Preseason game 3 analysis: Pats pass big test

Good news: his kickoffs. Four of his five landed in Carolina's endzone (two for touchbacks).

Bad news: his field goals. The normally reliable second-year kicker's slump continues. He had two misses, both wide left, versus Carolina. Granted, they were long-range kicks (52 and 46), but Gostkowski's confidence appears to be somewhat shaken.

Penalties

They cut last week's total in half, but the Pats are still drawing too many yellows. Staying more focused is the solution. Sounds simple (because it is), but head coach Bill Belichick will undoubtedly make this a point of emphasis as the season opener nears.

Not bad, but …

David Thomas

The second-year TE hasn't been in uniform yet this season, thanks to a broken foot he suffered in March. Yet Thomas made the trip to Charlotte and was spotted on the field prior to the game doing some light running. He could be close to returning to action.

Mike Richardson

In a somewhat surprising move, the rookie corner took all the first-half reps at nickel back, the spot Brandon Meriweather had been occupying so far this preseason. Belichick was asked about the switch during his post-game press conference.

"Mike has been playing outside. We worked him inside a little bit this week, so we just wanted to take a look at that in the game."

Richardson held his own for most of that time, but couldn't contain Keary Colbert on the Panthers' lone touchdown of the evening. After the game, Richardson was seen in the Patriots locker room with his left arm in a sling, his hand in a cast.

