Pre-Free Agency capsules for all 32 NFL teams

Mar 09, 2021 at 08:43 AM
nfl-shield-headshot
NFL
32-nfl-club-logos-16x9

A look at where each NFL team stands ahead of 2021 Free agency.

Projected Cap Space as of 6 PM ET March 5, 2021. Team Needs are from NFL.com.

AFC

Baltimore Ravens

  • Team Needs: WR, EDGE, OL
  • Notable Losses: RB Mark Ingram (cut)
  • Projected cap space: $18.2 million
  • Notable Draft Picks: 1st Rd (#27), 2nd Rd (#58)
  • Notable Free Agents: LB Matthew Judon, DE Yannick Ngakoue, DL Derek Wolfe, C Matt Skura

Buffalo Bills

  • Team Needs: OL, EDGE, CB
  • Notable Adds/Losses: None
  • Projected cap space: $1.9 million
  • Notable Draft Picks: 1st Rd (#30), 2nd Rd (#61)
  • Notable Free Agents: T Daryl Williams, CB Levi Wallace, LB Matt Milano, DE Trent Murphy

Cincinnati Bengals

  • Team Needs: OL, EDGE, CB
  • Notable Adds/Losses: None.
  • Projected cap space: $42.2 million
  • Notable Draft Picks: 1st Rd (#5), 2nd Rd (#38)
  • Notable Free Agents: WR A.J. Green, CB William Jackson III, DE Carl Lawson

Cleveland Browns

  • Team Needs: LB, EDGE, CB
  • Notable Adds/Losses: DE Adrian Clayborn (cut)
  • Projected cap space: $23.8 million
  • Notable Draft Picks: 1st Rd (#26), 2nd Rd (#59)
  • Notable Free Agents: DE Olivier Vernon, DL Larry Ogunjobi, S Karl Joseph, LB B.J. Goodson

Denver Broncos

  • Team Needs: QB, CB, OL
  • Notable Losses: DT Jurrell Casey (cut), CB A.J. Bouye (cut)
  • Projected cap space: $30.7 million
  • Notable Draft Picks: 1st Rd (#9), 2nd Rd (#40)
  • Notable Free Agents: DL Shelby Harris

Houston Texans

  • Team Needs: WR, CB, EDGE
  • Notable Losses: J.J. Watt (cut), C Nick Martin (cut)
  • Projected cap space: $16.8 million
  • Notable Draft Picks: 3rd Rd (#67)
  • Notable Free Agents: WR Will Fuller, CB Gareon Conley

Indianapolis Colts

  • Team Needs: OT, WR
  • Notable Adds: QB Carson Wentz (trade)
  • Notable Losses: T Anthony Castonzo (retired)
  • Projected cap space: $44.7 million
  • Notable Draft Picks: 1st Rd (#21), 2nd Rd (#54)
  • Notable Free Agents: CB Xavier Rhodes, WR T.Y. Hilton, DE Justin Houston

Jacksonville Jaguars

  • Team Needs: QB, OT, CB
  • Notable Adds: HC Urban Meyer (signed)
  • Projected cap space: $85.2 million
  • Notable Draft Picks: 1st Rd (#1, #25), 2nd Rd (#33, #45)
  • Notable Free Agents: CB Tre Herndon, WR Keelan Cole, WR Chris Conley

Kansas City Chiefs

  • Team Needs: OL, EDGE, WR
  • Notable Adds/Losses: None.
  • Projected cap space: -$22.8 million
  • Notable Draft Picks: 1st Rd (#31), 2nd Rd (#63)
  • Notable Free Agents: WR Sammy Watkins, C Austin Reiter, CB Bashaud Breeland, S Daniel Sorensen

Las Vegas Raiders

  • Team Needs: DT, EDGE, S
  • Notable Losses: WR Tyrell Williams (cut), G Gabe Jackson (cut)
  • Projected cap space: $3.9 million
  • Notable Draft Picks: 1st Rd (#17), 2nd Rd (#48)
  • Notable Free Agents: WR Nelson Agholor, DT Maliek Collins, S Erik Harris

Los Angeles Chargers

  • Team Needs: OL, TE, CB
  • Notable Adds: HC Brandon Staley (signed)
  • Projected cap space: $25.3 million
  • Notable Draft Picks: 1st Rd (#13), 2nd Rd (#47)
  • Notable Free Agents: TE Hunter Henry, LB Denzel Perryman, DE Melvin Ingram

Miami Dolphins

  • Team Needs: WR, OL, LB
  • Notable Adds/Losses: None.
  • Projected cap space: $23.0 million
  • Notable Draft Picks: 1st Rd (#3 from HOU, #18), 2nd Rd (#36 from HOU, #50)
  • Notable Free Agents: QB Ryan Fitzpatrick, C Ted Karras, LB Elandon Roberts
Patriots OL Joe Thuney.
Photo by David Silverman
Patriots OL Joe Thuney.

New England Patriots

  • Team Needs: QB, WR, DL
  • Notable Adds/Losses: OL Trent Brown (reportedly acquired via trade with Raiders)
  • Projected cap space: $66.5 million
  • Notable Draft Picks: 1st Rd (#15), 2nd Rd (#46)
  • Notable Free Agents: QB Cam Newton, G Joe Thuney, CB Jason McCourty

New York Jets

  • Team Needs: QB, EDGE, CB
  • Notable Adds: HC Robert Saleh (signed)
  • Projected cap space: $77.1 million
  • Notable Draft Picks: 1st Rd (#2, #23 from SEA), 2nd Rd (#34)
  • Notable Free Agents: WR Jamison Crowder, CB Brian Poole, LB Neville Hewitt

Pittsburgh Steelers

  • Team Needs: OT, RB
  • Notable Losses: C Maurkice Pouncey (retired)
  • Projected cap space: $3.6 million
  • Notable Draft Picks: 1st Rd (#24), 2nd Rd (#55)
  • Notable Free Agents: T Alejandro Villanueva, WR JuJu Smith-Schuster, LB Bud Dupree, RB James Conner

Tennessee Titans

  • Team Needs: EDGE, WR, iDL
  • Notable Adds/Losses: None.
  • Projected cap space: $6.4 million
  • Notable Draft Picks: 1st Rd (#22), 2nd Rd (#53)
  • Notable Free Agents: WR Corey Davis, DE Jadeveon Clowney, TE Jonnu Smith, DT DaQuan Jones
Key dates on the 2021 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

READ STORY

NFC

Arizona Cardinals

  • Team Needs: WR, EDGE, CB
  • Notable Adds: DE J.J. Watt (FA)
  • Projected cap space: $12.6 million
  • Notable Draft Picks: 1st Rd (#16), 2nd Rd (#49)
  • Notable Free Agents: CB Patrick Peterson, LB Haason Reddick, WR Larry Fitzgerald, RB Kenyan Drake

Atlanta Falcons

  • Team Needs: EDGE, DB, QB
  • Notable Losses: S Ricardo Allen (cut)
  • Projected cap space: -$19.6 million
  • Notable Draft Picks: 1st Rd (#4), 2nd Rd (#35)
  • Notable Free Agents: C Alex Mack, S Keanu Neal, RB Todd Gurley, DE Steven Means

Carolina Panthers

  • Team Needs: QB, OL, CB
  • Notable Losses: DT Kawann Short
  • Projected cap space: $15.7 million
  • Notable Draft Picks: 1st Rd (#8), 2nd Rd (#39)
  • Notable Free Agents: WR Curtis Samuel, T Russell Okung

Chicago Bears

  • Team Needs: QB, OL, WR
  • Notable Adds/Losses: None.
  • Projected cap space: -$7.0 million
  • Notable Draft Picks: 1st Rd (#20), 2nd Rd (#52)
  • Notable Free Agents: QB Mitch Trubisky, G Germain Ifedi, S Tashaun Gipson

Dallas Cowboys

  • Team Needs: CB, S, OL
  • Notable Adds/Losses: None.
  • Projected cap space: $20.3 million
  • Notable Draft Picks: 1st Rd (#10), 2nd Rd (#44)
  • Notable Free Agents: S Xavier Woods, CB Chidobe Awuzie

Detroit Lions

  • Team Needs: WR, EDGE, LB
  • Notable Adds: QB Jared Goff (trade), HC Dan Campbell (signed)
  • Projected cap space: -$6.8 million
  • Notable Draft Picks: 1st Rd (#7), 2nd Rd (#41)
  • Notable Free Agents: WR Kenny Golladay, WR Marvin Jones Jr., S Duron Harmon, DE Romeo Okwara

Green Bay Packers

  • Team Needs: CB, OL, DL
  • Notable Losses: LB Christian Kirksey (cut)
  • Projected cap space: -$11.4 million
  • Notable Draft Picks: 1st Rd (#29), 2nd Rd (#62)
  • Notable Free Agents: RB Aaron Jones, C Corey Linsley, CB Kevin King

Los Angeles Rams

  • Team Needs: EDGE, LB, OL
  • Notable Adds: QB Matthew Stafford (trade)
  • Projected cap space: -$35.1 million
  • Notable Draft Picks: 2nd Rd (#57)
  • Notable Free Agents: S John Johnson, LB Leonard Floyd, C Austin Blythe, CB Troy Hill

Minnesota Vikings

  • Team Needs: OL, DT, EDGE
  • Notable Losses: TE Kyle Rudolph (cut), K Dan Bailey (cut)
  • Projected cap space: -$4.0 million
  • Notable Draft Picks: 1st Rd (#14)
  • Notable Free Agents: S Anthony Harris, LB Eric Wilson, DT Jaleel Johnson

New Orleans Saints

  • Team Needs: DL, DB, QB
  • Notable Losses: TE Jared Cook (cut)
  • Projected cap space: -$62.0 million
  • Notable Draft Picks: 1st Rd (#28), 2nd Rd (#60)
  • Notable Free Agents: QB Jameis Winston, DE Trey Hendrickson

New York Giants

  • Team Needs: EDGE, WR, OL
  • Notable Losses: WR Golden Tate (cut)
  • Projected cap space: $6.1 million
  • Notable Draft Picks: 1st Rd (#11), 2nd Rd (#42)
  • Notable Free Agents: DT Dalvin Tomlinson, T Cameron Fleming

Philadelphia Eagles

  • Team Needs: WR, CB, LB
  • Notable Losses: QB Carson Wentz (trade), WR DeSean Jackson (cut)
  • Projected cap space: -$33.9 million
  • Notable Draft Picks: 1st Rd (#6), 2nd Rd (#37)
  • Notable Free Agents: S Jalen Mills, T Jason Peters, LB Nate Gerry, CB Nickell Robey-Coleman

San Francisco 49ers

  • Team Needs: CB, OL, QB
  • Notable Adds/Losses: None.
  • Projected cap space: $23.5 million
  • Notable Draft Picks: 1st Rd (#12), 2nd Rd (#43)
  • Notable Free Agents: T Trent Williams, CB Richard Sherman, DE Solomon Thomas, S Jaquiski Tartt

Seattle Seahawks

  • Team Needs: OL, CB, EDGE
  • Notable Adds/Losses: None.
  • Projected cap space: $4.6 million
  • Notable Draft Picks: 2nd Rd (#56)
  • Notable Free Agents: RB Chris Carson, G Mike Iupati, LB K.J. Wright, CB Shaquill Griffin

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

  • Team Needs: EDGE, DL, LB
  • Notable Adds/Losses: None.
  • Projected cap space: $12.0 million
  • Notable Draft Picks: 1st Rd (#32), 2nd Rd (#64)
  • Notable Free Agents: LB Shaquil Barrett, DT Ndamukong Suh, LB Lavonte David, TE Rob Gronkowski

Washington Football Team

  • Team Needs: QB, WR, OL
  • Notable Losses: QB Alex Smith (cut)
  • Projected cap space: $54.2 million
  • Notable Draft Picks: 1st Rd (#19), 2nd Rd (#51)
  • Notable Free Agents: DE Ryan Kerrigan, CB Ronald Darby

Courtesy of NFL Research.

