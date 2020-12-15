Patriots Sign Offensive Lineman Earl Watford To The Practice Squad; Release Defensive Back Dayan Lake From The Practice Squad

Official website of the New England Patriots

Dec 15, 2020 at 05:53 PM
New England Patriots

Staff

Transactions - Multiple Players 2020 (use this)

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced today that they signed OL Earl Watford to the practice squad. In addition, the Patriots announced that they have released DB Dayan Lake from the practice squad. Lake was signed to the practice squad on Dec. 9.

Watford, 30, is a veteran of seven NFL seasons with the Arizona Cardinals (2013-17), Cleveland Browns (2018) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2019). He originally entered the NFL as a fourth-round draft pick (116th overall) by the Arizona Cardinals out of James Madison in the 2013 NFL Draft. The 6-foot-4, 295-pounder has played in 71 career regular season games with 25 starts and one postseason contest as a reserve. Last year with Tampa Bay, Watford played in 15 games with four starts – three at guard and one at tackle-eligible tight end.

Lake, 23, originally signed with the Los Angeles Rams as a rookie free agent out of Brigham Young on April 28, 2020. The 5-foot-11, 200-pounder was released by the Rams on Sept. 4. He started in 43-of-48 career games during his college career, compiling 20 total tackles, seven interceptions, two sacks, three forced fumbles and 15 passes defensed.

