23 Burning Patriots Questions for 2023

Training Camp Positional Snapshot: Edge/Linebackers

Patriots announce throwback games for 2023 season

Training Camp Positional Snapshot: Running Backs

Training Camp Positional Snapshot: Cornerbacks

NFL Notes: Pats pass on Hopkins

Patriots announce dates and times for initial set of Training Camp practices

Patriots Mailbag: Pre-camp roster watch, dark horses and wild cards

Training Camp Positional Snapshot: Quarterbacks

Training Camp Positional Snapshot: Safeties

Mac Jones starts training camp early with receivers from local YMCA

Training Camp Positional Snapshot: Tight Ends

Training Camp Positional Snapshot: Defensive Line

Robert Kraft, Stanley Morgan, Frank 'Bucko' Kilroy named semifinalists for Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2024

Two Former Football Champions Announce Partnership; Will Host Each Other at Training Facilities this Fall

The Case for Robert Kraft

Training Camp Positional Snapshot: Offensive Line

NFL Notes: Hopefully Parker, Bentley extensions are just the start

Gillette Stadium officials provide updates on renovations and improvements

Patriots Mailbag: Getting an early start on roster battles

Patriots Sign Top Two 2023 Draft Picks

The Patriots announced that they have signed 2023 first-round draft pick CB Christian Gonzalez and second-round draft pick DE Keion White.

Jul 21, 2023 at 04:24 PM
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced that they have signed 2023 first-round draft pick CB Christian Gonzalez and second-round draft pick DE Keion White. Terms of the contracts were not announced.

Christian Gonzalez

#50 CB

  • Height: 6-2
  • Weight: 205 lbs
  • College: Oregon

Gonzalez, 21, was selected by the Patriots in the first-round of the 2023 NFL Draft with the 17th overall pick out of Oregon. The 6-foot-2, 205-pounder transferred to Oregon in 2022 after playing his first two seasons at Colorado. He started 12 games for Oregon last season and finished with 50 total tackles and four interceptions.

Keion White

#51 DE

  • Height: 6-5
  • Weight: 290 lbs
  • College: Georgia Tech

White, 24, was selected by the Patriots in the second-round of the 2023 NFL Draft with the 46th overall pick out of Georgia Tech. The 6-foot-5, 290-pounder began his college career at Old Dominion as a tight end in 2018 before transitioning to defensive end in 2019. White transferred to Georgia Tech in 2021 and started all 12 games in 2022, finishing with 54 total tackles, and 7 ½ sacks.

Pats From The Past with Adam Vinatieri

On this episode of Pats from the Past, we sit down with Adam Vinatieri, looking back at his storied career. Among the highlights is how his likely HOF career nearly never got off the ground during a shaky start in his rookie season. How that helped develop confidence to make some of the most clutch kicks in NFL history.  Re-live those kicks as Adam walks us thru the challenges and celebrations. He discusses the fortune of playing for 4 potential Hall of Fame coaches and highlights some of the difference between Bill Belichick and Bill Parcells specifically. Plus, his thoughts on being called by many the greatest kicker of all time.

Training Camp Positions to Watch

Patriots writers' Mike Dussault and Evan Lazar break down positions to watch at Training Camp.

Adrian Phillips talks defense and Mac Jones' growth on 'NFL Total Access'

In an interview on 'NFL Total Access' with NFL Network's Maurice Jones-Drew and Mike Yam, New England Patriots safety Adrian Phillips talks about the growth of Patriots quarterback Mac Jones as the young signal caller enters his third year in the league.

Mac Jones Hosts Football Skills Clinic

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones along with NOBULL hosted a football skills clinic where kids from the Metrowest YMCA participated in running drills, football exercises and group activities.

Gillette Stadium officials provide updates on renovations and improvements

Go behind-the-scenes as Gillette Stadium continues renovations in Foxborough on the lighthouse, the largest outdoor stadium video board in the country, new hospitality and concession locations, the Row of Honor and more ahead of the 2023 New England Patriots regular season.

Fanatics Day of Giving

Watch Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft and Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin host the Fanatics Merch Madness event on June 27 in the Socios.com Field House at Gillette Stadium.

Lazar's Roster Projection 2.0: A Post-Minicamp and OTAs Reset of the Patriots Roster

With the Patriots heading into the summer break after the offseason program, here's our latest attempt at an initial 53-man roster projection.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2023 Schedule

The New England Patriots announced their full 2023 season schedule. The slate features five nationally-televised games, including their Week 10 regular season home game in Frankfurt, Germany on Nov. 12 against the Indianapolis Colts.

Patriots to honor Tom Brady at Gillette Stadium at 2023 home opener

New England Patriots chairman and CEO Robert Kraft announced a tribute to Tom Brady for the 2023 home opener at Gillette Stadium.

Key dates on the 2023 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2023.

2023 New England Patriots Schedule Release: Devin McCourty Enters the Patriots Retirement House

Devin McCourty enters the New England Patriots retirement house to reveal the 2023 NFL schedule. After McCourty's 13 seasons in Foxboro, he looks to enjoy retirement accompanied by former teammates and franchise legends such as Andre Tippett, James White, Ernie Adams and more.

Patriots 2023 Hall of Fame Induction Ceremonies to be Held at Noon on Saturday, Oct. 21

Induction ceremonies for Mike Vrabel and Dante Scarnecchia are free and open to the public.

