Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Best of Patriots Radio Thu Jul 13 - 03:45 PM | Tue Jul 18 - 11:55 AM

Training Camp Positional Snapshot: Tight Ends

Training Camp Positional Snapshot: Defensive Line

Robert Kraft, Stanley Morgan, Frank 'Bucko' Kilroy named semifinalists for Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2024

Two Former Football Champions Announce Partnership; Will Host Each Other at Training Facilities this Fall

The Case for Robert Kraft

Training Camp Positional Snapshot: Offensive Line

NFL Notes: Hopefully Parker, Bentley extensions are just the start

Gillette Stadium officials provide updates on renovations and improvements

Patriots Mailbag: Getting an early start on roster battles

Training Camp Positional Snapshot: Specialists

PHOTOS: 2023 Patriots Official Player Headshots

Lazar's Roster Projection 2.0: A Post-Minicamp and OTAs Reset of the Patriots Roster

Scarnecchia honored for his excellence in Canton

Report: Ja'Whaun Bentley latest to receive extension

Report: Patriots Sign WR DeVante Parker to Three-Year Contract Extension

Patriots Mailbag: Are Recent Contract Extensions Related to Pursuit of DeAndre Hopkins, Other Free-Agent Targets?

Fanatics Day of Giving

Patriots Rookies Visit FCAS

David Andrews helps crown best breakfast in Boston on 'Good Morning America'

Statement on the Passing of Ryan Mallett

Patriots vs. Steelers: Game Notes

Kevin Faulk totaled 121 yards from scrimmage in the Patriots 33-10 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. The following are notes from the game.

Nov 30, 2008 at 12:30 PM
faulk1_kdn5170.jpg


FAULK MOVES INTO FOURTH ON PATRIOTS ALL-TIME RECEPTIONS LIST
On a 9-yard reception in the third quarter, Kevin Faulk moved past Irving Fryar into sole possession of fourth place on the Patriots' all-time receptions list. The 9-yard catch was the 364th reception of Faulk's 10-year career and moved him past Fryar's total of 363 receptions for the Patriots from 1984-1992. Faulk, who finished the game with 366 career catches, now trails only Troy Brown (557), Stanley Morgan (534) and Ben Coates (490) on the Patriots' all-time receptions list. Faulk has had at least one reception in each game this season and has caught a pass in 42 straight regular-season games in which he has appeared.

FAULK HAS SECOND STRAIGHT 100-YARD GAME FROM SCRIMMAGE
Kevin Faulk totaled 121 yards from scrimmage, leading the team with 73 rushing yards and also pacing the club with 48 receiving yards on a team-best seven receptions. Today's game marked the second straight contest in which Faulk has exceeded 100 yards from scrimmage (he had 105 scrimmage yards last week at Miami). Through 12 games this season, Faulk has totaled 808 yards from scrimmage (445 rushing and 363 receiving), a total that ranks second on the team to Wes Welker's 894 scrimmage yards (26 rushing and 868 receiving). Since 2000, Faulk leads the Patriots in total scrimmage yards and is one of just six NFL players to have totaled more than 2,000 rushing yards and 3,000 receiving yards this decade (2000-08). The others to achieve the feat are Tiki Barber, Marshall Faulk, LaDainian Tomlinson, Brian Westbrook and Michael Pittman.

FAULK GOES LONG
Kevin Faulk had a 41-yard run in the second quarter, recording the third longest rush of his 10-year career and his longest since breaking a career-long 45-yard touchdown run on Nov. 3, 2002. The rush was the longest of the year against the Steelers, topping the previous best of 22 yards by Washington's Clinton Portis on Nov. 3. Faulk's 41-yard run was his third rush of 20 yards or longer in the last three games after having just three rushes of 20 yards or more in his previous five seasons (2003-07). Faulk entered the game as the Patriots' leading rusher with 372 rushing yards, totaling his highest single-season total since compiling a career-best 638 rushing yards in 2003.

FAULK MOVES INTO TOP 25 ON PATRIOTS GAMES PLAYED LIST
Kevin Faulk is playing in his 134th game as a Patriot this afternoon, moving him into the top 25 on the Patriots' all-time games played list. Faulk's total of 134 games tie defensive back Don Webb (1961-71) for 25th place. Faulk is in his 10th season with the Patriots since being selected in the second round (46th overall) of the 1999 NFL Draft out of Louisiana State.

VRABEL INTERCEPTION LEADS TO EARLY TOUCHDOWN
Mike Vrabel leapt into the air and intercepted a Ben Roethlisberger pass near the line of scrimmage in the first quarter, recording his 11th career interception and his first since Dec. 3, 2006. Vrabel returned the interception five yards to the Steelers' 14-yard line and set up a 3-play, 14-yard drive that ended in a 2-yard touchdown run by Sammy Morris and a 7-0 Patriots lead 2:59 into the game. New England scored off of an opponents turnover for the fourth straight week. Vrabel was drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the third round of the 1997 NFL Draft and played four seasons for Pittsburgh (1997-2000) before joining the Patriots prior to the 2001 season.

MORRIS SCORES
Sammy Morris plunged into the end zone from two yards out to give the Patriots a 7-0 lead with 2:59 elapsed in the game. The touchdown was Morris's fifth rushing score of the season and was the 22nd rushing touchdown of his career. The touchdown was Morris's first since Oct. 20.

QUICK HITS

  • Randy Moss hauled in a 27-yard pass from Matt Cassel in the first quarter. Heading into the game, the Steelers had allowed the NFL's lowest number of plays of 20 yards or more (16), holding a solid lead over the next best team (Washington, 26).
  • Jerod Mayo stopped Willie Parker in the backfield for a 2-yard loss in the first quarter, forcing the Steelers into a second-and-long situation that resulted in Mike Vrabel's interception.
  • Vince Wilfork and Le Kevin Smith combined to stop Pittsburgh's Gary Russell for no gain on third-and-one from the Patriots' 2-yard line in the first quarter, keeping the Steelers out of the end zone and forcing a 20-yard field goal on the next play that preserved the Patriots' lead, 7-3.
  • Tedy Bruschi provided pressure on Ben Roethlisberger on third-and-three in the second quarter, helping to force an incompletion on the play and a Steelers punt on the following play.
  • Ellis Hobbs and Richard Seymour combined to sack Ben Roethlisberger for a 7-yard loss on first down in the second quarter. The sack raised Seymour's 2008 sack total to 7.5, and gave him a total of 6.5 sacks in the last 7 games.

SCORING FIRST STREAK SNAPPED
The Patriots scored first today to take a 7-0 lead, but fell to the Steelers 33-10. Today's result broke a streak of 23 straight regular season victories when scoring first. Prior to today, the last time the Patriots lost a game in which they scored first was on November 12, 2006 against the New York Jets.

WELKER'S STREAK OF GAMES WITH 6 CATCHES SNAPPED
Wes Welker finished the afternoon with four receptions, snapping his streak of 15 straight games (including playoffs) in which he had six or more catches. Prior to today, the last time Welker did not have at least six catches was on Dec. 23, 2007 against Miami, when he finished with five receptions. Welker had totaled at least six receptions in each of this season's first 11 games, setting an NFL record for most consecutive games with six or more receptions to begin a season (topping the previous record of eight, set by Jacksonville's Jimmy Smith in 2001).

SWAT TEAM

  • Ellis Hobbs broke up a Ben Roethlisberger pass intended for Santonio Holmes on third down in the second quarter, forcing a Pittsburgh punt on the next play.
  • Deltha O'Neal broke up a deep Roethlisberger pass in the second quarter intended for Nate Washington.
  • Mike Vrabel tipped away a Roethlisberger pass intended for Holmes on a first down in the first quarter.
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Statement from Robert Kraft on Bill Parcells' election into the Pro Football Hall of Fame

The following is a statement from New England Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft on Bill Parcells' election into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

news

Patriots.com News Blitz - 2/1/2013

The Patriots.com News Blitz gets you up to date with the latest news from local and national media.

news

Samsonite Make Your Case: Super Bowl Sunday

Even though the Patriots aren't involved, Super Bowl Sunday is the biggest day of the sports year with virtually everyone interested in some way. Let us know who you'll be rooting for with a vote in this week's Samsonite Make Your Case poll.

news

Inside the Numbers: 2012 Season

Go inside the numbers for a look at the achievements of the 2012 New England Patriots team.

news

Patriots Sign DL Armond Armstead

Armstead, 22, played last season for the Toronto Argonauts of the Canadian Football League.

news

NFL Calendar

The following is an updated NFL calendar with important dates throughout the offseason and the 2013 NFL regular season.

news

Patriots.com News Blitz - 1/31/2013

The Patriots.com News Blitz gets you up to date with the latest news from local and national media.

news

Penn State Head Coach Bill O'Brien To Deliver Keynote at 2013 New England Football Coaches Clinic

Clinic scheduled for March 8-9 at Gillette Stadium

news

Patriots.com News Blitz - 1/30/2013

The Patriots.com News Blitz gets you up to date with the latest news from local and national media.

news

Inside the Helmet... Ryan Wendell

Get to know Patriots center Ryan Wendell in this week's edition of Inside the Helmet.

news

Ask PFW: Early offseason grumblings

Though the Super Bowl isn't even in the books yet, Patriots fans have already turned the page to the many issues New England faces this offseason. A variety of those topics fill out this winter freeze edition of Ask PFW!

news

Patriots.com News Blitz - 1/29/2013

The Patriots.com News Blitz gets you up to date with the latest news from local and national media.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Mac Jones starts training camp early with receivers from local YMCA

Training Camp Positional Snapshot: Tight Ends

Training Camp Positional Snapshot: Defensive Line

Two Former Football Champions Announce Partnership; Will Host Each Other at Training Facilities this Fall

The Case for Robert Kraft

Robert Kraft, Stanley Morgan, Frank 'Bucko' Kilroy named semifinalists for Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2024

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Adrian Phillips talks defense and Mac Jones' growth on 'NFL Total Access'

In an interview on 'NFL Total Access' with NFL Network's Maurice Jones-Drew and Mike Yam, New England Patriots safety Adrian Phillips talks about the growth of Patriots quarterback Mac Jones as the young signal caller enters his third year in the league.

Mac Jones Hosts Football Skills Clinic

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones along with NOBULL hosted a football skills clinic where kids from the Metrowest YMCA participated in running drills, football exercises and group activities.

Gillette Stadium officials provide updates on renovations and improvements

Go behind-the-scenes as Gillette Stadium continues renovations in Foxborough on the lighthouse, the largest outdoor stadium video board in the country, new hospitality and concession locations, the Row of Honor and more ahead of the 2023 New England Patriots regular season.

Fanatics Day of Giving

Watch Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft and Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin host the Fanatics Merch Madness event on June 27 in the Socios.com Field House at Gillette Stadium.

Former NFL QB Ryan Mallett passes away at age 35

Ryan Mallett, a former quarterback for the Houston Texans, New England Patriots, and Baltimore Ravens, passes away at the age of 35.

Patriots Rookies Visit FCAS

Go behind the scenes at Gillette Stadium, where class is in session, with the 2023 Patriots rookies and owner Robert Kraft.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Lazar's Roster Projection 2.0: A Post-Minicamp and OTAs Reset of the Patriots Roster

With the Patriots heading into the summer break after the offseason program, here's our latest attempt at an initial 53-man roster projection.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2023 Schedule

The New England Patriots announced their full 2023 season schedule. The slate features five nationally-televised games, including their Week 10 regular season home game in Frankfurt, Germany on Nov. 12 against the Indianapolis Colts.

Patriots to honor Tom Brady at Gillette Stadium at 2023 home opener

New England Patriots chairman and CEO Robert Kraft announced a tribute to Tom Brady for the 2023 home opener at Gillette Stadium.

Key dates on the 2023 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2023.

2023 New England Patriots Schedule Release: Devin McCourty Enters the Patriots Retirement House

Devin McCourty enters the New England Patriots retirement house to reveal the 2023 NFL schedule. After McCourty's 13 seasons in Foxboro, he looks to enjoy retirement accompanied by former teammates and franchise legends such as Andre Tippett, James White, Ernie Adams and more.

Patriots 2023 Hall of Fame Induction Ceremonies to be Held at Noon on Saturday, Oct. 21

Induction ceremonies for Mike Vrabel and Dante Scarnecchia are free and open to the public.

Advertising