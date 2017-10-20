Samsonite Make Your Case: Lead the way

PFW's Andy Hart says ...

NO

Everyone remembers how good Dion Lewis was back in 2015 when he was the surprise of the NFL. He dazzled defenses every week - until he got hurt and couldn't do it anymore. Unfortunately that's a big part of Lewis' history, and if Bill Belichick wants to rely on him as heavily as he did then, I'm afraid the same fate awaits.

Lewis simply lacks the frame to withstand the punishment that comes with 20 touches a week, especially if many of those touches come in the trenches where much bigger men are doling out significant punishment.

Lewis is admittedly the best option at running back but Mike Gillislee needs to stay in the mix in order to help both stay fresh and productive. Lewis will have games where he carries the load, but that can't be the case each and every week.

- AH

Now it's your turn to cast a vote in this week's Samsonite Make Your Case poll question.