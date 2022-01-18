Patriots sign offensive lineman Arlington Hambright to a future contract

Hambright, 26, originally entered the NFL as a seventh-round draft pick (225th overall) by Chicago in the 2020 NFL Draft out of Colorado. The 6-foot-5, 315-pounder played in nine games with one start at left guard during his rookie season for the Bears. He was released by Chicago on Aug. 31, 2021 and spent the season on the practice squad. Hambright was elevated to the active roster and dressed but did not play at Tampa Bay on Oct. 24.