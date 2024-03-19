Patriots Sign Unrestricted Free Agent WR K.J. Osborn

FOXBOROUGH, Mass . – The New England Patriots announced today that they have signed WR K.J. Osborn as an unrestricted free agent from the Minnesota Vikings. Terms of the contract were not announced.

Osborn, 26, originally entered the NFL as a fifth-round draft pick (176th overall) by Minnesota in the 2020 NFL Draft out of Miami (Fla.). The 5-foot-11, 203-pounder, has played in 59 games with 30 starts and has 158 receptions for 1,845 yards with 15 touchdowns. He has also returned 11 punts for 50 yards and 14 kicks for 303 yards. Osborn has played and started in one postseason game with 2 receptions for 20 yards and 1 touchdown. Last season, Osborn played in 16 games with 12 starts for Minnesota and finished with 48 receptions for 540 yards and 3 touchdowns.