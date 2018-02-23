Samsonite Make Your Case: Help for the defense

Anyone who watched the Patriots disappointing loss in the Super Bowl knows the defense was largely responsible for the defeat. As the Eagles marched effortlessly up and down the field to the tune of 41 points, New England was helpless in putting a stop to the carnage, right down to the final quarter.

So with the Combine fast approaching and the start of free agency right behind, it's time to look at ways the Patriots might be able to improve on that side of the ball. The problem is, where do they start?

Bill Belichick will have a new coordinator in 2018 but not a lot of proven talent for the new guy to work with. The front seven in particular seems to be thin, but the team also will be down a cornerback with the loss of Malcolm Butler to free agency.