Recapping a dominant decade

2010

How it began: The Patriots started the year with a home playoff loss to the Ravens on Jan. 10, 2010. Star receiver Wes Welker had torn his ACL at Houston in the final game of the 2009 season – the season head coach Bill Belichick now famously said he could not get the team to play the way it needed to be successful. So that 10-6 team bowed out in a Wild Card playoff game.

The Draft: New England landed safety Devin McCourty in the first round and tight end Rob Gronkowski in the second. Little did we know back then that Gronk had fallen asleep on the floor of a Patriots meeting room during his pre-draft visit. Coach Belichick picked him anyway and it worked out okay.

The Patriots Hall of Fame: The franchise's all-time leading rusher, Sam "Bam" Cunningham was chosen by the fans to be enshrined in the team's hall of fame.

Notables: