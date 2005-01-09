Official website of the New England Patriots

live
Patriots Monday (WEEI Simulcast) Mon Dec 19 | 08:55 AM - 06:00 PM

Patriots must "stay united" over final three-game stretch

Game Notes: Patriots score fifth defensive touchdown of the season, sixth non-offensive touchdown

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From the Patriots Shocking Loss the Raiders in Las Vegas

8 Keys from Patriots last-second loss to Raiders

Bill Belichick 12/18: "We made too many mistakes and had too many bad plays and it cost us"

Mac Jones 12/18: "Tough way to go out"

Patriots vs. Raiders Highlights | NFL Week 15

Rhamondre Stevenson rushes for a 34-yard touchdown

Photos: Patriots at Raiders Week 15

Can't Miss Play: Kyle Dugger with a Spectacular Defensive Touchdown

Rhamondre Stevenson weaves through open hole for 17-yard gain

Mac Jones rips 21-yard throw to Tyquan Thornton

Pierre Strong's patient running nets 14-yard gain to end quarter

Analysis: Patriots Activate Christian Barmore From Injured Reserve, Damien Harris Downgraded to Out

Week 15 Inactives: Patriots at Raiders

Inactive Analysis: Patriots WR Jakobi Meyers, RB Rhamondre Stevenson Officially Active vs. Raiders

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Raiders

Expert Predictions: Week 15 picks for Patriots at Raiders

Game Preview: Patriots at Raiders

Week 15: Patriots - Raiders Injury Report

Patriots Sign Free Agent CB Hank Poteat

The New England Patriots signed free agent cornerback Hank Poteat to the active roster today.

Jan 09, 2005 at 04:00 PM

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - The New England Patriots signed free agent cornerback Hank Poteat to the active roster today. Terms of the agreement were not disclosed. The signing brings the Patriots roster back to the NFL's 53-man limit in advance of their AFC divisional playoff game against Indianapolis this Sunday.

Poteat, 27, is a veteran of three full NFL seasons and has played in 42 career games since being drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the third round (77th overall) of the 2000 NFL Draft. Poteat has appeared in two career playoff games and earned the only starting assignment of his career while playing for the Steelers in a 2002 AFC wild card game. The 5-foot-10-inch, 192-pounder has recorded 76 career punt returns for 788 yards and a touchdown, 45 kickoff returns for 818 yards, 25 special teams tackles and 11 tackles in defensive play. Poteat played in 41 games for the Steelers from 2000-02 and tied for fourth in the AFC and sixth in the NFL with a 13.0-yard punt return average as a rookie in 2000. In a game against Washington on Dec. 16 of that season, the University of Pittsburgh product returned a punt 53 yards for a touchdown, recording the longest punt return for a touchdown by a Steelers player in the history of Three Rivers Stadium. Poteat was waived by the Steelers in the final roster cutdown prior to the 2003 season and signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. After playing in one game for Tampa Bay, he was released on Nov. 12, 2003 and then signed with the Carolina Panthers as a free agent prior to the 2004 season. He played in Carolina's first two preseason games before he was released on Aug. 24, 2004.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Statement from Robert Kraft on Bill Parcells' election into the Pro Football Hall of Fame

The following is a statement from New England Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft on Bill Parcells' election into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

news

Patriots.com News Blitz - 2/1/2013

The Patriots.com News Blitz gets you up to date with the latest news from local and national media.

news

Samsonite Make Your Case: Super Bowl Sunday

Even though the Patriots aren't involved, Super Bowl Sunday is the biggest day of the sports year with virtually everyone interested in some way. Let us know who you'll be rooting for with a vote in this week's Samsonite Make Your Case poll.

news

Inside the Numbers: 2012 Season

Go inside the numbers for a look at the achievements of the 2012 New England Patriots team.

news

Patriots Sign DL Armond Armstead

Armstead, 22, played last season for the Toronto Argonauts of the Canadian Football League.

news

NFL Calendar

The following is an updated NFL calendar with important dates throughout the offseason and the 2013 NFL regular season.

news

Patriots.com News Blitz - 1/31/2013

The Patriots.com News Blitz gets you up to date with the latest news from local and national media.

news

Penn State Head Coach Bill O'Brien To Deliver Keynote at 2013 New England Football Coaches Clinic

Clinic scheduled for March 8-9 at Gillette Stadium

news

Patriots.com News Blitz - 1/30/2013

The Patriots.com News Blitz gets you up to date with the latest news from local and national media.

news

Inside the Helmet... Ryan Wendell

Get to know Patriots center Ryan Wendell in this week's edition of Inside the Helmet.

news

Ask PFW: Early offseason grumblings

Though the Super Bowl isn't even in the books yet, Patriots fans have already turned the page to the many issues New England faces this offseason. A variety of those topics fill out this winter freeze edition of Ask PFW!

news

Patriots.com News Blitz - 1/29/2013

The Patriots.com News Blitz gets you up to date with the latest news from local and national media.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 12/19

Top 5 photos from Patriots at Raiders presented by CarMax

Patriots must "stay united" over final three-game stretch

8 Keys from Patriots last-second loss to Raiders

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From the Patriots Shocking Loss the Raiders in Las Vegas

Game Notes: Patriots score fifth defensive touchdown of the season, sixth non-offensive touchdown

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Bill Belichick 12/19: "We just have to do a better job"

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media on Monday, December 19, 2022.

Press Pass: Patriots fall to .500

Patriots players Mac Jones, Jakobi Meyers, Devin McCourty, and more discuss the loss to the Raiders on Sunday, December 18, 2022.

Mac Jones 12/18: "Tough way to go out"

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones addresses the media during his postgame press conference on Sunday, December 18, 2022.

Bill Belichick 12/18: "We made too many mistakes and had too many bad plays and it cost us"

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media during his postgame press conference on Sunday, December 18, 2022.

Rhamondre Stevenson 12/18: "I take full responsibility for the play"

Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson addresses the media during his postgame press conference on Sunday, December 18, 2022.

Kyle Dugger 12/18: "We'll lean on one another and continue to build"

Patriots safety Kyle Dugger addresses the media during his postgame press conference on Sunday, December 18, 2022.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

NFL launches reimagined Pro Bowl Games for 2023

Voting has opened for the NFL's new-look 2023 Pro Bowl format that will feature skills challenges and the first ever AFC vs. NFC 7-on-7 flag football games.

A Guide to Modern Football Analytics for Beginners

Ever get confused about the new stat in an article you read? Here's an explanation of what the metrics mean.

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Patriots to appear in five nationally-televised games, including Thanksgiving night at Minnesota.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Vince Wilfork Becomes 32nd Member of the Patriots Hall of Fame

The two-time Super Bowl champion was officially inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame on Saturday.

Advertising