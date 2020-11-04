Patriots Sign DL Ryan Glasgow and WR Donte Moncrief to the Practice Squad

Glasgow, 27, originally entered the NFL as a fourth-round draft pick (138th overall) by Cincinnati out of Michigan in the 2017 NFL Draft. The 6-foot-3, 300-pounder has played in 24 career games with three starts and registered 41 tackles. Last season, Glasgow appeared in five games with two starts for the Bengals and made seven tackles. He was released by the Bengals on July 30, 2020, signed by Houston to the practice squad on Sept. 28, and released on Oct. 20.

Moncrief, 27, was drafted by Indianapolis in the third round (90th overall) of the 2014 NFL Draft out of Mississippi. The 6-foot-2, 216-pounder played four seasons with the Colts before signing with Jacksonville as an unrestricted free agent on March 16, 2018. Moncrief played the 2019 season for Carolina and Pittsburgh, appearing in eight games and registering four receptions for 18 yards. He was signed by the New York Jets on Aug. 31, 2020, and spent time on the Jets practice squad earlier this season. Overall, Moncrief has played in 77 regular-season games with 43 starts and totaled 204 receptions for 2,561 yards and 21 touchdowns. He has also appeared in three postseason contests with one start and posted five receptions for 86 yards and one touchdown.