PFW Blog: Thursday mini-camp observations

The Patriots just concluded the third and final practice of the mandatory mini-camp on the fields behind Gillette Stadium. The final workout took place under partly cloudy skies, kicking off just after some showers hit the area. Players wore helmets, jerseys and shorts. The session lasted just under two hours, as has been the case this week.
Official website of the New England Patriots
Patriots Place RB Rhamondre Stevenson on Injured Reserve; Sign TE La'Michael Pettway to the Practice Squad
Statement from Robert Kraft on Bill Parcells' election into the Pro Football Hall of Fame
The following is a statement from New England Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft on Bill Parcells' election into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
Patriots.com News Blitz - 2/1/2013
The Patriots.com News Blitz gets you up to date with the latest news from local and national media.
Samsonite Make Your Case: Super Bowl Sunday
Even though the Patriots aren't involved, Super Bowl Sunday is the biggest day of the sports year with virtually everyone interested in some way. Let us know who you'll be rooting for with a vote in this week's Samsonite Make Your Case poll.
Inside the Numbers: 2012 Season
Go inside the numbers for a look at the achievements of the 2012 New England Patriots team.
Patriots Sign DL Armond Armstead
Armstead, 22, played last season for the Toronto Argonauts of the Canadian Football League.
NFL Calendar
The following is an updated NFL calendar with important dates throughout the offseason and the 2013 NFL regular season.
Patriots.com News Blitz - 1/31/2013
The Patriots.com News Blitz gets you up to date with the latest news from local and national media.
Penn State Head Coach Bill O'Brien To Deliver Keynote at 2013 New England Football Coaches Clinic
Clinic scheduled for March 8-9 at Gillette Stadium
Patriots.com News Blitz - 1/30/2013
The Patriots.com News Blitz gets you up to date with the latest news from local and national media.
Inside the Helmet... Ryan Wendell
Get to know Patriots center Ryan Wendell in this week's edition of Inside the Helmet.
Ask PFW: Early offseason grumblings
Though the Super Bowl isn't even in the books yet, Patriots fans have already turned the page to the many issues New England faces this offseason. A variety of those topics fill out this winter freeze edition of Ask PFW!
Latest News
Trending Video
Patriots All Access: Bills Preview, Bailey Zappe 1-on-1, Tales from the Tailgate
On this edition of Patriots All Access, Coach Belichick spotlights some of the key plays in the Christmas Eve victory over Denver. Plus, we go one-on-one with quarterback Bailey Zappe, and meet the Zacharakis and Pappas family, who combine their love of football with their love of family. All that and more on this episode of Patriots All Access.