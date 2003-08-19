Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Best of Patriots Radio Sat Aug 19 - 02:45 PM | Tue Aug 22 - 11:55 AM

Statement from New England Patriots on Isaiah Bolden

Press Pass: Players Offer Thoughts and Prayers for Isaiah Bolden

Bill Belichick 8/19: "Appreciate the way the league handled it" 

Game Observations: Ten Takeaways From the Patriots Second Preseason Game Against the Packers

Mac Jones 8/19: "We'll continue to come together as a team"

5 Keys from Patriots preseason win over Packers

Matthew Slater 8/19: "Health is something that we never take for granted"

Gamebook: Patriots at Packers Preseason Week 2

Mac Jones connects with Kendrick Bourne under pressure for 13-yard gain

Josh Uche recovers Packers' bad spike on third down

Rhamondre Stevenson muscles through Packers for TD

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Packers

Game Preview: Patriots at Packers

Sights and Sounds: Patriots Joint Practice in Green Bay

4 Takeaways from Patriots Defensive Coaches

Five Takeaways From Bill O'Brien, Patriots Offensive Assistant Coaches Media Availability

Film Review: What Will Ezekiel Elliott Bring to the Patriots Offense?

10 to Watch: Patriots making a roster push, carving out roles

Six Takeaways as Patriots Offense, Mac Jones Shine on Day Two of Joint Practices With Packers 

Patriots Defense Wraps Packers Joint Practices on a High Note

Report: "Big Cat" Williams visits

According to a report in today’s Boston Herald, former Chicago Bears tackle James “Big Cat” Williams is drawing consideration from the Patriots.

Aug 19, 2003 at 03:03 AM

According to a report in today's Boston Herald, former Chicago Bears over-sized offensive tackle James "Big Cat" Williams is drawing consideration from the Patriots.

The 6-7, 332-pound 12-year NFL veteran reportedly visited Foxborough late last week and is being looked at as a possibility for the team's right tackle spot.

In his twelve seasons in Chicago, Williams started 143-of-166 games played, including every game in each of his final eight seasons (134 straight) dating back to 1994. The solid veteran was honored with his first Pro Bowl selection following the 2001 season.

Should he sign, Williams would join a mix at right tackle that has included Adrian Klemm and Tom Ashworth throughout training camp. Last season's starter, Kenyatta Jones, has yet to practice this season as he recovers from offseason surgery on both knees.

The Bears released the 35-year-old Williams in February following a 2002 season in which he played through an ankle injury that may have detrimentally affected his play.

The Herald report also states the team signed veteran guard Corbin Lacina, as had been reported on Monday.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Statement from Robert Kraft on Bill Parcells' election into the Pro Football Hall of Fame

The following is a statement from New England Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft on Bill Parcells' election into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
news

Patriots.com News Blitz - 2/1/2013

The Patriots.com News Blitz gets you up to date with the latest news from local and national media.
news

Samsonite Make Your Case: Super Bowl Sunday

Even though the Patriots aren't involved, Super Bowl Sunday is the biggest day of the sports year with virtually everyone interested in some way. Let us know who you'll be rooting for with a vote in this week's Samsonite Make Your Case poll.
news

Inside the Numbers: 2012 Season

Go inside the numbers for a look at the achievements of the 2012 New England Patriots team.
news

Patriots Sign DL Armond Armstead

Armstead, 22, played last season for the Toronto Argonauts of the Canadian Football League.
news

NFL Calendar

The following is an updated NFL calendar with important dates throughout the offseason and the 2013 NFL regular season.
news

Patriots.com News Blitz - 1/31/2013

The Patriots.com News Blitz gets you up to date with the latest news from local and national media.
news

Penn State Head Coach Bill O'Brien To Deliver Keynote at 2013 New England Football Coaches Clinic

Clinic scheduled for March 8-9 at Gillette Stadium
news

Patriots.com News Blitz - 1/30/2013

The Patriots.com News Blitz gets you up to date with the latest news from local and national media.
news

Inside the Helmet... Ryan Wendell

Get to know Patriots center Ryan Wendell in this week's edition of Inside the Helmet.
news

Ask PFW: Early offseason grumblings

Though the Super Bowl isn't even in the books yet, Patriots fans have already turned the page to the many issues New England faces this offseason. A variety of those topics fill out this winter freeze edition of Ask PFW!
news

Patriots.com News Blitz - 1/29/2013

The Patriots.com News Blitz gets you up to date with the latest news from local and national media.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Game Observations: Ten Takeaways From the Patriots Second Preseason Game Against the Packers

Statement from New England Patriots on Isaiah Bolden

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 8/19

5 Keys from Patriots preseason win over Packers

Green Bay Packers Postgame Quotes 8/19

Gamebook: Patriots at Packers Preseason Week 2

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Press Pass: Players Offer Thoughts and Prayers for Isaiah Bolden

Patriots players offer their thoughts and prayers for Isaiah Bolden after he sustained an injury during Saturday night's preseason game against the Green Bay Packers.

Mac Jones 8/19: "We'll continue to come together as a team"

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones addresses the media on Saturday, August 19, 2023.

Matthew Slater 8/19: "Health is something that we never take for granted"

Patriots special teams captain Matthew Slater addresses the media on Saturday, August 19, 2023.

Bill Belichick 8/19: "Appreciate the way the league handled it" 

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media on Saturday, August 19, 2023.

Patriots vs. Packers Highlights - Preseason Week 2

Watch highlights from the New England Patriots game against the Green Bay Packers during Preseason Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season.

Zappe decelerates in a big way on 6-yard TD run

New England Patriots quarterback Bailey Zappe decelerates in a big way on 6-yard TD run.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Lazar's Roster Projection 3.0: Projecting the Initial 53-Man Roster After the First Preseason Game

Taking another stab at projection the Patriots initial 53-man roster after viewing the preseason opener and two-plus weeks of training camp.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2023 Schedule

The New England Patriots announced their full 2023 season schedule. The slate features five nationally-televised games, including their Week 10 regular season home game in Frankfurt, Germany on Nov. 12 against the Indianapolis Colts. 

Patriots to honor Tom Brady at Gillette Stadium at 2023 home opener

New England Patriots chairman and CEO Robert Kraft announced a tribute to Tom Brady for the 2023 home opener at Gillette Stadium.

Key dates on the 2023 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2023.

2023 New England Patriots Schedule Release: Devin McCourty Enters the Patriots Retirement House

Devin McCourty enters the New England Patriots retirement house to reveal the 2023 NFL schedule. After McCourty's 13 seasons in Foxboro, he looks to enjoy retirement accompanied by former teammates and franchise legends such as Andre Tippett, James White, Ernie Adams and more.

Patriots 2023 Hall of Fame Induction Ceremonies to be Held at Noon on Saturday, Oct. 21

Induction ceremonies for Mike Vrabel and Dante Scarnecchia are free and open to the public.
Advertising