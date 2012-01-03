 Skip to main content
Advertising

Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered & Patriots Catch 22 Thu Jun 25 - 01:59 PM | Tue Jun 30 - 11:55 AM

Forged in Foxborough - Season 2, Episode 1: Building on the Identity

Photos: Meet the 2026 New England Patriots | Official Headshots

25 Thoughts on the Patriots Heading Into the Summer Break

Patriots Unfiltered 6/25: Roster Review, League Buzz, Offseason Storylines/Topics

Patriots Announce Dates for 2026 Training Camp Presented by New Balance

Patriots Catch-22 6/24: Patriots Roster Breakdown, Around the AFC East (Bills)

New England Patriots Rookies Visit Local High School for Youth Football Clinic

Patriots Unfiltered 6/24: Team/League Buzz, Offseason Storylines, FIFA World Cup

Mic'd Up: Mike Vrabel, Josh McDaniels & Kevin Byard III During 2026 Patriots Minicamp

Patriots Unfiltered 6/18: Summer Storylines, NFL News, FIFA World Cup

Photos: Best of New England Patriots 2026 Specialty Shoot

New England Patriots Rookies Visit Blue Square Alliance With Robert Kraft

Photos: Best of New England Patriots 2026 Full Uniform Shoot

Patriots Catch-22 6/17: 3 Up/Down from Mandatory Minicamp, Around the AFC East

Patriots Unfiltered 6/17: Minicamp Leftovers, Team/League Buzz, Offseason Topics

The Kraft Family and Wrentham PD Step In To Help An Abandoned Dog and Puppies In Need

Sights and Sounds from Minicamp

Analysis: What 'Fresh Ideas' Could the Patriots Add to Their Scheme for the Upcoming Season?

Patriots are Ringside for WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Photos: Day 2 & 3 of Patriots Minicamp, presented by New Balance

MORE LATEST PATRIOTS NEWS & ANALYSIS

Quick Kicks: Playoff bye week agenda

Erik Scalavino explains the Patriots schedule over the course of the bye week and breaks down some of the team's potential match ups in the divisional round.

Jan 03, 2012 at 04:34 AM
Author Image
Erik Scalavino

Patriots.com Writer

Here's what we know as we begin the new year and the NFL's second season: the Patriots' next game will be Saturday, January 14, 8 p.m. here at Gillette Stadium.

What we don't know is who exactly will be paying a visit. Denver (4th seed), Pittsburgh (5th), or Cincinnati (6th) are the possible opponents.

As the top seed in the AFC playoffs, New England gets this weekend off from game action, along with two-seed Baltimore. But there's plenty for the team to do over the next few days. Patriots players were back at the facility today, after enjoying the New Year's holiday off yesterday.

Rather than try to study all three potential foes in depth, the Patriots will likely spend this week trying to fix the lingering problems they have in all three phases of the game. They'll do some advance work on the Broncos, Steelers, and Bengals (perhaps more on the Bengals, since they've faced the other two already this season), but the emphasis will be on self-improvement.

Aside from the obvious weekend off, the playoff schedule this year appears advantageous to New England. If the lowest-seeded Bengals beat the third-seeded Texans in Houston, they'll come to Foxborough on the 14th. Bill Belichick, as you know, has had success against rookie quarterbacks the first time he's faced them, and the Bengals start one in Andy Dalton.

Now, if Houston wins, they'll go to Baltimore and the Patriots would face the winner of the Steelers-Broncos game, which is the last game on Wild Card Weekend, 4:30 p.m. Eastern this Sunday. If either of them has to come to Gillette, they'll have one less day to recover and prepare for the Divisional Round.

Playing a week from Saturday also means, if the Patriots beat Denver, Pittsburgh, or Cincinnati, they'll have an extra day to rest and/or prepare for the AFC Championship Game, which would be the following Sunday, January 22.

Meanwhile, it's back to work at Gillette.

Very few players stopped to talk to the media today, but Pro Bowl right guard Brian Waters was an exception. As a longtime Kansas City Chief, he has considerable experience with the advantages that come from playing at home – namely, the loud crowds at Arrowhead Stadium.

Waters was asked today how the noise level of fans in Foxborough compares to his old stomping grounds.

"Good question," he began with a smile. After an awkward pause and chuckle, he continued diplomatically, "You're right, I have played in some loud places, and this place can be loud … at times."

The implication being that home-field advantage could be more of one if Patriots fans were louder?

"You said that, I didn't," replied the good-natured Waters.

What he did say was that it's imperative for New England to get the most out of their week off, especially knowing that this team has bowed out of the playoffs at home the past two seasons.

"It's only good if you take advantage of it," added Waters. "Hopefully, this week, we'll be able to get the most out of it, and next week, really, take all these days and put them together with good practices and preparation."

One potential distraction for the Patriots – if they let it become one – is the situation surrounding offensive coordinator/QB coach Bill O'Brien, whose name is being mentioned among the hottest coaching candidates this coming offseason, both at the NFL and college levels.

In a press briefing at Gillette today, Belichick was asked about the growing speculation that O'Brien could be moving on once New England's season ends.

"Bill does a good job, he works hard, he's smart, he's got a lot of experience," the head coach replied.

O'Brien began his Patriots career as a coaching assistant in 2007. The next year, he moved up to receivers coach, before moving to quarterbacks in 2009. He added the role of offensive coordinator to his business cards this season.

"He's got a good understanding of what our system is, what our players can do," Belichick continued.

"He's done a great job for us since he's come here, but I really can't speak about any other position [he might be offered]. Right now, our focus is just on getting our team ready for the bye week, trying to improve the most we can and be ready for next week's opponent, whoever that is. Not anything else."

New England will practice at least twice this week, starting tomorrow, with Friday's work schedule, and next week's, still to be determined. We'll continue to update the blog with practice notes and locker room interview details throughout the bye week.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Statement from Robert Kraft on Bill Parcells' election into the Pro Football Hall of Fame

The following is a statement from New England Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft on Bill Parcells' election into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

news

Patriots.com News Blitz - 2/1/2013

The Patriots.com News Blitz gets you up to date with the latest news from local and national media.

news

Samsonite Make Your Case: Super Bowl Sunday

Even though the Patriots aren't involved, Super Bowl Sunday is the biggest day of the sports year with virtually everyone interested in some way. Let us know who you'll be rooting for with a vote in this week's Samsonite Make Your Case poll.

news

Inside the Numbers: 2012 Season

Go inside the numbers for a look at the achievements of the 2012 New England Patriots team.

news

Patriots Sign DL Armond Armstead

Armstead, 22, played last season for the Toronto Argonauts of the Canadian Football League.

news

NFL Calendar

The following is an updated NFL calendar with important dates throughout the offseason and the 2013 NFL regular season.

news

Patriots.com News Blitz - 1/31/2013

The Patriots.com News Blitz gets you up to date with the latest news from local and national media.

news

Penn State Head Coach Bill O'Brien To Deliver Keynote at 2013 New England Football Coaches Clinic

Clinic scheduled for March 8-9 at Gillette Stadium

news

Patriots.com News Blitz - 1/30/2013

The Patriots.com News Blitz gets you up to date with the latest news from local and national media.

news

Inside the Helmet... Ryan Wendell

Get to know Patriots center Ryan Wendell in this week's edition of Inside the Helmet.

news

Ask PFW: Early offseason grumblings

Though the Super Bowl isn't even in the books yet, Patriots fans have already turned the page to the many issues New England faces this offseason. A variety of those topics fill out this winter freeze edition of Ask PFW!

news

Patriots.com News Blitz - 1/29/2013

The Patriots.com News Blitz gets you up to date with the latest news from local and national media.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

25 Thoughts on the Patriots Heading Into the Summer Break

Patriots Announce Dates for 2026 Training Camp Presented by New Balance

Analysis: What 'Fresh Ideas' Could the Patriots Add to Their Scheme for the Upcoming Season?

Transcript: Head Coach Mike Vrabel Press Conference 6/11

Patriots Minicamp Notebook: Christian Gonzalez, Kayshon Boutte Present and More Takeaways From Day One

Transcript: Drake Maye Press Conference 6/10

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Patriots Unfiltered 6/25: Roster Review, League Buzz, Offseason Storylines/Topics

Patriots Players Pronounce their Names

Patriots Catch-22 6/24: Patriots Roster Breakdown, Around the AFC East (Bills)

New England Patriots Rookies Visit Local High School for Youth Football Clinic

Patriots Unfiltered 6/24: Team/League Buzz, Offseason Storylines, FIFA World Cup

Mic'd Up: Mike Vrabel, Josh McDaniels & Kevin Byard III During 2026 Patriots Minicamp

Patriots Rookies Visit Fenway Park

Surprising the Players with Special Father's Day Messages from Family

MORE VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

25 Thoughts on the Patriots Heading Into the Summer Break

Patriots Announce Dates for 2026 Training Camp Presented by New Balance

Forged in Foxborough - Season 2, Episode 1: Building on the Identity

Patriots Announce 2026 Schedule

Key Dates on the 2026 NFL and Patriots Calendar

Meet the Patriots 2026 Draft Class

Advertising