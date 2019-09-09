Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Fri Sep 03 - 12:00 AM | Mon Sep 06 - 11:55 PM

Former Patriots wide receiver David Patten passes away

David Patten leaves an underrated legacy

Notebook: Mills ready for any role in the secondary

Patriots Claim RB/WR Malcolm Perry Off Waivers from Miami; Place WR N'Keal Harry on IR; Sign Three Players to the Practice Squad

Analysis: Patriots assemble initial 2021 practice squad

Patriots Sign 12 Players to the Practice Squad

Notebook: Nordin bounces back to secure undrafted rookie streak

Assistant coaches: Jones earned Patriots QB job

Patriots Make Roster Moves to Reach 53-Man Roster Limit; Acquire OL Yasir Durant in a Trade with Kansas City

Snapshot: Initial Patriots 53-man roster

Breaking down Patriots initial 2021 53-man roster

NFL Notes: Newton's reported release opens door for Jones

Good Guy: Lawrence Guy receives Ron Burton Community Service Award

Report: Gilmore staying on PUP for now

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Pats face tough roster decisions

Game Observations: Starters open, but backups close out preseason

4 Keys from Patriots preseason finale win over Giants

Game Notes: Patriots finish with a perfect preseason record

Devin McCourty represents 'Rutgers living legend' Carli Lloyd, wears jersey to Sunday's game

Patriots Unfiltered's Roster Projection 2.0

Patriots Sign WR Antonio Brown; Announce Additional Moves

Sep 09, 2019 at 05:22 PM
medium_icon
New England Patriots

Staff

antonio-brown-steelers-ap
AP Photo

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced that they have signed WR Antonio Brown. Terms of the contract were not announced. In addition, the Patriots announced that they have released TE Lance Kendricks and DB Obi Melifonwu. The Patriots also released TE Stephen Anderson from the practice squad.

Brown, 31, is a veteran of nine NFL seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers (2010-18). The 5-foot-10, 185-pounder originally entered the NFL as a sixth-round draft pick (195th overall) of Pittsburgh out of Central Michigan in the 2010 NFL Draft. Brown was traded by Pittsburgh to Oakland on March 13, 2019 and released by Oakland on Sept. 7, 2019.

Brown has played in 130 games with 103 starts and totaled 837 receptions for 11,207 yards and 74 touchdown receptions. He also has 31 rushing attempts for 119 yards, 186 punt returns for 1,759 yards and four touchdowns and 47 kickoff returns for 1,173 yards and one touchdown. He has played in 10 postseason games with six starts, tallying 51 receptions for 837 yards and four touchdowns.

Brown is a four-time All-Pro (2014-17) and has been selected to seven Pro Bowls (2011, 2013-18). He leads the NFL in receptions and receiving yards since joining the NFL in 2010 and also led the NFL in receiving yards in 2014 and 2017.

Kendricks, 31, was signed by the Patriots on July 24, 2019. The 6-foot-3, 250-pounder is a veteran of eight NFL seasons with the St. Louis/L.A. Rams (2011-16) and the Green Bay Packers (2017-18). He originally entered the NFL as a 2011 second-round draft pick (47th overall) by the St. Louis Rams out of Wisconsin. Kendricks signed with Green Bay as a free agent on March 11, 2017.            Overall, Kendricks has played in 125 regular-season games with 91 starts and totaled 241 receptions for 2,505 yards and 19 touchdowns. Last season with the Packers he played in all 16 games with three starts and posted 19 receptions for 170 yards and one touchdown.

Melifonwu, 25, was signed by the Patriots as a free agent on Nov. 6, 2018. He was originally drafted by the Oakland Raiders in the second round (56th overall) of the 2017 NFL Draft out of Connecticut. The 6-foot-4, 224-pounder began his rookie campaign on injured reserve before being activated to Oakland's 53-man roster on Nov. 4. He appeared in five games with one start and registered six tackles on defense and one on special teams before being placed on injured reserve on Dec. 15. Melifonwu's lone start for the Raiders came on Nov. 19, 2017, against the Patriots in Mexico City, where he made three tackles. He was placed on injured reserve by Oakland prior to the start of the 2018 season before being released on Oct. 23. He played in two games with the Patriots in 2018 in the regular season and one of the three postseason games.

Anderson, 26, originally entered the NFL as a rookie free agent with the Houston Texans out of California on May 6, 2016. The 6-foot-3, 230-pounder played in 28 regular-season games with five starts over two seasons in Houston and totaled 36 receptions for 435 yards and two touchdowns. Anderson also appeared in two 2016 postseason contests and did not accrue any statistics. He was released by Houston on Sept. 1, 2018, and signed by New England to the practice squad on Sept. 6, 2018. He joined the 53-man roster during last year's postseason and was inactive for all three games. Anderson was released by the Patriots on the final cut-down and was signed to the practice squad.

Related Content

news

Patriots Claim RB/WR Malcolm Perry Off Waivers from Miami; Place WR N'Keal Harry on IR; Sign Three Players to the Practice Squad

The Patriots announced today that they have claimed RB/WR Malcolm Perry off waivers from the Miami Dolphins. In addition, the Patriots placed WR N'Keal Harry on injured reserve. The Patriots also signed QB Garrett Gilbert, FB Ben Mason and LB Jahlani Tavai to the practice squad.
news

Patriots Sign 12 Players to the Practice Squad

The New England Patriots began signing players to the 16-man practice squad. 
news

Patriots Make Roster Moves to Reach 53-Man Roster Limit; Acquire OL Yasir Durant in a Trade with Kansas City

The Patriots released 21 players, placed one on injured reserve, placed four players on the reserve/physically unable to perform list and two players on the reserve/non-football injury list. The Patriots also announced that they have acquired OL Yasir Durant in a trade with the Kansas City Chiefs.
news

Patriots Waive TE Kahale Warring

The Patriots announced that they have waived tight end Kahale Warring.
news

Patriots Acquire Rookie CB Shaun Wade in a Trade with Baltimore

The New England Patriots announced today that they have acquired rookie CB Shaun Wade in a trade with Baltimore. 
news

Patriots Trade RB Sony Michel to LA Rams

The New England Patriots announced today that they have traded RB Sony Michel to the Los Angeles Rams.
news

Patriots Claim TE Kahale Warring Off Waivers from Houston; Release Five Players; Place OL Marcus Martin on IR

The Patriots announced that they have claimed TE Kahale Warring off waivers from the Houston Texans. The Patriots also announced that they have released DB Malik Gant, LS Brian Khoury, LB Cassh Maluia, OL R.J. Prince and WR Devin Ross. In addition, the Patriots placed OL Marcus Martin on injured reserve.
news

Patriots Release TE Troy Fumagalli

The Patriots announced today that they have released TE Troy Fumagalli.
news

Patriots Release OL Jerald Hawkins

The New England Patriots announced that they have released OL Jerald Hawkins.
news

Patriots Release Three Players

The Patriots released D/TE Rashod Berry, WR Marvin Hall and TE David Wells.  
news

Patriots Sign DB Malik Gant; Release RB Tyler Gaffney

The Patriots announced today that they have signed DB Malik Gant. In addition, the Patriots released RB Tyler Gaffney. 
news

Patriots sign long snapper Brian Khoury; Release quarterback Jake Dolegala

The New England Patriots announced that they have signed LS Brian Khoury. In addition, the Patriots released QB Jake Dolegala.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

David Patten leaves an underrated legacy

Former Patriots wide receiver David Patten passes away

Notebook: Mills ready for any role in the secondary

Patriots Claim RB/WR Malcolm Perry Off Waivers from Miami; Place WR N'Keal Harry on IR; Sign Three Players to the Practice Squad

Patriots Sign 12 Players to the Practice Squad

Notebook: Nordin bounces back to secure undrafted rookie streak

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Remembering David Patten: Highlights from a clutch career

An essential part of three championship teams, David Patten was a self-made player who defied the odds to become a key player on the Patriots first three Super Bowl championship teams. In 2001, he became the 2nd player in NFL history to throw, catch and run for a touchdown in the same game.

Former NFL WR David Patten passes away at age 47

Former NFL wide receiver David Patten has passed away at age 47.

Quinn Nordin 9/2: 'I'm trying to be the best I can'

Patriots kicker Quinn Nordin addresses the media on Thursday, September 2, 2021.

Kendrick Bourne 9/2: 'I definitely have my own energy'

Patriots wide receiver Kendrick Bourne addresses the media on Thursday, September 2, 2021.

Jalen Mills 9/2: 'Wherever they want to play me, I'm comfortable'

Patriots defensive back Jalen Mills addresses the media on Thursday, September 2, 2021.

J.C. Jackson 9/2: 'I'm going to embrace the challenge'

Patriots defensive back JC Jackson addresses the media on Thursday, September 2, 2021.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

The Patriots announced their full 2021 season schedule tonight, in a 17-game regular season format for the first time. 

Patriots 2021 Hall of Fame Ceremony for Richard Seymour to be held Saturday, Oct. 23

Patriots Hall of Fame induction ceremony for Richard Seymour will be held on Saturday, October 23. Robert Kraft selects long-time cheerleader director Tracy Sormanti as the first woman to be inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame. Induction ceremonies remain free and open to the public.

Breaking down Patriots' Madden '22 ratings

With the release of Madden '22, let's take a look at how the Patriots' player rankings stack up in the latest release.

Key dates on the 2021 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

Patriots WR Julian Edelman Announced His Retirement

Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman announced his retirement today.

Patriots Safety Patrick Chung Announced His Retirement

New England Patriots safety Patrick Chung recently announced his retirement, ending an 11-year NFL career, including 10 seasons with the Patriots. 
Advertising