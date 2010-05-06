Pro Football Hall of Fame to hold event at The Hall

Official website of the New England Patriots

May 06, 2010 at 02:00 AM
hannahtippetthor.jpg

The Pro Football Hall of Fame is traveling to Foxborough, MA to present a special autograph session at The Hall at Patriot Place presented by Raytheon on Saturday May 8. The event features two Patriots players who've been enshrined into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton.

Guard John Hannah and linebacker Andre Tippett will be on hand from 11 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on May 8 to sign a one-of-a-kind commemorative photo specially created for this autograph session.

Hannah was the Patriots' first round draft pick out of Alabama in 1973 and quickly became the premier guard of his era. He was named All-Pro 10 straight seasons and voted to nine Pro Bowls. In 1991, his first year of eligibility, Hannah became the first Patriots player enshrined into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Tippett is the most recent New England player inducted in the Pro Football Hall of Fame when he was enshrined in 2008. Originally drafted in the second round by the Patriots in 1982 he starred for the team through the 1993 season. At the time of his retirement the five-time Pro Bowler held Patriots records for career sacks, sacks in a season, and opponent fumble recoveries.

The Hall at Patriot Place presented by Raytheon is the temporary home to the Pro Football Hall of Fame's traveling exhibit titled Pro Football and the American Spirit. With more than 2,000 square feet of exhibit space, large graphics, captivating video, three flat-screen displays and 40-plus artifacts, Pro Football and the American Spirit provides a unique look at how the National Football League has responded during times of crises and military conflicts. The exhibit will be at The Hall at Patriot Place presented by Raytheon through May 30, 2010.

The cost of the autograph session is $35 which includes admission to The Hall at Patriot Place, special commemorative photo, and autographs from Hannah and Tippett. Proceeds from the event help the Pro Football Hall of Fame fulfill its mission to honor, preserve, educate, and promote.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

