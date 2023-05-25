Official website of the New England Patriots

Patriots Sign TE Anthony Firkser; Place LB Raekwon McMillan on Injured Reserve

The New England Patriots announced that they have signed veteran free agent tight end Anthony Firkser. In addition, the Patriots placed LB Raekwon McMillan on injured reserve. 

May 25, 2023 at 04:44 PM
medium_icon
New England Patriots

Staff

2023-Transactions (multiple)

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced that they have signed veteran free agent tight end Anthony Firkser. Terms of the contract were not announced. In addition, the Patriots placed LB Raekwon McMillan on injured reserve.

Firkser, 28, is a veteran of five NFL seasons with the Tennessee Titans (2018-21) and the Atlanta Falcons (2022). The 6-foot-2, 241-pounder originally entered the NFL as a rookie free agent with the New York Jets out of Harvard on May 5, 2017 but was released prior to the start of the regular season and spent most of the year on the Kansas City Chiefs practice squad. After being released by Kansas City in the spring of 2018, Firkser was signed by Tennessee. After four seasons with the Titans, he signed with Atlanta as an unrestricted free agent on April 12, 2022. He began the 2022 season on the Atlanta practice squad before being signed to the 53-man roster in September.

Overall Firkser has played in 69 regular season games with four starts and has 115 receptions for 1,207 yards with five touchdowns. In addition, he has played in five postseason games and has 5 receptions for 89 yards and two touchdowns. Last season with Atlanta, Firkser played in 11 games with one start and had 9 receptions for 100 yards.

Anthony Firkser Headshot AP19169777496601

Anthony Firkser

#86 TE

  • Height: 6-2
  • Weight: 241 lbs
  • College: Harvard
headshots-2022-forbio-recropped-_0034_McMillan_Raekwon

Raekwon McMillan

#50 LB

  • Height: 6-2
  • Weight: 242 lbs
  • College: Ohio State

