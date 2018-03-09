Samsonite Make Your Case: Going to Market

PFW's Paul Perillo says ...

SLOT CORNER

The Patriots need to replace Malcolm Butler and it appears that Eric Rowe is targeted for the job. If that's the case, Bill Belichick might need to find someone to compete with Jonathan Jones for the slot job.

The Patriots have a need at the position regardless of inside or outside and I'd like to see them add a veteran to the mix rather than relying on the returners to improve. The coverage was spotty at times during the season, and even though the secondary didn't get much help from the guys up front, it still needs to be better.