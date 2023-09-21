Official website of the New England Patriots

10 to Watch: Pats seek first win at Jets

Patriots Gameplan: Keys to Victory for New England vs. the Jets in the Meadowlands

What They're Saying: New York Jets

Game Preview: Patriots at Jets

Week 3 Injury Report: Patriots at Jets

Sights and Sounds: Week 2 vs. Miami Dolphins

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Jets

Brown, Armstrong, Vrabel among Modern-Era Patriots Nominees for Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2024

NFL Notes: Pats need all the playmakers they can get

Unfiltered Mailbag: Getting the Patriots on track to victory

After Further Review: Breaking Down the Highs and Lows for QB Mac Jones, Patriots Offense vs. the Dolphins

Abbey Thistle, arguably the busiest Patriots employee on game day, showcases new video board on 'The Today Show'

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From the Patriots Loss to the Dolphins in Week 2

7 Keys from Patriots loss to Dolphins

Dolphins vs. Patriots Highlights | NFL Week 2

Bill Belichick 9/17: "Tough loss, but we have to learn from it"

Mac Jones 9/17: "It takes all eleven, it starts with me"

Matthew Judon 9/17: "You can't come out here and have slow starts" 

Deatrich Wise 9/17: "We just need to keep working, keep trusting the process"

Hunter Henry 9/17: "This wasn't our day"

Patriots Sign Two Players to the Practice Squad

The Patriots announced today that they have signed CB Breon Borders and CB Azizi Hearn to the practice squad.

Sep 21, 2023 at 04:55 PM
medium_icon
New England Patriots
2023-Transactions (multiple)

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced today that they have signed CB Breon Borders and CB Azizi Hearn to the practice squad.

   Borders, 28, has been a part of 11 different teams since entering the NFL as a rookie free agent with the Oakland Raiders out of Duke in 2017. In addition to the Raiders, Borders has spent time on the active roster and practice squads for the Buffalo Bills, Houston Texans, Jacksonville Jaguars, Washington Football Team, Pittsburgh Steelers, Miami Dolphins, Tennessee Titans, Arizona Cardinals and the Chicago Bears. He also spent training camp this past summer with the Atlanta Falcons. The 6-foot, 189-pounder, has played in 32 games with six starts and has 41 total tackles, one interception, seven passes defensed and one fumble recovery. He was released by Atlanta on Aug. 29, 2023.

   Hearn, 24, was originally signed by the Las Vegas Raiders as a rookie free agent out of UCLA on May 12, 2023. The 6-foot-1, 204-pounder, was released by the Raiders on Aug. 29, 2023. Hearn played his final collegiate season at UCLA after playing three seasons at Wyoming and one at Arizona.

