Patriots Sign Unrestricted Free Agent WR K.J. Osborn

Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Tue Mar 19 - 02:00 PM | Thu Mar 21 - 09:55 AM

The Patriots announced today that they have signed WR K.J. Osborn as an unrestricted free agent from the Minnesota Vikings.

Mar 19, 2024 at 04:15 PM
New England Patriots
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. –  The New England Patriots announced today that they have signed WR K.J. Osborn as an unrestricted free agent from the Minnesota Vikings. Terms of the contract were not announced.

Osborn, 26, originally entered the NFL as a fifth-round draft pick (176th overall) by Minnesota in the 2020 NFL Draft out of Miami (Fla.). The 5-foot-11, 203-pounder, has played in 59 games with 30 starts and has 158 receptions for 1,845 yards with 15 touchdowns. He has also returned 11 punts for 50 yards and 14 kicks for 303 yards. Osborn has played and started in one postseason game with 2 receptions for 20 yards and 1 touchdown. Last season, Osborn played in 16 games with 12 starts for Minnesota and finished with 48 receptions for 540 yards and 3 touchdowns.

Related Content

news

Patriots Announce Four Signings

The Patriots announced today that they have signed QB Jacoby Brissett as an unrestricted free agent from the Washington Commanders, re-signed LB Anfernee Jennings, G Nick Leverett as a free agent and DT Armon Watts as an unrestricted free agent from the Pittsburgh Steelers.
news

Patriots Sign Four Unrestricted Free Agents

The Patriots announced today that they have signed four unrestricted free agents. Signed today were RB Antonio Gibson, TE Austin Hooper, OL Mike Onwenu and LB Sione Takitaki.
news

Patriots Trade QB Mac Jones to Jacksonville

The Patriots announced today that they have traded QB Mac Jones to the Jacksonville Jaguars in exchange for a 2024 draft choice.
news

Patriots Release LB Chris Board and WR Devante Parker

The Patriots announced today that they have released LB Chris Board and WR DeVante Paker.
news

Patriots Make A Series of Roster Moves

The Patriots have officially extended TE Hunter Henry, WR Jalen Reagor, LB Josh Uche and re-signed CB Alex Austin.
news

Patriots Announce Roster Moves

The Patriots announced that they have officially re-signed LB Christian Elliss, QB Nathan Rourke and T Tyrone Wheatley Jr.
news

Patriots Sign Free Agent Tackle Chukwuma Okorafor

The  Patriots announced today that they have signed free agent T Chukwuma Okorafor.
news

Patriots Utilize Transition Tag to Extend Their Rights to Safety Kyle Dugger

The Patriots announced that they are utilizing the transition tag designation to extend their rights to S Kyle Dugger today.
news

Patriots Release CB J.C. Jackson

The Patriots announced today that they have released CB J.C. Jackson.
news

Patriots Release DT Lawrence Guy Sr. and S Adrian Phillips

The Patriots announced today that they have released DT Lawrence Guys Sr. and S Adrian Phillips. 
news

Patriots Announce New Additions to Coaching Staff

17 new additions to Coach Jerod Mayo's staff have been announced.
Latest News

Trending Video

Do Patriots need to draft a QB with No. 3 pick? 'GMFB'

"GMFB" debates do the New England Patriots need to draft a QB with No. 3 pick in '24 draft.

'GMFB' reacts to Daniel Jeremiah's Mock Draft 3.0

NFL Network's "Good Morning Football" reacts to Daniel Jeremiah's Mock Draft 3.0.

Antonio Gibson 3/18: "I felt like a fresh start was needed"

Patriots running back Antonio Gibson addresses the media on March 18, 2024.

Patriots All Access 3/15: Wrapping Up First Week of Free Agency, Behind the Scenes at the NFL Combine

On this edition of Patriots All Access presented by GEICO, Dan Roche recaps a busy first week of the League year, as we hear from some of the new players. Plus, go behind the scenes with some of the Patriots new decision makers at the NFL Combine.

Jacoby Brissett on His Return to the New England Patriots

Patriots quarterback Jacoby Brissett discusses his return to New England.

Hunter Henry on Signing Extension with New England Patriots

Patriots tight end Hunter Henry discusses why he signed a three-year extension to stay with the team. He describes his relationship with Patriots Head Coach Jerod Mayo and what the organization means to him.
In Case You Missed It

2024 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Our staff has compiled what the top 'experts' are predicting the New England Patriots will do in the in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Future Patriots Opponents: 2024 through 2027

A look at the Patriots opponents from 2024 through 2027.

Key dates on the 2024 NFL and Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2024.

Matthew Slater Announces Retirement

Patriots captain Matthew Slater has announced his retirement after 16 NFL seasons.

Patriots Formally Introduce Jerod Mayo As the 15th Head Coach in Team History

The New England Patriots introduced Jerod Mayo as their new head coach at a press conference at Gillette Stadium today. He becomes the 15th head coach in franchise history.

Robert Kraft Expedites Process to Place Tom Brady in Patriots Hall of Fame

Kraft waives the four-year wait period, announces a hall of fame induction ceremony to be held inside Gillette Stadium for the first time on 6/12/24
