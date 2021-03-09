Pre-Free Agency capsules for all 32 NFL teams

A look at where each NFL team stands ahead of 2021 Free agency.
Projected Cap Space as of 6 PM ET March 5, 2021. Team Needs are from NFL.com.
AFC
Baltimore Ravens
- Team Needs: WR, EDGE, OL
- Notable Losses: RB Mark Ingram (cut)
- Projected cap space: $18.2 million
- Notable Draft Picks: 1st Rd (#27), 2nd Rd (#58)
- Notable Free Agents: LB Matthew Judon, DE Yannick Ngakoue, DL Derek Wolfe, C Matt Skura
Buffalo Bills
- Team Needs: OL, EDGE, CB
- Notable Adds/Losses: None
- Projected cap space: $1.9 million
- Notable Draft Picks: 1st Rd (#30), 2nd Rd (#61)
- Notable Free Agents: T Daryl Williams, CB Levi Wallace, LB Matt Milano, DE Trent Murphy
Cincinnati Bengals
- Team Needs: OL, EDGE, CB
- Notable Adds/Losses: None.
- Projected cap space: $42.2 million
- Notable Draft Picks: 1st Rd (#5), 2nd Rd (#38)
- Notable Free Agents: WR A.J. Green, CB William Jackson III, DE Carl Lawson
Cleveland Browns
- Team Needs: LB, EDGE, CB
- Notable Adds/Losses: DE Adrian Clayborn (cut)
- Projected cap space: $23.8 million
- Notable Draft Picks: 1st Rd (#26), 2nd Rd (#59)
- Notable Free Agents: DE Olivier Vernon, DL Larry Ogunjobi, S Karl Joseph, LB B.J. Goodson
Denver Broncos
- Team Needs: QB, CB, OL
- Notable Losses: DT Jurrell Casey (cut), CB A.J. Bouye (cut)
- Projected cap space: $30.7 million
- Notable Draft Picks: 1st Rd (#9), 2nd Rd (#40)
- Notable Free Agents: DL Shelby Harris
Houston Texans
- Team Needs: WR, CB, EDGE
- Notable Losses: J.J. Watt (cut), C Nick Martin (cut)
- Projected cap space: $16.8 million
- Notable Draft Picks: 3rd Rd (#67)
- Notable Free Agents: WR Will Fuller, CB Gareon Conley
Indianapolis Colts
- Team Needs: OT, WR
- Notable Adds: QB Carson Wentz (trade)
- Notable Losses: T Anthony Castonzo (retired)
- Projected cap space: $44.7 million
- Notable Draft Picks: 1st Rd (#21), 2nd Rd (#54)
- Notable Free Agents: CB Xavier Rhodes, WR T.Y. Hilton, DE Justin Houston
Jacksonville Jaguars
- Team Needs: QB, OT, CB
- Notable Adds: HC Urban Meyer (signed)
- Projected cap space: $85.2 million
- Notable Draft Picks: 1st Rd (#1, #25), 2nd Rd (#33, #45)
- Notable Free Agents: CB Tre Herndon, WR Keelan Cole, WR Chris Conley
Kansas City Chiefs
- Team Needs: OL, EDGE, WR
- Notable Adds/Losses: None.
- Projected cap space: -$22.8 million
- Notable Draft Picks: 1st Rd (#31), 2nd Rd (#63)
- Notable Free Agents: WR Sammy Watkins, C Austin Reiter, CB Bashaud Breeland, S Daniel Sorensen
Las Vegas Raiders
- Team Needs: DT, EDGE, S
- Notable Losses: WR Tyrell Williams (cut), G Gabe Jackson (cut)
- Projected cap space: $3.9 million
- Notable Draft Picks: 1st Rd (#17), 2nd Rd (#48)
- Notable Free Agents: WR Nelson Agholor, DT Maliek Collins, S Erik Harris
Los Angeles Chargers
- Team Needs: OL, TE, CB
- Notable Adds: HC Brandon Staley (signed)
- Projected cap space: $25.3 million
- Notable Draft Picks: 1st Rd (#13), 2nd Rd (#47)
- Notable Free Agents: TE Hunter Henry, LB Denzel Perryman, DE Melvin Ingram
Miami Dolphins
- Team Needs: WR, OL, LB
- Notable Adds/Losses: None.
- Projected cap space: $23.0 million
- Notable Draft Picks: 1st Rd (#3 from HOU, #18), 2nd Rd (#36 from HOU, #50)
- Notable Free Agents: QB Ryan Fitzpatrick, C Ted Karras, LB Elandon Roberts
New England Patriots
- Team Needs: QB, WR, DL
- Notable Adds/Losses: OL Trent Brown (reportedly acquired via trade with Raiders)
- Projected cap space: $66.5 million
- Notable Draft Picks: 1st Rd (#15), 2nd Rd (#46)
- Notable Free Agents: QB Cam Newton, G Joe Thuney, CB Jason McCourty
New York Jets
- Team Needs: QB, EDGE, CB
- Notable Adds: HC Robert Saleh (signed)
- Projected cap space: $77.1 million
- Notable Draft Picks: 1st Rd (#2, #23 from SEA), 2nd Rd (#34)
- Notable Free Agents: WR Jamison Crowder, CB Brian Poole, LB Neville Hewitt
Pittsburgh Steelers
- Team Needs: OT, RB
- Notable Losses: C Maurkice Pouncey (retired)
- Projected cap space: $3.6 million
- Notable Draft Picks: 1st Rd (#24), 2nd Rd (#55)
- Notable Free Agents: T Alejandro Villanueva, WR JuJu Smith-Schuster, LB Bud Dupree, RB James Conner
Tennessee Titans
- Team Needs: EDGE, WR, iDL
- Notable Adds/Losses: None.
- Projected cap space: $6.4 million
- Notable Draft Picks: 1st Rd (#22), 2nd Rd (#53)
- Notable Free Agents: WR Corey Davis, DE Jadeveon Clowney, TE Jonnu Smith, DT DaQuan Jones
NFC
Arizona Cardinals
- Team Needs: WR, EDGE, CB
- Notable Adds: DE J.J. Watt (FA)
- Projected cap space: $12.6 million
- Notable Draft Picks: 1st Rd (#16), 2nd Rd (#49)
- Notable Free Agents: CB Patrick Peterson, LB Haason Reddick, WR Larry Fitzgerald, RB Kenyan Drake
Atlanta Falcons
- Team Needs: EDGE, DB, QB
- Notable Losses: S Ricardo Allen (cut)
- Projected cap space: -$19.6 million
- Notable Draft Picks: 1st Rd (#4), 2nd Rd (#35)
- Notable Free Agents: C Alex Mack, S Keanu Neal, RB Todd Gurley, DE Steven Means
Carolina Panthers
- Team Needs: QB, OL, CB
- Notable Losses: DT Kawann Short
- Projected cap space: $15.7 million
- Notable Draft Picks: 1st Rd (#8), 2nd Rd (#39)
- Notable Free Agents: WR Curtis Samuel, T Russell Okung
Chicago Bears
- Team Needs: QB, OL, WR
- Notable Adds/Losses: None.
- Projected cap space: -$7.0 million
- Notable Draft Picks: 1st Rd (#20), 2nd Rd (#52)
- Notable Free Agents: QB Mitch Trubisky, G Germain Ifedi, S Tashaun Gipson
Dallas Cowboys
- Team Needs: CB, S, OL
- Notable Adds/Losses: None.
- Projected cap space: $20.3 million
- Notable Draft Picks: 1st Rd (#10), 2nd Rd (#44)
- Notable Free Agents: S Xavier Woods, CB Chidobe Awuzie
Detroit Lions
- Team Needs: WR, EDGE, LB
- Notable Adds: QB Jared Goff (trade), HC Dan Campbell (signed)
- Projected cap space: -$6.8 million
- Notable Draft Picks: 1st Rd (#7), 2nd Rd (#41)
- Notable Free Agents: WR Kenny Golladay, WR Marvin Jones Jr., S Duron Harmon, DE Romeo Okwara
Green Bay Packers
- Team Needs: CB, OL, DL
- Notable Losses: LB Christian Kirksey (cut)
- Projected cap space: -$11.4 million
- Notable Draft Picks: 1st Rd (#29), 2nd Rd (#62)
- Notable Free Agents: RB Aaron Jones, C Corey Linsley, CB Kevin King
Los Angeles Rams
- Team Needs: EDGE, LB, OL
- Notable Adds: QB Matthew Stafford (trade)
- Projected cap space: -$35.1 million
- Notable Draft Picks: 2nd Rd (#57)
- Notable Free Agents: S John Johnson, LB Leonard Floyd, C Austin Blythe, CB Troy Hill
Minnesota Vikings
- Team Needs: OL, DT, EDGE
- Notable Losses: TE Kyle Rudolph (cut), K Dan Bailey (cut)
- Projected cap space: -$4.0 million
- Notable Draft Picks: 1st Rd (#14)
- Notable Free Agents: S Anthony Harris, LB Eric Wilson, DT Jaleel Johnson
New Orleans Saints
- Team Needs: DL, DB, QB
- Notable Losses: TE Jared Cook (cut)
- Projected cap space: -$62.0 million
- Notable Draft Picks: 1st Rd (#28), 2nd Rd (#60)
- Notable Free Agents: QB Jameis Winston, DE Trey Hendrickson
New York Giants
- Team Needs: EDGE, WR, OL
- Notable Losses: WR Golden Tate (cut)
- Projected cap space: $6.1 million
- Notable Draft Picks: 1st Rd (#11), 2nd Rd (#42)
- Notable Free Agents: DT Dalvin Tomlinson, T Cameron Fleming
Philadelphia Eagles
- Team Needs: WR, CB, LB
- Notable Losses: QB Carson Wentz (trade), WR DeSean Jackson (cut)
- Projected cap space: -$33.9 million
- Notable Draft Picks: 1st Rd (#6), 2nd Rd (#37)
- Notable Free Agents: S Jalen Mills, T Jason Peters, LB Nate Gerry, CB Nickell Robey-Coleman
San Francisco 49ers
- Team Needs: CB, OL, QB
- Notable Adds/Losses: None.
- Projected cap space: $23.5 million
- Notable Draft Picks: 1st Rd (#12), 2nd Rd (#43)
- Notable Free Agents: T Trent Williams, CB Richard Sherman, DE Solomon Thomas, S Jaquiski Tartt
Seattle Seahawks
- Team Needs: OL, CB, EDGE
- Notable Adds/Losses: None.
- Projected cap space: $4.6 million
- Notable Draft Picks: 2nd Rd (#56)
- Notable Free Agents: RB Chris Carson, G Mike Iupati, LB K.J. Wright, CB Shaquill Griffin
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Team Needs: EDGE, DL, LB
- Notable Adds/Losses: None.
- Projected cap space: $12.0 million
- Notable Draft Picks: 1st Rd (#32), 2nd Rd (#64)
- Notable Free Agents: LB Shaquil Barrett, DT Ndamukong Suh, LB Lavonte David, TE Rob Gronkowski
Washington Football Team
- Team Needs: QB, WR, OL
- Notable Losses: QB Alex Smith (cut)
- Projected cap space: $54.2 million
- Notable Draft Picks: 1st Rd (#19), 2nd Rd (#51)
- Notable Free Agents: DE Ryan Kerrigan, CB Ronald Darby
Courtesy of NFL Research.