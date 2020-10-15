Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Thu Oct 15 | 04:00 PM - 11:59 PM

What They're Saying: Denver Broncos

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 10/15

Unfiltered Notebook 10/14: Newton reportedly set to return

Week 6: Patriots - Broncos Injury Report

Game Preview: Broncos at Patriots

Broncos-Patriots game postponed

5 takeaways from Patriots first quarter of 2020

Unfiltered Notebook 10/13: Pats staying fluid and flexible

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Tossing around QB questions

Week 6 NFL Notes: COVID has everyone adjusting

NFL Announces Schedule Changes

Analysis: Early bye for Pats provides a chance to get healthy

Keys to the Game presented by Carmax: Out-of-practice Pats brace for Broncos

Expert Predictions: Week 5 picks for Patriots vs. Broncos

Broncos-Patriots moved to Monday at 5:00 PM ET

Broadcast Information: Patriots vs. Broncos

Players to Watch: Patriots vs. Broncos

Belichick: Pats taking it day-by-day, preparing to play

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Who starts at QB Week 5?

What They're Saying: Denver Broncos

After Further Review: Young Pats made strides in KC

Game Observations: Chiefs pull away late from feisty Patriots

What a Day: Patriots give Chiefs all they can handle

Patriots vs. Chiefs highlights | Week 4

Jarrett Stidham's first NFL TD pass is teardrop to N'Keal Harry

Renovated 'fan van' puts Patriots pride on wheels

Oct 15, 2020 at 11:24 AM
writer-profile-angelique-new
Angelique Fiske

Lifestyle Editor

fan van pdc
Photo courtesy of Glen DeCecco

The innovation of Patriots fans never ceases to amaze when it comes to their support of their team. That is certainly the case for Glen DeCecco and his "fan van."

Born out of the want and need to enhance the tailgating experience, DeCecco purchased a used van in 2017 and took to building a tribute to the Patriots on wheels. DeCecco attends every Patriots home game, and after a particularly brutal slushy and snowy New England game day, the idea was born.

fan van 3
Photo courtesy of Glen DeCecco

"In addition to the unpredictability of New England weather, it evolved [to] how can we take it to the next step. Originally, back in the beginning it was grilling out of the trunk of a SUV with no cover, just a charcoal grill with hamburgers and hotdogs open fire pits and a hope that the weather will hold out," he said. "As I progressed from a novice tailgater, the next step was pop-up canopies with sides, propane heat, advanced menu, TV and a small generator to watch the pre-games and to follow the games afterwards. Then going to the next level but not only just wearing your colors into the stadium but taking it to the road."

Thus, the "fan van" was born. Over the last three years, it has been a "labor of love" for DeCecco to turn this used van into a mobile Patriots shrine, including a turf ceiling with a hand-painted field. In typical years, when DeCecco is tailgating in his usual spot, the fan van usually draws a crowd.

"When people come over they take pictures in it. I've had people from Europe to South America come by, as well as all over the country come by. I add on or take something away almost every year ... it's a sickness. I can't stop," he said with a laugh.

fan van2
Photo courtesy of Glen DeCecco

Even though DeCecco isn't spending his Sunday afternoons tailgating in the parking lots of Gillette Stadium, he is taking the fan van on the road to keep it running, as well as making some more updates in hopes that he can park it in Foxborough sooner rather than later. This difficult year may look different than any other, but DeCecco and Patriots fans from all over the world are still staying connected.

In 2020, when people are physically and socially isolated more than ever, that connection has become invaluable.

"It's all about football and sport. The camaraderie that goes with being a team and getting behind something and just a passion, all having the same passion regardless of where you live or come up or where you grow up or the culture's you have," DeCecco said. "It just wipes that out and you're all just Patriots. That's how I see it. We're all New England Patriots."

If you or someone you know goes above and beyond as a Patriots fan, has a unique collection or shows their team pride in a special way, we want to hear about it! Email us at Lifestyle@Patriots.com!

Related Content

news

Patriots souvenir lands on historic mission to space with astronaut Jessica Meir

Astronaut and New England native brought a piece of the Patriots on her historic mission to the International Space Station last fall. 
news

Patriots fan in Ireland shows off epic bobblehead collection on Reddit

Check out this Patriots fan's impressive collection.
news

Meet the Patriots fan featured in Nike's 'You can't stop us' commercial

Bill Gouveia has been a Patriots season ticket member for nearly 50 years, and recently, his priceless Super Bowl LI reaction was featured in a Nike ad.
news

Foxborough couple ties the knot at Gillette Stadium in a surprise gift from their family

After their wedding in Ireland was canceled due to COVID-19, the Laumanns were in for the surprise of a lifetime. 
news

Fan draws Patriots logo on bike ride throughout Boston 

Using a GPS tracking app, a Patriots fan drew out the Flying Elvis on his Boston bike ride. 
news

Patriots fans host Super Bowl themed dinners every Sunday during quarantine

These Patriots are filling the sports void in a "super" way. 
news

FaZe Banks shares his love for the Patriots ahead of the NFL Draft

A video feature shows FaZe Banks talking about his team. 
news

Get to know the fans who will make up Patriots draft night virtual "inner circle"

The NFL Draft will look a little different this year, but Patriots fans still get to participate. 
news

Patriots Foundation Boston Marathon runner Mark Lamson runs personal marathon through Foxborough 

Mark Lamson made the most of Patriots Day after the Boston Marathon was cancelled. 
news

Patriots fan gets a big "lift" to visit his wife of 61 years in nursing home during COVID-19 pandemic

Nick Avtges went out on a limb to see his wife of 61 years at her nursing home. 
news

Young Patriots fan's project on Jason McCourty will make your day

When Joseph Drumwright had to pick a person to research for Black History Month, he knew exactly who was going to pick. 

Latest News

Renovated 'fan van' puts Patriots pride on wheels

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 10/15

What They're Saying: Denver Broncos

Patriots News Blitz 10/15: Pats back on practice field today

Patriots Sign DL Carl Davis from Jacksonville Jaguars Practice Squad

Unfiltered Notebook 10/14: Newton reportedly set to return

Week 6: Patriots - Broncos Injury Report

5 takeaways from Patriots first quarter of 2020

Patriots News Blitz 10/14: Handing out quarter-pole awards

Patriots Present Patriots Difference Maker of the Week Award to Kim Carrington from Mattapan, Mass.

Unfiltered Notebook 10/13: Pats staying fluid and flexible

Game Preview: Broncos at Patriots

Broadcast Information: Patriots vs. Broncos

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 10/13

Week 6 NFL Notes: COVID has everyone adjusting

Patriots News Blitz 10/13: Will Newton, Gilmore be ready for Broncos?

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Tossing around QB questions

Patriots News Blitz 10/12: Pats hit reset on Broncos 

Analysis: Early bye for Pats provides a chance to get healthy

NFL Announces Schedule Changes

Broncos-Patriots game postponed

Unfiltered Notebook 10/10: Patriots take to practice field for Broncos prep

Week 5: Patriots - Broncos Injury Report

Transcript: Bill Belichick Conference Call 10/10

Keys to the Game presented by Carmax: Out-of-practice Pats brace for Broncos

Advertising