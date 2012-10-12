Samsonite Make Your Case: 2007 vs. 2012

PFW's Paul Perillo says ...

No

While it's way too early to make any definitive judgments, my initial reaction is to stick with the 2007 team. It's unfair because we watched that team for 19 games and have only seen five thus far this year, but the high-scoring consistency of the 2007 offense is just too tough for me to ignore.

Basically, the 2007 team simply overpowered opponents with an onslaught that was almost unstoppable every week. In 16 regular-season games that team was never held below 20 points and actually put up 34 or more in each of the first eight games of the season. The current team was already held under 20 once in just five tries.

What it comes down to is which style you prefer. Some people crave traditional old-school football where you run to set up the pass and need to be balanced to win big. I'm not one of those people. I believe Tom Brady is the best player on the Patriots offense and keeping him as the focal point is wise. If the Patriots can continue to run effectively as teams focus on stopping Brady, great. But I don't believe there's any more or less effectiveness to an offense due simply to balance.

The object, as Bill Belichick says, is to score points and no offense has ever done that like the 2007 group.



