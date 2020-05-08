Patriots Sign Four Additional 2020 Draft Selections

Woodard, 22, was selected by the Patriots in the seventh-round of the 2020 NFL Draft with the 230th overall selection out of Memphis. Woodard played in 54 games with 52 starts, tying the school record for most starts by an offensive lineman. He played left guard in 2016 and 2017, right guard in 2018 and at center in 2019. Woodard earned All-American Athletic Conference first team honors at guard in 2018 and second team honors at center in 2019.