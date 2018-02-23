Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Best of Patriots.com Radio Thu Dec 14 - 02:00 PM | Sun Dec 17 - 10:40 AM

How to Watch/Listen: Chiefs at Patriots

Unfiltered Roundtable: Previewing Patriots-Chiefs

Patriots All Access: Chiefs Preview, Tales from the Tailgate, JuJu Smith-Schuster 1-on-1

Patriots vs. Chiefs: 10 Matchups to Watch

Patriots This Week: Recapping the Steelers and Previewing the Kansas City Chiefs

One-on-One with JuJu Smith-Schuster

Coach Bill Belichick 12/15: "[Mahomes] does everything well"

Deatrich Wise Jr. raises $25K for his Bridge to Trades program at Topgolf

Tales From the Tailgate: Anton, Hermann, Arnór, Jóhann, and Árman

PRO Predictions: Week 15 picks for Patriots vs. Chiefs

Anfernee Jennings is a 'Big Part' of the Patriots Top-Ranked Run Defense 

What They're Saying: Kansas City Chiefs

Week 15 Injury Report: Chiefs at Patriots

Resetting the Patriots Quarterback Room Ahead of Sunday's Showdown With Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs

Patriots Gameplan: Keys to Victory for the Pats to Upset the Defending Champion Chiefs 

Game Preview: Chiefs at Patriots

Belichick Breakdown: Jabrill Peppers Interception, Hunter Henry's TD's and More Key Plays from Win Over the Steelers

Patriots Mailbag: Finishing the Final Four Games and Taking a Glance at 2024

NFL Notes: Pats should keep airing it out

Participating for first time, Patriots employees share personal stories behind their My Cause My Cleats designs: 'It was time to talk about it'

Samsonite Make Your Case: Help for the defense

The Patriots need to improve on defense but which area should they focus on first?

Feb 23, 2018 at 04:30 AM
20180817-pfw-staff-author
PFW Staff

PFWOnline | Blog

Anyone who watched the Patriots disappointing loss in the Super Bowl knows the defense was largely responsible for the defeat. As the Eagles marched effortlessly up and down the field to the tune of 41 points, New England was helpless in putting a stop to the carnage, right down to the final quarter.

So with the Combine fast approaching and the start of free agency right behind, it's time to look at ways the Patriots might be able to improve on that side of the ball. The problem is, where do they start?

Bill Belichick will have a new coordinator in 2018 but not a lot of proven talent for the new guy to work with. The front seven in particular seems to be thin, but the team also will be down a cornerback with the loss of Malcolm Butler to free agency.

The Patriots could go in a number of different ways to bolster the sagging unit, but this week's Samsonite Make Your Case question will look for one specific spot. What position should be the Patriots priority on defense this offseason?

80x80-andy-hart-headshot-2015.png

PFW's Andy Hart says ...

DEFENSIVE END

Bill Belichick could probably help the team by adding the best defensive player available at any position but I felt the edge was the spot that was particularly lacking last season. Trey Flowers did a serviceable job on one side, but there wasn't a viable option on the other end all year, and that lack of depth really hurt.

The Patriots need to find some athleticism to put on the edge and allow him to wreak some havoc. James Harrison did a nice job setting the edge against the run, but he's not capable of playing full time at this stage of his career and the team would be better off if it didn't need his services next season.

Belichick needs to find an option to put on the outside – perhaps a free agent such as Ziggy Ansah or Trent Murphy – or even a trade for former Rams first-round pick Robert Quinn, who is rumored to be on the block. Adding a talented athlete on the edge would move players down a peg and create some depth, and that should improve the overall quality of the defense.
--AH

80x80-paul-perillo-headshot-2015.png

PFW's Paul Perillo says ...

CORNERBACK

There's no question the defense needs some talent but figuring out which spot needs it most is much tougher. Honestly, Bill Belichick can't go wrong because the Patriots need help at all three levels.

Since the NFL is such a passing league, and we just watched a backup quarterback torch the secondary for 373 yards in the Super Bowl, I'd like to see New England add some talent at cornerback.

Malcolm Butler is gone and we already saw what life without him might be like against the Eagles, Eric Rowe has some talent but he's also injury prone. Jonathan Jones is unproven and Cyrus Jones has done little in two years and will be coming off a torn ACL. 

The Patriots need some help at corner, and Belichick probably needs to sign a free agent and use one of his top three picks on one to get some.
--PP

Now it's your turn to cast a vote in this week's Samsonite Make Your Case poll question.

[wysifield-embeddedpoll|eid="649616"|type="embeddedpoll"|view_mode="full"]

Related Content

news

Samsonite Make Your Case: Should Pats trade up for Tua?

Should the Patriots trade up for QB Tua Tagovailoa?  Paul Perillo and Mike Dussault debate in this week's Samsonite Make Your Case.
news

Samsonite Make Your Case: Should the Patriots add a veteran QB?

With Tom Brady officially signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Patriots are now in transition at the most important positing in football. Should the Patriots add a veteran quarterback? Paul Perillo and Mike Dussault debate.
news

Samsonite Make Your Case: Toughest Patriots Game of 2020?

What will be the toughest game of the Patriots 2020 season? Paul Perillo and Mike Dussault debate.
news

Samsonite Make Your Case: Biggest (non-Edelman) Patriots combine snub?

The list of Patriots who have become impact players despite not getting a combine invite is long and significant.
news

Samsonite Make Your Case: Which position to watch at NFL scouting combine?

Which position group should the Patriots be most focused on at this year's combine? Patriots.com's Paul Perillo and Mike Dussault debate.
news

Samsonite Make Your Case: Most intriguing under-the-radar Patriot?

The Patriots could greatly benefit if one of their younger players who spent last season behind the scenes develops into an impact player. Who is the most intriguing under-the-radar Patriot this offseason? 
news

Samsonite Make Your Case: Who is the most important non-Brady Patriots free agent?

Beyond Tom Brady there are a number of free agents the team must make difficult decisions on.
news

Samsonite Make Your Case: Who will win Super Bowl 54?

Paul Perillo and Mike Dussault debate which team will win Super Bowl LIV.
news

Samsonite Make Your Case: NFL tries out onside kick replacement

Convert a 4th-and-15 or keep onside kicks the same? Erik Scalavino and Mike Dussault debate the potential new rule before it's tested at Sunday's Pro Bowl.
news

Samsonite Make Your Case: What is the Patriots biggest offseason need?

After a disappointing exit in the Wild Card Round, the Patriots are facing their longest offseason in a decade.
news

Samsonite Make Your Case: Best Patriots Moment of the 2019 Regular Season?

It's time to take a quick look back at the Patriots 2019 regular season and figure out what the best moment was.
news

Samsonite Make Your Case: Patriots team of the decade?

What was the Patriots team of the decade? Paul Perillo and Mike Dussault debate.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Analysis: Who Will be Available for the Patriots at Running Back and Wide Receiver vs. the Chiefs on Sunday?

Week 15 Injury Report: Chiefs at Patriots

Transcript: Coach Bill Belichick Press Conference 12/15

Deatrich Wise Jr. raises $25K for his Bridge to Trades program at Topgolf

PRO Predictions: Week 15 picks for Patriots vs. Chiefs

Unfiltered Roundtable: Previewing Patriots-Chiefs

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Patriots This Week: Recapping the Steelers and Previewing the Kansas City Chiefs

On this edition of Patriots This Week, Bob Socci, Scott Zolak, and Levan Reid discuss the Patriots win against the Pittsburgh Steelers, and preview their week fifteen matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Patriots All Access: Chiefs Preview, Tales from the Tailgate, JuJu Smith-Schuster 1-on-1

On this edition of Patriots All Access, Bill Belichick highlights some of the key offensive and defensive plays from the win over the Steelers. Plus, meet a group from Iceland attending their first American football game, in search of learning about tailgating. And re-live the best Patriots-Chiefs game of all time, which is among the greatest games in franchise history. All that and more on this episode of Patriots All Access.

Tales From the Tailgate: Anton, Hermann, Arnór, Jóhann, and Árman

On this episode of "Tales from the Tailgate", we introduce you to Anton, Hermann, Arnór, Jóhann, and Árman. They traveled all the way from Iceland to experience tailgating….the Patriots way.

JuJu Smith-Schuster 12/15: "We still have the opportunity to put on some good games"

Patriots wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster addresses the media on Friday, December 15, 2023.

Jabrill Peppers 12/15: "We embrace every challenge"

Patriots defensive back Jabrill Peppers addresses the media on Friday, December 15, 2023.

One-on-One with JuJu Smith-Schuster

Steve Burton sits down with Patriots wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster to discuss the excitement coming off the win in Pittsburgh. JuJu also speaks to their analysis of the Kansas City Chiefs, and the preparations being made before facing them on Sunday.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Vrabel, Scarnecchia take their places at The Hall

Patriots greats Mike Vrabel and Dante Scarnecchia received their red jackets as they were inducted into the team's Hall of Fame.

Robert Kraft Expedites Process to Place Tom Brady in Patriots Hall of Fame

Kraft waives the four-year wait period, announces a hall of fame induction ceremony to be held inside Gillette Stadium for the first time on 6/12/24

Behind The Scenes of Tom Brady's Return To Foxborough

Go behind the scenes as former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady returns to Gillette Stadium ahead of the special retirement ceremony at halftime during the 2023 home opener.

Extended Cut: Tom Brady Halftime Ceremony

For the halftime ceremony from this year's season opener against the Eagles, legendary former quarterback Tom Brady is honored by friends, family and fans. Watch this extended cut with new footage.

Key dates on the 2023/24 NFL and Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2023 and 2024.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2023 Schedule

The New England Patriots announced their full 2023 season schedule. The slate features five nationally-televised games, including their Week 10 regular season home game in Frankfurt, Germany on Nov. 12 against the Indianapolis Colts. 
Advertising