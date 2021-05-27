Patriots Sign TE Troy Fumagalli; Release LB LaRoy Reynolds and FB Danny Vitale

Fumagalli, 26, originally entered the NFL as a fifth-round draft pick (156th overall) by the Denver Broncos in the 2018 NFL Draft out of Wisconsin. The 6-foot-6, 248-pounder has played in 19 career games with five starts and registered 14 receptions for 118 yards and two touchdowns. After spending his rookie season on injured reserve, he returned to play in 11 games with five starts for the Broncos in 2019 and recorded six receptions for 38 yards and one touchdown. Fumagalli was released by Denver on Sept. 8, 2020 and spent time on Houston's practice squad before being signed to the Denver practice squad on Nov. 9, 2020. He split time for the remainder of the season between the Broncos practice squad and the active roster, seeing action in eight games as a reserve, catching eight passes for 80 yards and one touchdown.

Reynolds, 30, was signed by New England as an unrestricted free agent from Atlanta on March 24, 2021. The 6-foot-1, 228-pounder, is a veteran of eight NFL seasons with Jacksonville (2013-15), Chicago (2015), Atlanta (2016-17, 2020), Philadelphia (2018) and Cincinnati (2019). He originally entered the NFL as a rookie free agent with Jacksonville out of Virginia in 2013. After seeing action in two games in 2015 with the Jaguars, he was released and signed by Chicago where he finished the season. Reynolds signed with Atlanta for his first stint with the team in March of 2016 and spent two seasons with the Falcons before signing with Philadelphia in 2018. He signed with San Francisco as an unrestricted free agent in 2019 and was released at the end of training camp, before signing with Cincinnati on Sept. 10, 2019. Reynolds had his second stint with Atlanta after joining the Falcons as an unrestricted free agent on March 24, 2020. Overall, Reynolds has played in 115 regular season games with seven starts and has registered 65 total tackles and 53 special teams tackles. In addition he has played in seven postseason contests and has one tackle on defense and four special teams tackles. Last season with Atlanta, he played in all 16 games and finished with three tackles on defense and 10 special teams tackles.