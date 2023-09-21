Patriots Sign Two Players to the Practice Squad

Borders, 28, has been a part of 11 different teams since entering the NFL as a rookie free agent with the Oakland Raiders out of Duke in 2017. In addition to the Raiders, Borders has spent time on the active roster and practice squads for the Buffalo Bills, Houston Texans, Jacksonville Jaguars, Washington Football Team, Pittsburgh Steelers, Miami Dolphins, Tennessee Titans, Arizona Cardinals and the Chicago Bears. He also spent training camp this past summer with the Atlanta Falcons. The 6-foot, 189-pounder, has played in 32 games with six starts and has 41 total tackles, one interception, seven passes defensed and one fumble recovery. He was released by Atlanta on Aug. 29, 2023.