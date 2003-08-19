Report: "Big Cat" Williams visits

According to a report in today's Boston Herald, former Chicago Bears over-sized offensive tackle James "Big Cat" Williams is drawing consideration from the Patriots.

The 6-7, 332-pound 12-year NFL veteran reportedly visited Foxborough late last week and is being looked at as a possibility for the team's right tackle spot.

In his twelve seasons in Chicago, Williams started 143-of-166 games played, including every game in each of his final eight seasons (134 straight) dating back to 1994. The solid veteran was honored with his first Pro Bowl selection following the 2001 season.

Should he sign, Williams would join a mix at right tackle that has included Adrian Klemm and Tom Ashworth throughout training camp. Last season's starter, Kenyatta Jones, has yet to practice this season as he recovers from offseason surgery on both knees.

The Bears released the 35-year-old Williams in February following a 2002 season in which he played through an ankle injury that may have detrimentally affected his play.