactions

The Patriots have announced the following transactions ahead of their Week 6 game against the Denver Broncos.
news

Patriots Release TE Paul Quessenberry from the Practice Squad

The Patriots announced that they have released TE Paul Quessenberry from the practice squad.
news

Patriots Sign DL Carl Davis from Jacksonville Jaguars Practice Squad

The Patriots announced that they have signed DL Carl Davis to the 53-man roster from the Jacksonville Jaguars practice squad. 
news

Patriots re-sign TE Paul Quessenberry to the practice squad

The New England Patriots announced that that they have re-signed TE Paul Quessenberry to the practice squad.

Latest News

Patriots Sign DL Ryan Glasgow and WR Donte Moncrief to the Practice Squad

Unfiltered Notebook 11/4: Reinforcements will have to wait

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Post-trade deadline reaction

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 11/4

Game Preview: Patriots at Jets

Analysis: Patriots trade for receiver Isaiah Ford

Broadcast Information: Patriots at Jets

Patriots News Blitz 11/4: Taking stock after trade deadline

Patriots Acquire WR Isaiah Ford in a Trade with Miami; Announce Additional Roster Moves

Unfiltered Notebook 11/3: McDaniels finds pieces to build on

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 11/3

Week 9 NFL Notes: Flores makes the right move

Patriots News Blitz 11/3: Trade deadline day arrives

Unfiltered Notebook 11/2: Pats will keep fighting

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 11/2

Patriots fans get creative with pumpkins, Halloween costumes

Top 5 photos from Patriots at Bills presented by CarMax

After Further Review: Young guns stand out despite disappointing loss

Patriots News Blitz 11/2: Taking stock after abrupt loss

Top Bill-ing: New England battles, ultimately succumbs to East-leading Buffalo

Game Observations: Patriots fumble chance to knock off Bills

Game Notes: Damien Harris scores first NFL touchdown

Gamebook: Full Patriots at Bills Stats from Week 8

Inactive Analysis: Both rookie TEs sidelined in Buffalo

Week 8 Inactives: Patriots at Bills

Advertising