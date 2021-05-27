Patriots Sign TE Troy Fumagalli; Release LB LaRoy Reynolds and FB Danny Vitale

Official website of the New England Patriots

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced today that they have signed free agent TE Troy Fumagalli (pronounced – foo-mah-GAH-lee). Terms of the contract were not announced. In addition, the Patriots released FB Danny Vitale.

This is a photo of Troy Fumagalli of the Denver Broncos NFL football team. This image reflects the Denver Broncos active roster as of Monday, Aug. 10, 2020. (AP Photo)

Troy Fumagalli

# TE

  • Height: 6-6
  • Weight: 248 lbs
  • College: Wisconsin

Fumagalli, 26, originally entered the NFL as a fifth-round draft pick (156th overall) by the Denver Broncos in the 2018 NFL Draft out of Wisconsin. The 6-foot-6, 248-pounder has played in 19 career games with five starts and registered 14 receptions for 118 yards and two touchdowns. After spending his rookie season on injured reserve, he returned to play in 11 games with five starts for the Broncos in 2019 and recorded six receptions for 38 yards and one touchdown. Fumagalli was released by Denver on Sept. 8, 2020 and spent time on Houston's practice squad before being signed to the Denver practice squad on Nov. 9, 2020. He split time for the remainder of the season between the Broncos practice squad and the active roster, seeing action in eight games as a reserve, catching eight passes for 80 yards and one touchdown. 

Reynolds, 30, was signed by New England as an unrestricted free agent from Atlanta on March 24, 2021. The 6-foot-1, 228-pounder, is a veteran of eight NFL seasons with Jacksonville (2013-15), Chicago (2015), Atlanta (2016-17, 2020), Philadelphia (2018) and Cincinnati (2019). He originally entered the NFL as a rookie free agent with Jacksonville out of Virginia in 2013. After seeing action in two games in 2015 with the Jaguars, he was released and signed by Chicago where he finished the season. Reynolds signed with Atlanta for his first stint with the team in March of 2016 and spent two seasons with the Falcons before signing with Philadelphia in 2018. He signed with San Francisco as an unrestricted free agent in 2019 and was released at the end of training camp, before signing with Cincinnati on Sept. 10, 2019. Reynolds had his second stint with Atlanta after joining the Falcons as an unrestricted free agent on March 24, 2020. Overall, Reynolds has played in 115 regular season games with seven starts and has registered 65 total tackles and 53 special teams tackles. In addition he has played in seven postseason contests and has one tackle on defense and four special teams tackles. Last season with Atlanta, he played in all 16 games and finished with three tackles on defense and 10 special teams tackles.

Vitale, 27, was signed by New England as an unrestricted free agent from Green Bay on March 21, 2020. The 6-foot, 239-pounder, exercised his Reserve/Opt-Out decision and did not play last season. Vitale originally entered the NFL as a sixth-round draft pick (197th overall) by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the 2016 NFL Draft out of Northwestern. He began his career on the Tampa Bay practice squad before being signed to the Cleveland Browns 53-man roster on Oct. 14, 2016. After being released by Cleveland in 2018, Vitale was signed to the Green Bay practice squad before being added to 53-man roster late in the 2018 season. Overall, Vitale has played in 44 NFL games with 13 starts and totaled one rushing attempt for 3 yards and 15 receptions for 145 yards.

