Samsonite Make Your Case: Contenders to the throne

Regardless of what happens Sunday night the Steelers will be much better off without the headaches that came with the talents of Le'Veon Bell and Antonio Brown. The addition-by-subtraction axiom is in full effect, and I feel Ben Roethlisberger will benefit greatly from it.

The Steelers have been very competitive with the Patriots when playing at home over the years, but generally Mike Tomlin's crew can't compete with Tom Brady when the games are played in New England. One reason for that is I feel the team lacks the character to go on the road and take on a tough team – and Brown and Bell are big reasons for that.

With them gone Tomlin has full control of the locker room and Roethlisberger no longer has to worry about keeping his divas happy. Pittsburgh can focus on winning and I feel in the end they will be much better off for it. Look for the Steelers to surprise in the AFC North this season.