Patriots Sign Offensive Lineman Earl Watford To The Practice Squad; Release Defensive Back Dayan Lake From The Practice Squad

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced today that they signed OL Earl Watford to the practice squad. In addition, the Patriots announced that they have released DB Dayan Lake from the practice squad. Lake was signed to the practice squad on Dec. 9.

Watford, 30, is a veteran of seven NFL seasons with the Arizona Cardinals (2013-17), Cleveland Browns (2018) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2019). He originally entered the NFL as a fourth-round draft pick (116th overall) by the Arizona Cardinals out of James Madison in the 2013 NFL Draft. The 6-foot-4, 295-pounder has played in 71 career regular season games with 25 starts and one postseason contest as a reserve. Last year with Tampa Bay, Watford played in 15 games with four starts – three at guard and one at tackle-eligible tight end.