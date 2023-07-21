Patriots Sign Top Two 2023 Draft Picks

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced that they have signed 2023 first-round draft pick CB Christian Gonzalez and second-round draft pick DE Keion White. Terms of the contracts were not announced.
Gonzalez, 21, was selected by the Patriots in the first-round of the 2023 NFL Draft with the 17th overall pick out of Oregon. The 6-foot-2, 205-pounder transferred to Oregon in 2022 after playing his first two seasons at Colorado. He started 12 games for Oregon last season and finished with 50 total tackles and four interceptions.
White, 24, was selected by the Patriots in the second-round of the 2023 NFL Draft with the 46th overall pick out of Georgia Tech. The 6-foot-5, 290-pounder began his college career at Old Dominion as a tight end in 2018 before transitioning to defensive end in 2019. White transferred to Georgia Tech in 2021 and started all 12 games in 2022, finishing with 54 total tackles, and 7 ½ sacks.