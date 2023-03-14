Official website of the New England Patriots

Retired Patriot Devin McCourty thanks New England with 40 billboards

The classy gesture can be found in communities throughout Massachusetts on Tuesday.

Mar 14, 2023 at 10:09 AM
Alexandra Francisco

Patriots.com writer

Devin McCourty Billboard
via Twitter/@DevinMcCourty

Devin McCourty exuded nothing but class during his time in New England.

The same could be said for how he's going out.

The longtime defensive captain announced Friday he was retiring from the NFL after an illustrious 13 seasons spent entirely with the Patriots. On Tuesday, his grand gesture to thank fans for their support is visible throughout Massachusetts.

Beginning at 8:30 a.m. ET, 40 digital billboards were lit up with McCourty's message of gratitude.

"Thank you NE!" the billboards say. "You helped a young kid become a man, father, husband and a 3x champ!"

The signs can be found in various Boston neighborhoods all the way up to Lowell, down to West Bridgewater, out west to Worcester, and just about everywhere else in between.

McCourty had help from Keches Law Firm and Clear Channel to say thank you far and wide, and the billboards are set to run throughout the day.

The 12-time team captain and three-time Super Bowl champion started all 205 regular season games he played for the Patriots, and finished his career with 35 regular season interceptions -- the most of any active NFL players in 2022.

Since he broke the news, tributes have poured out about how much McCourty means to the franchise. The feeling is apparently mutual.

To honor McCourty's contributions to the team and its community, the Patriots will hold press availability on Tuesday, March 21 at the Patriots Hall of Fame presented by Raytheon.

