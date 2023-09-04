Patriots Sign TE Pharaoh Brown to the 53-Man Roster; Place OL Riley Reiff on IR; Sign DL Jeremiah Pharms Jr. to the Practice Squad

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced today that they have signed TE Pharaoh Brown to the 53-man roster from the practice squad and placed OL Riley Reiff on injured reserve.

In addition, the Patriots signed DL Jeremiah Pharms Jr. to the practice squad. Pharms Jr. was released by the Patriots on Aug. 29.

Brown, 29, was signed to the New England practice squad on Aug. 30. He has spent time with the Oakland Raiders (2017), Cleveland Browns (2018-19, 2022), Houston Texans (2020-22) and Indianapolis Colts (2023). The 6-foot-5, 246-pounder, originally signed with Oakland as a rookie free agent on May 5, 2017 out of Oregon. Brown was signed by Indianapolis as an unrestricted free agent on April 4, 2023 and was released on Aug. 29, 2023. He has played in 55 regular season games with 36 starts and has 51 receptions for 478 yards and two touchdowns.