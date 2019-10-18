Samsonite Make Your Case: Dealing at the deadline

Emmanuel Sanders

With Ben Watson now in the mix and the potential for Isaiah Wynn to return in four weeks, the biggest remaining need is at wide receiver where things are far from certain after Julian Edelman. Rookie N'Keal Harry will return but expecting a sizable contribution from him or either of the other two rookie receivers for that matter is asking a lot. That's why Sanders makes sense on a number of levels. We know the Patriots once signed him to an offer sheet, so they must think he fits their offensive system. Plus, he's just the kind of "quick-open" receiver that Tom Brady always seems to work best with.