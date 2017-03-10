Samsonite Make Your Case: Is WR a need?

PFW's Erik Scalavino says...

No

Is it an immediate need? I don't believe so. Sure, it never hurts to do your due diligence on any player or position, which the Patriots might be doing with wide receiver this offseason, but there are more urgent matters for them to address – particularly on the other side of the football.

Yes, Julian Edelman and Danny Amendola are getting older and have had their injury histories, but Chris Hogan proved himself a worthy acquisition a year ago and Malcolm Mitchell showed tremendous promise. New England could easily go into 2017 with the same receiver corps they had last year and not miss a beat offensively.

I'm not saying that the Patriots shouldn't try to add some talent to the receiving roster. It's always good to increase your competition at any position. I just think you could potentially do this a week or two from now, and even in the draft.

Perhaps a year from now, the Patriots will be more in need of wide receiver help, but right now, when the most high-profile free agents are still available, it's their defense that needs the most attention. Adding Stephon Gilmore and re-signing Alan Branch was a positive start, but New England needs to do more to strengthen its defense overall. Wide receiver can wait.

-ES