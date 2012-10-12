Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Thu Aug 18 - 02:00 PM | Fri Aug 19 - 04:24 PM

10 to Watch: Starter intrigue as Pats face Panthers

Position-By-Position Recap of Patriots-Panthers Joint Practices

How to Watch/Listen: Panthers at Patriots

Game Preview: Panthers at Patriots

Pats offense makes strides in Panthers joint practices

Nelson Agholor, Jonnu Smith Showing Signs of Year Two Improvements

Day 14 blogservations: Tempers remain high with Pats-Panthers

James White caps off a brilliant career

Mac Jones enjoys full circle moment meeting Boston Children's Hospital patient

Resetting the Cornerback Depth Chart With Malcolm Butler and Joejuan Williams Heading to Injured Reserve

Day 13 blogservations: Pats defense dominates in spirited workout with Panthers

Trench Report: Patriots Defensive Front "Dominating" Panthers in Joint Practices

Montgomery sees expanding offensive role

5 Things to Watch in Patriots-Panthers Joint Practices

Patriots offense eyes first real test

Day 12 blogservations: Patriots prepping for Panthers

Two Patriots crack NFL Top 100

Patriots teammates, NFL world praises James White after retirement news

After Further Review: Breaking Down the Patriots Offense in the Preseason Opener

Boston Renegades honored by Robert Kraft, Patriots after 4th straight WFA title

Samsonite Make Your Case: 2007 vs. 2012

The Patriots offensive has made headlines in the early going while displaying a newfound balance, but does the emphasis on running make this attack better than the record-setting 2007 unit? Weigh in now in this week's Samsonite Make Your Case poll.

Oct 12, 2012 at 02:50 AM
Buffalo Bills defensive end Jerry Hughes (55) chases Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Tampa, Fla.
PFW Staff

PFWOnline | Blog

500x305-samsonitethumb2.gif

Bill Belichick always talks about the only statistics that matter to him – points. In the coach's mind, it's how many your team is scoring and how many it's allowing. Nothing else matters.

With that in mind it doesn't hurt to take a look at how the current offense stacks up against the 2007 version that wowed the NFL en route to the only perfect regular season in league history. Through the first five games the Patriots showed a willingness to run the ball more often than the 2007 team and has done so quite effectively.

Does that make this offense better? Or does the 2007 team's eye-popping records make that version better even though it relied more on Tom Brady's passing?

That's our dilemma this week as we discuss in our Samsonite Make Your Case.

Is the current offense better than the 2007 version?

pfw-andy-icon.jpg

PFW's Andy Hart says ...

Yes

325-ridley-bills_8259.jpg

Obviously it's hard to judge one unit after five games and another after a full season. And in some ways this depends on your definition of better. While the 2007 offense had all the blowout regular-season wins and rewrote the passing record books, that group struggled at times down the stretch and couldn't score enough points in the biggest game of their lives to complete the perfect season.

This year's group is more balanced, showing an early season commitment to the running game and complementary football that hasn't been seen in these parts since 2004. Theoretically that should make this offense and team as a whole more suitable for postseason play and winning a potential championship.

I've always said you can't flip the switch on the running game in December and January and expect it to perform at a championship level. That foundation needs to be set much earlier in the season and that's exactly what the Patriots are doing right now. I think you can always fall back on the Tom Brady-led passing attack later in the year, especially since that group is getting plenty of reps right now along with the running game.

In the end if you are looking for huge scores, fantasy football numbers and re-writing the record books than 2007 was your offense. If you want a unit that appears to be championship driven and more suited to ending the Patriots recent Lombardi "drought" then this 2012 offense might just be exactly what you're looking for.
--AH

pfwpaul-icon.jpg

PFW's Paul Perillo says ...

No

While it's way too early to make any definitive judgments, my initial reaction is to stick with the 2007 team. It's unfair because we watched that team for 19 games and have only seen five thus far this year, but the high-scoring consistency of the 2007 offense is just too tough for me to ignore.

Basically, the 2007 team simply overpowered opponents with an onslaught that was almost unstoppable every week. In 16 regular-season games that team was never held below 20 points and actually put up 34 or more in each of the first eight games of the season. The current team was already held under 20 once in just five tries.

What it comes down to is which style you prefer. Some people crave traditional old-school football where you run to set up the pass and need to be balanced to win big. I'm not one of those people. I believe Tom Brady is the best player on the Patriots offense and keeping him as the focal point is wise. If the Patriots can continue to run effectively as teams focus on stopping Brady, great. But I don't believe there's any more or less effectiveness to an offense due simply to balance.

The object, as Bill Belichick says, is to score points and no offense has ever done that like the 2007 group.
--PP

Now it's the fans turn to cast their vote in this wek's Samsonite Make Your Case poll question.

http://polldaddy.com/poll/6603583/

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Statement from Robert Kraft on Bill Parcells' election into the Pro Football Hall of Fame

The following is a statement from New England Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft on Bill Parcells' election into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

news

Patriots.com News Blitz - 2/1/2013

The Patriots.com News Blitz gets you up to date with the latest news from local and national media.

news

Samsonite Make Your Case: Super Bowl Sunday

Even though the Patriots aren't involved, Super Bowl Sunday is the biggest day of the sports year with virtually everyone interested in some way. Let us know who you'll be rooting for with a vote in this week's Samsonite Make Your Case poll.

news

Inside the Numbers: 2012 Season

Go inside the numbers for a look at the achievements of the 2012 New England Patriots team.

news

Patriots Sign DL Armond Armstead

Armstead, 22, played last season for the Toronto Argonauts of the Canadian Football League.

news

NFL Calendar

The following is an updated NFL calendar with important dates throughout the offseason and the 2013 NFL regular season.

news

Patriots.com News Blitz - 1/31/2013

The Patriots.com News Blitz gets you up to date with the latest news from local and national media.

news

Penn State Head Coach Bill O'Brien To Deliver Keynote at 2013 New England Football Coaches Clinic

Clinic scheduled for March 8-9 at Gillette Stadium

news

Patriots.com News Blitz - 1/30/2013

The Patriots.com News Blitz gets you up to date with the latest news from local and national media.

news

Inside the Helmet... Ryan Wendell

Get to know Patriots center Ryan Wendell in this week's edition of Inside the Helmet.

news

Ask PFW: Early offseason grumblings

Though the Super Bowl isn't even in the books yet, Patriots fans have already turned the page to the many issues New England faces this offseason. A variety of those topics fill out this winter freeze edition of Ask PFW!

news

Patriots.com News Blitz - 1/29/2013

The Patriots.com News Blitz gets you up to date with the latest news from local and national media.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Patriots sign rookie free agent TE Jalen Wydermyer

How to Watch/Listen: Panthers at Patriots

Game Preview: Panthers at Patriots

First-time dads react to having kids at Patriots training camp

10 to Watch: Starter intrigue as Pats face Panthers

Position-By-Position Recap of Patriots-Panthers Joint Practices

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Press Pass: Takeaways from joint practices with Panthers

Patriots players Kyle Dugger, Jalen Mills, Mac Jones, and more address the media after their joint practice with the Carolina Panthers on Wednesday, August 17, 2022.

Devin McCourty 8/17: "Now it's getting ready for Friday"

Patriots defensive back Devin McCourty addresses the media on Wednesday, August 17, 2022.

Jalen Mills 8/17: "The biggest thing that I try to focus on is playing my technique"

Patriots cornerback Jalen Mills addresses the media on Wednesday, August 17, 2022.

Mac Jones 8/17: "We've had some good work against the Panthers"

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones addresses the media on Wednesday, August 17, 2022.

James White Retirement Press Conference

Legendary Patriots player James White announces his retirement during his farewell press conference surrounded by Patriots owner Robert Kraft, Head Coach Bill Belichick, and friends and family.

Mac Jones meets children's hospital patient who he represented on his 2021 My Cause My Cleats

In 2021, Patriots quarterback Mac Jones dedicated his My Cause My Cleats to the Boston Children's Hospital and 8-year-old Robbie who has sever Hemophilia A. This week, Robbie visited Patriots Training Camp and got to meet Mac for the first time in person.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Patriots to appear in five nationally-televised games, including Thanksgiving night at Minnesota.

James White caps off a brilliant career

James White held his retirement press conference on Tuesday night, putting a finishing touch on a standout championship career.

Two Patriots crack NFL Top 100

The first half of the player-voted 2022 NFL Top 100 rankings are out and two Patriots found themselves featured.

Photos: Patriots reveal red throwback alternate uniforms for 2022

The New England Patriots unveiled new throwback alternate uniforms to be worn on select games during the 2022 NFL season. Check out photos of Patriots players Kendrick Bourne, David Andrews, Matthew Judon & Matthew Slater wearing the new jerseys, pants and helmet for the first time, and take a close up look at the details, which feature a red jersey with white and blue shoulder stripes, white pants with red and blue stripes and a white helmet with the Pat Patriot logo.

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Advertising