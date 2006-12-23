Patriots sign WR Bam Childress to active roster

Official website of the New England Patriots

Dec 23, 2006 at 12:00 PM

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The New England Patriots signed wide receiver Bam Childress to their active roster today. With the addition of Childress, who had been a member of New England's practice squad since Sept. 13, the Patriots' roster is at its 53-man limit in advance of tomorrow's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Childress, 24, has played in two career NFL games - the final regular-season game of the 2005 season and the first regular-season game of the 2006 season. The 5-foot-10-inch, 185-pound wide receiver was originally signed by the Patriots as an undrafted free agent on July 24, 2005. He was a member of the Patriots practice squad for the first 16 weeks of the 2005 season. He was signed to the active roster on Dec. 31, 2005, and made his NFL debut the next day in New England's regular-season finale against Miami. In that game, he led the team with three receptions for 32 yards and also collected five tackles (2 solo) while playing in the defensive backfield. Childress was released by the Patriots on Sept. 3, 2006 and was signed to the Patriots practice squad the following day. He was signed to the team's active roster on Sept. 9, 2006, and played in the Patriots' 2006 season-opener against Buffalo on Sept. 10, but did not record any statistics. He was released from the active roster on Sept. 12, 2006 and re-signed to the practice squad the following day.

