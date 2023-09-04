Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Best of Patriots Radio Thu Aug 31 - 05:15 PM | Tue Sep 05 - 11:55 AM

How the Patriots are Replacing Another Legendary Quarterback, This Time on Defense 

5 Burning Patriots Season-Opening Questions

Film Review: What Could Reported Additions of QB Matt Corral, WR Jalen Reagor Bring to the Patriots Offense?

Breaking down Patriots initial 2023 practice squad

Flashback: Tom Brady's rookie diary from Training Camp 2000

Patriots sign 15 players to the practice squad

Patriots honor Jonathan Jones with 2023 Ron Burton Community Service Award

Analysis: Instant Reaction to the Patriots Initial 53-Man Roster

Patriots Make Roster Moves to Reach the 53-Man Roster Limit

Jonathan Jones Receives the New England Patriots 2023 Ron Burton Community Service Award

NFL Notes: Patriots trying to tackle problems

Unfiltered Mailbag: Taking stock of the tackles, potential offensive and defensive roles

Bill Belichick on WEEI: "We'll have to be ready to defend a lot of different things"

Lazar's Final Roster Projection: Tough Decisions Loom for Patriots on Cutdown Day

Analysis: Patriots Acquire OT Tyrone Wheatley Jr. via Trade, Make First Wave of Roster Cuts

Patriots Release 11 Players

Patriots Acquire OL Vederian Lowe in a Trade with Minnesota 

After Further Review: Evaluating Bailey Zappe, Marte Mapu and Others in the Patriots Preseason Finale

3 Patriots players who helped their roster chances vs. Titans

5 Keys from Patriots preseason finale vs. Titans

Patriots Sign TE Pharaoh Brown to the 53-Man Roster; Place OL Riley Reiff on IR; Sign DL Jeremiah Pharms Jr. to the Practice Squad

The New England Patriots announced today that they have signed TE Pharaoh Brown to the 53-man roster from the practice squad and placed OL Riley Reiff on injured reserve. 

Sep 04, 2023 at 04:55 PM
medium_icon
New England Patriots

Staff

2023-Transactions (multiple)

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced today that they have signed TE Pharaoh Brown to the 53-man roster from the practice squad and placed OL Riley Reiff on injured reserve.

In addition, the Patriots signed DL Jeremiah Pharms Jr. to the practice squad. Pharms Jr. was released by the Patriots on Aug. 29.

Brown, 29, was signed to the New England practice squad on Aug. 30. He has spent time with the Oakland Raiders (2017), Cleveland Browns (2018-19, 2022), Houston Texans (2020-22) and Indianapolis Colts (2023). The 6-foot-5, 246-pounder, originally signed with Oakland as a rookie free agent on May 5, 2017 out of Oregon. Brown was signed by Indianapolis as an unrestricted free agent on April 4, 2023 and was released on Aug. 29, 2023. He has played in 55 regular season games with 36 starts and has 51 receptions for 478 yards and two touchdowns.

Last season, Brown began the season with Houston but was released on Oct. 4 after playing in the first three games. He was then signed by Cleveland on Oct. 5 and played in 13 games with five starts for the Browns, finishing with 5 receptions for 45 yards.

Related Content

news

Patriots Make a Series of Transactions

The New England Patriots announced today that they have claimed and were awarded QB Matt Corral off waivers from Carolina. Corral was released by Carolina on Aug. 31. In addition, the Patriots signed WR T.J. Luther and WR Jalen Reagor to the practice squad and released WR Thyrick Pitts from the practice squad.
news

Patriots Place WR Tyquan Thornton on Injured Reserve

The Patriots announced today that they have placed WR Tyquan Thornton on injured reserve.
news

Patriots sign 15 players to the practice squad

The New England Patriots announced today that they have signed fifteen players to the practice squad.
news

Patriots Make Roster Moves to Reach the 53-Man Roster Limit

The Patriots announced today a series of roster moves to reach the mandatory 53-man roster limit. 
news

Patriots Release QB Trace McSorley and P Corliss Waitman

The New England Patriots announced that they have released quarterback Trace McSorley and punter Corliss Waitman.
news

Patriots Acquire OL Vederian Lowe in a Trade with Minnesota 

The New England Patriots announced that they have acquired OL Vederian Lowe in a trade with the Minnesota Vikings, pending a physical examination.
news

Patriots Release 11 Players

The The New England Patriots announced that they have released 11 players.
news

Patriots Acquire OL Tyrone Wheatley Jr. in a Trade with Cleveland in Exchange for RB Pierre Strong Jr.

The Patriots announced that they have acquired OL Tyrone Wheatley Jr in a trade with the Cleveland Browns in exchange for RB Pierre Strong Jr., pending both players passing physical examinations.
news

Patriots Release DL Marquan McCall

The Patriots announced that they have released DL Marquan McCall. McCall was claimed off waivers from the Carolina Panthers by the Patriots yesterday. 
news

Patriots Claim DL Marquan McCall Off Waivers from Carolina; Release WR Tre Nixon

The Patriots announced that they have claimed and were awarded DL Marquan McCall off waivers from the Carolina Panthers. In addition, the Patriots announced they have released WR Tre Nixon. 
news

Patriots sign RB Ezekiel Elliott

The Patriots announced today they have signed veteran running back Ezekiel Elliott.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Patriots Sign TE Pharaoh Brown to the 53-Man Roster; Place OL Riley Reiff on IR; Sign DL Jeremiah Pharms Jr. to the Practice Squad

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 9/4

How the Patriots are Replacing Another Legendary Quarterback, This Time on Defense 

Flashback: Tom Brady's rookie diary from Training Camp 2000

Patriots Make a Series of Transactions

Film Review: What Could Reported Additions of QB Matt Corral, WR Jalen Reagor Bring to the Patriots Offense?

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Throwback: Tom Brady's First Start and Win as a Patriot

We take a look back at highlights from quarterback Tom Brady's first start and win as a New England Patriot on September 30, 2001 against the Indianapolis Colts.

Bill Belichick 9/4: "All roster decisions are based on what we feel like is best for our football team"

Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick addresses the media on September 4, 2023.

Top 12 Tom Brady Patriots Moments

Re-live the Top 12 greatest moments of Tom Brady's New England Patriots career.

Ezekiel Elliott 8/31: "I'm feeling more comfortable"

Patriots running back Ezekiel Elliott addresses the media on Thursday, August 31, 2023.

From the Archives: Tom Brady 2000 Draft Conference Call

Take a look back at Tom Brady's first conference call with the media after being drafted in 2000 by the New England Patriots.

Kendrick Bourne 8/30: "Always room to grow"

Patriots wide receiver Kendrick Bourne addresses the media on Wednesday, August 30, 2023.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Exclusive: Ezekiel Elliott discusses joining the Patriots

Tamara Brown goes one-on-one with the Patriots' newest offensive free agent signing Ezekiel Elliott as he makes his Foxboro debut during preseason practices outside of Gillette Stadium. After signing with New England ahead of the 2023 NFL season, the former Dallas Cowboys running back joined the team for a pair of joint practices against the Green Bay Packers. Elliott shares his excitement to work with Mac Jones and play under Bill O'Brien and Bill Belichick.

Five Dark-Horse Candidates to Make the Patriots Initial Roster

With one week remaining before cutdown day, these under-the-radar players are making a push to earn spots on the 53-man roster.

Patriots to honor Tom Brady at Gillette Stadium at 2023 home opener

New England Patriots chairman and CEO Robert Kraft announced a tribute to Tom Brady for the 2023 home opener at Gillette Stadium.

Key dates on the 2023 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2023.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2023 Schedule

The New England Patriots announced their full 2023 season schedule. The slate features five nationally-televised games, including their Week 10 regular season home game in Frankfurt, Germany on Nov. 12 against the Indianapolis Colts. 

Patriots 2023 Hall of Fame Induction Ceremonies to be Held at Noon on Saturday, Oct. 21

Induction ceremonies for Mike Vrabel and Dante Scarnecchia are free and open to the public.
Advertising