Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Replay Tue Sep 07 | 12:00 AM - 08:55 AM

Notebook: New-look offense gets ready to roll

Josh McDaniels 9/6: 'The best thing we can do is focus on the things we can control'

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 9/6

Former Patriots wide receiver David Patten passes away

David Patten leaves an underrated legacy

Notebook: Mills ready for any role in the secondary

Patriots Claim RB/WR Malcolm Perry Off Waivers from Miami; Place WR N'Keal Harry on IR; Sign Three Players to the Practice Squad

Analysis: Patriots assemble initial 2021 practice squad

Patriots Sign 12 Players to the Practice Squad

Notebook: Nordin bounces back to secure undrafted rookie streak

Assistant coaches: Jones earned Patriots QB job

Patriots Make Roster Moves to Reach 53-Man Roster Limit; Acquire OL Yasir Durant in a Trade with Kansas City

Snapshot: Initial Patriots 53-man roster

Breaking down Patriots initial 2021 53-man roster

NFL Notes: Newton's reported release opens door for Jones

Good Guy: Lawrence Guy receives Ron Burton Community Service Award

Report: Gilmore staying on PUP for now

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Pats face tough roster decisions

Game Observations: Starters open, but backups close out preseason

4 Keys from Patriots preseason finale win over Giants

Samsonite Make Your Case: Is WR a need?

Mar 10, 2017 at 05:50 AM
20180817-pfw-staff-author
PFW Staff

PFWOnline | Blog

Over the past week or so the Patriots have been mentioned alongside some of the available wide receivers on the market. Various media reports and tweets indicated New England was interested in Kenny Britt and DeSean Jackson before those veteran signed contracts elsewhere.

The biggest rumor of them all involved Brandin Cooks, the Saints wideout who could be a trade target for New England based on multiple reports. ESPN's Field Yates tweeted out the Patriots visited with former Bills wideout Justin Hunter, so clearly there's interest in pass catchers on the Patriots part.

But heading into the offseason with a receiving corps that includes Julian Edelman, Chris Hogan, Malcolm Mitchell and Danny Amendola, the position didn't appear to be among the team's greatest needs. Obviously just because fans and media don't believe a position is a target doesn't mean the team feels the same way.

So this week's Samsonite Make Your Case question asks: Do the Patriots need to upgrade their wide receiver corps?

80x80-paul-perillo-headshot-2015.png

PFW's Paul Perillo says...

Yes

I wouldn't call wide receiver the Patriots biggest need but it is definitely an area that needs to be addressed. Julian Edelman will be 31 in May and plays a position that absorbs a ton of punishment. Those hits take their toll and cause the lifespan of those players to shorten a bit. Finding a replacement – even if it's a different kind of player – would seem to make sense.

Danny Amendola is dealing with a variety of health problems that have costs him games over his Patriots career so even if he's back he's no lock to be a reliable option. Chris Hogan and Malcolm Mitchell should be solid contributors, but Mitchell dealt with a knee problem that cost him time last year and he had knee issues in college as well.

The fact that the Patriots have looked to add some youth to the receiving corps makes all the sense in the world to me, and even if 2017 isn't a concern in this regard it's a good time to look ahead and add to the group.
-PP

80x80-erik-scalavino-headshot-2015.png

PFW's Erik Scalavino says...

No

Is it an immediate need? I don't believe so. Sure, it never hurts to do your due diligence on any player or position, which the Patriots might be doing with wide receiver this offseason, but there are more urgent matters for them to address – particularly on the other side of the football.

Yes, Julian Edelman and Danny Amendola are getting older and have had their injury histories, but Chris Hogan proved himself a worthy acquisition a year ago and Malcolm Mitchell showed tremendous promise. New England could easily go into 2017 with the same receiver corps they had last year and not miss a beat offensively.

I'm not saying that the Patriots shouldn't try to add some talent to the receiving roster. It's always good to increase your competition at any position. I just think you could potentially do this a week or two from now, and even in the draft.

Perhaps a year from now, the Patriots will be more in need of wide receiver help, but right now, when the most high-profile free agents are still available, it's their defense that needs the most attention. Adding Stephon Gilmore and re-signing Alan Branch was a positive start, but New England needs to do more to strengthen its defense overall. Wide receiver can wait.
-ES

[wysifield-embeddedpoll|eid="539196"|type="embeddedpoll"|view_mode="full"]

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

David Patten leaves an underrated legacy

David Patten wasn't the Patriots biggest star but he was a vital cog in the team's success.
news

Assistant coaches: Jones earned Patriots QB job

Offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels and one of New England's two wide receivers coaches, Troy Brown, provide some context to the Patriots' apparent decision to anoint rookie Mac Jones their starting quarterback.
news

Breaking down Patriots initial 2021 53-man roster

The Patriots have set their initial roster for the 2021 season, here are the biggest takeaways!
news

Snapshot: Initial Patriots 53-man roster

After the team announced a series of roster moves, here's who's on the Patriots' initial 53-man roster.
news

Report: Gilmore staying on PUP for now

New England's top cornerback won't be able to suit up for the Patriots until late October at the earliest. What will this mean for the defensive backfield?
news

NFL Notes: Newton's reported release opens door for Jones

Cam Newton started all three preseason games but was reportedly released, opening the door for Mac Jones.
news

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Pats face tough roster decisions

With cutdowns looming, the Patriots have a number of hard decisions to make up and down their roster.
news

Patriots Unfiltered's Roster Projection 2.0

With just one preseason game remaining, it's time to take another stab at predicting the 53-man roster.
news

Game Observations: Starters open, but backups close out preseason

A variety of thoughts about the third and final Patriots preseason game of 2021.
news

Analysis: Depth, versatility aplenty among RBs  

As training camp and the preseason wind down, we're taking a last look at the competition at various positions. Today, our focus is on the Patriots running backs.
news

Analysis: Backups battle for limited O-line spots 

As training camp and the preseason wind down, we're taking a last look at the competition at various positions. Today, a focus on the Patriots offensive linemen.
news

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Camp coming to a close 

In this week's mailbag, we put the quarterback and kicker positions under the microscope, plus explore other roster topics as we grind through the final week of training camp and the preseason.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Notebook: New-look offense gets ready to roll

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 9/6

Patriots sign defensive lineman Daniel Ekuale to the practice squad

David Patten leaves an underrated legacy

Former Patriots wide receiver David Patten passes away

Notebook: Mills ready for any role in the secondary

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Jonnu Smith 9/6: 'They're a good defense'

Patriots tight end Jonnu Smith addresses the media on Monday, September 6, 2021.

Josh McDaniels 9/6: 'The best thing we can do is focus on the things we can control'

Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels addresses the media during his press conference on Monday, September 6, 2021.

Hunter Henry on Mac Jones 9/6: 'I'm excited to go out there and compete with him this weekend'

Patriots tight end Hunter Henry addresses the media during his press conference on Monday, September 6, 2021.

Nelson Agholor 9/6: 'Work hard and prepare'

Patriots wide receiver Nelson Agholor addresses the media during his press conference on Monday, September 6, 2021.

Kyle Dugger 9/6: 'I'm hyped, I'm ready to go'

Patriots defensive back Kyle Dugger addresses the media on Monday, September 6, 2021.

Steve Belichick 9/6: 'Just embracing every opportunity'

Patriots outside linebackers coach Steve Belichick addresses the media during his press conference on Monday, September 6, 2021.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

The Patriots announced their full 2021 season schedule tonight, in a 17-game regular season format for the first time. 

Patriots 2021 Hall of Fame Ceremony for Richard Seymour to be held Saturday, Oct. 23

Patriots Hall of Fame induction ceremony for Richard Seymour will be held on Saturday, October 23. Robert Kraft selects long-time cheerleader director Tracy Sormanti as the first woman to be inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame. Induction ceremonies remain free and open to the public.

Breaking down Patriots' Madden '22 ratings

With the release of Madden '22, let's take a look at how the Patriots' player rankings stack up in the latest release.

Key dates on the 2021 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

Patriots WR Julian Edelman Announced His Retirement

Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman announced his retirement today.

Patriots Safety Patrick Chung Announced His Retirement

New England Patriots safety Patrick Chung recently announced his retirement, ending an 11-year NFL career, including 10 seasons with the Patriots. 
Advertising