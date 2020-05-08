Patriots Sign Four Additional 2020 Draft Selections

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced today the signing of third-round draft picks LB Anfernee Jennings and TE Devin Asiasi (pronounced – AH-see AH-see), sixth-round draft pick OL Mike Onwenu (pronounced – oh-WAY-new) and seventh-round draft pick OL Dustin Woodard. Terms of the contracts were not announced.
Jennings, 22, was selected by the Patriots in the third-round of the 2020 NFL Draft with the 87th overall selection out of Alabama. The 6-foot-2, 256-pounder was an All-SEC First Team selection by SEC coaches and the Associated Press as a senior in 2019. He played in 13 games and recorded 83 tackles, eight sacks, one forced fumble, one interception and five passes defensed last year.
Asiasi, 22, was selected by the Patriots in the third-round of the 2020 NFL Draft with the 91st overall selection out of UCLA. The 6-foot-3, 257-pounder began his college career at Michigan before transferring to UCLA for his final two collegiate seasons. Asiasi started all 12 games and posted career highs with 44 receptions for 641 yards and four touchdowns as a senior in 2019, earning All-Pac 12 honorable mention honors.
Onwenu, 22, was selected by the Patriots in the sixth round of the 2020 NFL Draft with the 182nd overall selection out of Michigan. The 6-foot-3, 350-pounder was a four-year letterman at Michigan and a two-time All-Big Ten third team selection (2018-19). He appeared in 46 career games, playing along the offensive line in 41 contests. Onwenu started 35 games at guard, also contributing on PAT/field goal protection units throughout his collegiate career.
Woodard, 22, was selected by the Patriots in the seventh-round of the 2020 NFL Draft with the 230th overall selection out of Memphis. Woodard played in 54 games with 52 starts, tying the school record for most starts by an offensive lineman. He played left guard in 2016 and 2017, right guard in 2018 and at center in 2019. Woodard earned All-American Athletic Conference first team honors at guard in 2018 and second team honors at center in 2019.
*Heights and weights are gathered from the 2020 NFL Combine or college bios and will be officially updated at a later date.