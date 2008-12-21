Patriots vs. Cardinals: Inactives

|PLAYER INACTIVES
Weather NoteThe Patriots are 9-0 all-time in games in Foxborough when snow has fallen during the game. Below is a list of all of the Patriots' snow games in Foxborough since they moved from Boston in 1971.
|PLAYER INACTIVES
Weather NoteThe Patriots are 9-0 all-time in games in Foxborough when snow has fallen during the game. Below is a list of all of the Patriots' snow games in Foxborough since they moved from Boston in 1971.
New England's second day of practice includes a little rain and little rage.
News and notes from Patriots training camp.
El QB pone la nota llamativa a los entrenamientos
Patriots players TE Martellus Bennett, QB Jacoby Brissett, LB Jamie Collins, LB Dont'a Hightower and DE Rob Ninkovich addressed the media following Training Camp practice at Gillette Stadium on Friday, July 29, 2016.
Veteran free agent addition Nate Washington says he benefited from a talk with Willie McGinest.
We're breaking down the top segments from Tuesday's edition of the PFW in Progress radio show so you don't miss a thing.
"The Office" star explains why he's not worried about his hometown team's chances in the playoffs.
News and notes from Patriots practice and locker room interviews.
Patriots Today's Jackie Brittain will answer your questions regarding the 2015 Patriots.