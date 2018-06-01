Samsonite Make Your Case: Making a Push

Contract years in all sports can be a tricky thing. Sometimes players thrive in the last year of their deal, setting themselves up to hit free agency at a high level in order to cash in during the offseason. Others don't handle that external pressure as well and don't perform to their capabilities, often costing themselves millions in the process.

In the NFL that pressure can be magnified due to the lack of consistent guaranteed contracts and the relative short career-span for the average player. Still, there have been plenty of players who have hit the jackpot in free agency after enjoying strong seasons as their contracts were set to expire, and the Patriots will have a handful of players in that situation in 2018.

Last season, Dion Lewis took over the lead running back role in the second half of the year and established career highs while staying healthy throughout. He parlayed that into a nice contract with Tennessee, and no doubt some Patriots will be looking to do the same thing this year.

There are several candidates who might fall into that category. Some - like Jordan Matthews, Danny Shelton, Jason McCourty and Jeremy Hill - are new to New England and are looking at year of success with the Patriots as something a chance to springboard into more opportunities. Others - such as Shaq Mason, Trey Flowers, Malcom Brown and Eric Rowe - have been around and are finishing up their rookie deals.

So, there is a lot to choose from and it will be interesting to see which players handle the situation well enough to put themselves in an enviable position in 2019.