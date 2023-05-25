Patriots Sign TE Anthony Firkser; Place LB Raekwon McMillan on Injured Reserve

Firkser, 28, is a veteran of five NFL seasons with the Tennessee Titans (2018-21) and the Atlanta Falcons (2022). The 6-foot-2, 241-pounder originally entered the NFL as a rookie free agent with the New York Jets out of Harvard on May 5, 2017 but was released prior to the start of the regular season and spent most of the year on the Kansas City Chiefs practice squad. After being released by Kansas City in the spring of 2018, Firkser was signed by Tennessee. After four seasons with the Titans, he signed with Atlanta as an unrestricted free agent on April 12, 2022. He began the 2022 season on the Atlanta practice squad before being signed to the 53-man roster in September.