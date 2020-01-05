Run over: Patriots flattened by Henry, Titans

Henry would prove too much, however. The bruising ball carrier continued to bulldoze the Patriots defense, finishing with 182 yards on the ground and a TD on 34 carries. Yet with less than five minutes left in the game, the score remained 14-13 Tennessee. Brady's offense got the ball back at their own 11, needing at least a field goal to win. What they got was another Bailey punt, which was fair-caught at the Titans' 13.

Tennessee's offense drained nearly all of the rest of the game clock, and with 15 seconds left, Ryan got his pick-six after all. Having taken over possession at the Patriots 1-yard line after a Titans punt, Brady dumped off a pass intended for WR Mohamed Sanu at the New England 9, but CB Tramaine Brock knocked the pass up in the air and Ryan secured it before waltzing into the end zone. The Patriots stuffed Henry on the two-point conversion attempt, but proved no consolation.

The Titans left town with a 20-13 win that brought the defending Super Bowl Champions' 2019 season to an abrupt end.

The postgame Patriots locker room saw many handshakes, hugs, well-wishes, and what-ifs.

"I can't even describe it. Doesn't really feel like it's over," White remarked. "It's not a good feeling, obviously. We wanted more out of this season and fell short of our goals. We still have a lot of good memories as a team."

'Very tough," emphasized special teams co-captain Matthew Slater. "Certainly, when the season doesn't end the way you want it to, it's like a crash landing. It's very emotional, obviously. We put a lot into this. You spend a lot of time away from your family, a lot of time in pain, a lot of time with the men in this locker room, investing in relationships. Really, you never want to see it end, but the reality is, it's going to end like this for all but one team. Unfortunately, this year, we're not that team."