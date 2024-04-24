Patriots Unfiltered's 2024 Draft Forecast

The answer is quarterback, and it's not close. Yes, the Patriots have other needs at wide receiver and offensive tackle. However, you're nothing without a quarterback. Jacoby Brissett is here to mentor and keep the seat warm, but they have no long-term answer at the most important position. – Evan Lazar

Really? It's no secret the Patriots need slot corner help. Just kidding. We are all hoping the Patriots draft the quarterback of the future. – Fred Kirsch

I think the Patriots biggest need heading into the draft is quarterback. Hitting on their next signal caller could give New England's offense that has been lifeless the last three seasons a pulse. – Tamara Brown

While I'd like to say finding a quarterback of the future, I think the basic level is that they need some offensive studs. So even if they were to miss out on one of the top three QBs, I still think they can take some significant steps forward if they're able to add a bookend tackle and a wide receiver who will require attention from the defense. Ultimately the Patriots future depends on when they're able to land a quarterback but no matter what happens in this draft, it's a process that will require patience. – Mike Dussault

Basically offense. Understanding that quarterback is the key and is the most important piece, the Patriots need help at receiver and tackle as well. But quarterback trumps all. – Paul Perillo

Will the Patriots trade up, down or sit tight at 3 in the first round?

Although there's tons of smoke, I ultimately think the Patriots will stick and pick the top QB on their board at three. Mainly, I don't feel as though there will be a justifiable offer to trade down. With this being the first major move for the new regime, they can only sell a trade down to the fan base if it's truly an undeniable godfather offer. I'm not seeing that with four starting-caliber QB prospects available (Maye, McCarthy, Penix and Nix). – EL

Trading up would be one of the all-time draft day shockers, at least in these parts. Trading down would come with too a hefty price for teams unless there is an established player coming this way in the deal. Patriots sit tight and draft a QB. – FK

The Patriots will sit tight at three with conviction and make a historical pick for their next franchise quarterback. You can't roll the dice on the chance to pick this high again to select a quarterback. The opportunity is presenting itself and the Patriots won't be settling whether it's Drake Maye or Jayden Daniels available. – TB

I think sit tight and take a quarterback. All signs are pointing that way and it makes the most sense unless they're able to get an obscene trade haul that results in multiple first-round picks over the next two seasons. – MD

Ultimately this comes down to how much input the various individuals involved actually have. If it's really a collaborative effort it would be hard to imagine several people agreeing on a pick. In that case, I believe a trade down would be in play. I could see Eliot Wolf rolling the dice by believing a quarterback (McCarthy, Penix) will be available later on, and adding picks would make the gamble worthwhile. – PP